When Will The Editas Medicine Slide End?

The long term here is still bright with enormous potential, but EDIT may ride on its competitors' results for the next months.

EDIT has promising works in its pipeline but little in the short term other than hopes of its partners utilizing its tech more.

EDIT has slid since the announcement of its CEO resignation in mid-January, continuing a downward trend since last summer.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) has been on a noticeable slide since the resignation of its CEO on January 19th. Most that have followed the stock have seen that - starting with the 20% drop initiated by the news.

Truthfully, though, EDIT has been on a slide since July 2018 when it saw its share price north of $36. The late weeks of that month saw a 20-30% shaving of that price and EDIT shares now sit at nearly half of where they sold at that point.

Investors in EDIT, like those in its competitor CRISPR (CRSP), should be observant of the long-term timeline of their investment. The technology underlying gene editing technology, while promising, is still likely years away from any kind of breakthrough.

And while shares can skyrocket on good news or anticipation of that breakthrough, we're still looking at a company that's likely reporting just $16 million in sales this quarter. That's +10x from the same quarter last year, but we're not looking at the kind of revenue that could sustain a $1 billion market cap business (it currently sits just under that).

The other recent price factor here is Sangamo (SGMO), a competitor of EDIT in research to edit genes and produce proteins, though there are differences in their approach. SGMO recently saw its own shares drop 40% as its trial "fizzled" out without result. The effect saw SGMO drag down EDIT, CRSP, and several other biotech stocks working toward futuristic gene therapies.

As this article points out, the differences in EDIT's approach are significant and shouldn't be affected by SGMO's failure. SGMO was using a "zinc-finger nucleus" entryway, while EDIT is going to use a direct eyeball injection, utilizing an environment in the eyeball with low immune activity.

It's not a tremendous differential that wouldn't let EDIT stock not fall with SGMO, but it does still hold optimistic, especially for those who believe that gene editing is a medical breakthrough of tremendous progress.

The question we have as investors is when the bleeding might stop and a rise might begin from the potential here. And if we can establish a coming rise, does EDIT stock near $20 represent the best buying opportunity we've seen in years?

Going Forward

The coming news that will affect prices is patient screening and updates in the first half of 2019. This will begin EDIT's first foray into testing its CRISPR technology EDIT-101. Clinical trials are set to begin in the second half of the year and then we'll likely still wait to hear results that could drive share price one way or another.

Meanwhile, EDIT continues to work on solutions for sickle-cell diseases and others. It also has several promising partnerships with larger companies.

As this article points out:

Last summer, Editas Medicine's collaboration partner Allergan (AGN) exercised its option to split the costs of development and potential profits from EDIT-101. If successful, Allergan can ask Editas to get at least four more candidates ready for clinical trials."

As well:

Editas was developing CAR-T therapies in partnership with Juno Therapeutics, which has already been acquired twice. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) will soon inherit the partnership from Celgene, and the big pharma's plans for Editas are still anybody's guess. Down the road, Editas could also begin clinical studies with a candidate aimed at the same beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease patients as CTX001."

As this article concludes:

At the end of September, Editas had $337 million in cash and securities after burning through $85 million during the first nine months of the year. With Allergan sharing expenses for EDIT-101 and nothing new beginning clinical trials in the near future, that cash cushion should last long enough to know if it really can stall blindness for LCA 10 patients."

Competitor Effect

In the short term though, EDIT is playing the waiting game. While many believe in its intellectual property vs. competitors like CRSP, it's behind some in trial dates. It will play catch up while announcements come from CRSP trials that have been set up to begin this year.

What that means for EDIT is that its price is likely going to be moved by the announcements of its competitors. While it has started the process of screening candidates, any news that comes from trials of competitors will be the more pressing influence on price action. This isn't new for biotech, but it puts EDIT, in particular, in a more whimsical place that sits outside of its own technology and partnerships. Personally, I see EDIT being the potentially more conservative play in this niche (if such a thing exists) while CRSP could see a boom or bust based on its first set of announced results.

Meanwhile, the world awaits the coming of the technology. Media reports that gene editing could help with immunity for the common flu just came out this week, as well as optimistic reports about a possible herpes cure.

EDIT investing, like its ilk, must be done with these long-term possibilities in mind, knowing that the effect on the medical world and on share prices could take years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.