The Prognosis For Kura Oncology

The company has multiple 'shots on goal' and a beneficial owner that scarfed up some $3 million in new shares in December.

Today, we look at a 'Tier 4' biotech concern. The firm has an intriguing pipeline, and there was some heavy buying in the stock in December by a beneficial owner.

Company Overview:

Founded in 2014, Kura Oncology (KURA) is a San Diego, California-based company that is focused on creating precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company came public late in 2015 and boasts a just over $550 million market capitalization. The shares trade just under $15.00 a share currently.

Focus And Pipeline:

Advancements in cancer genetics and diagnostic technologies have allowed a new wave of oncology-focused biotech companies to forgo the traditional "one-size-fits-all" approach and instead develop precision medicines. Precision medicines are ideal, given that a patient's response to treatment depends partially upon the cancer's genetic composition. The company's small-molecule drug candidates target signaling pathways and other key drivers of cancer. The company plans on using molecular diagnostics to pair their precision medicines with patients whose tumors are most likely to respond. The company's pipeline includes tipifarnib, KO-947, and KO-539. Tipifarnib is the company's lead product, KO-947 is in Phase 1, and KO-539 is in pre-clinical development.

In recent news, on December 2nd, 2019, the company announced proof of concept data in angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma validation of CXCL12 as a therapeutic target for Tipifarnib in peripheral T-cell lymphoma. A 46% ORR was observed in advance AITL patients in the company's Phase 2 of tipifarnib in PTCL. Patients suffering from AITL and PTCL who had high CXCL12 expression experienced 50% ORR and a 90% clinical benefit with tipifarnib after median of three prior therapies. The company stated that the results position tipifarnib as the first CXCL12 inhibitor with reported proof-of-concept data, and the discovery of CXCL12-related biomarkers suggests potential for tipifarnib in other hematological and solid tumor indications. Furthermore, on November 28th, 2018, Kura announced a new patent for tipifarnib in AITL. The patent covers multiple claims directed to the use of tipifarnib as a method of treating patients with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. The patent expires in November of 2037.

Source: Company Investment Presentation

Tipifarnib:

Tipifarnib is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor. Protein farnesylation is a key cell signaling process implicated in various cancer processes, including survival, growth and proliferation of tumor cells. As seen in the image above, the drug is being evaluated in HNSCC, SCC, PTCL, MDS, and MN. Essentially, the development program for tipifarnib is broken down into HRAS mutant indications and CXCL12 pathway indications. The company currently has four ongoing trials.

Source: Company Investment Presentation

In addition to the PTCL data that came out on December 2nd, the company has made significant progress on the development of tipifarnib in HNSCC and SCC. In October of 2018, the company reported positive Phase 2 data from the ongoing trial of tipifarnib in squamous cell carcinomas with HRAS mutations. Nine patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC experienced tumor size reductions, including two patients with disease stabilization greater than six months. Furthermore, the tumor biopsy samples indicated a significant association between the allele frequency of HRAS mutations and a patient's best response to tipifarnib. A registration-directed trial of tipifarnib in HRAS mutant HNSCC is now underway. On January 18th, the company provided a retrospective analysis of a previously conducted Phase 3 study called INT-11.

Source: Company Investment Presentation

Looking ahead, the company plans on coming out with additional biomarker-enriched data from other hematologic indications this year. Also, the company will provide additional data from the Phase 2 trial of tipifarnib in HRAS mutant SCC this year.

KO-947:

KO-947 blocks the activity of the ERK enzyme. ERK is a vital component in the signaling pathway that is a part of various cancer processes, including survival, growth, and spreading of tumor cells. The company is currently conducting a Phase 1 trial of the drug in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic, relapsed and/or refractory non-hematological malignancies. Data from Phase 1 dose-escalation trial will be available later this year.

Source: Company Investment Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of September 30th, 2018, Kura Oncology had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $187 million. Total liabilities stood at $3.9 million. Research and development expenses for the third quarter were $11.6 million, compared to $7.1 million in the same period last year. General and administrative expenses were $4.3 million for the quarter, compared to $2.3 million in the same period last year. Overall, the company lost $15 million in the quarter. It's worth noting that Kura has filed a prospectus for a $200 million mixed shelf offering in November.

Only a few analyst firms follow Kura Oncology currently. The median analyst price target currently sits just under $30.00 a share. Over the last month, both H.C. Wainwright ($31 price target) and Oppenheimer ($28 price target) have reiterated Buy ratings on this name.

Verdict:

Kura is an interesting name with several 'shots on goal'. A beneficial owner scooped up approximately $3 million shares within several transactions in December. It was the first insider buying in the name since 2015.

The company is many years from potential commercialization and, based on its recent shelf offering, may be raising capital soon despite a healthy balance sheet. I do think Kura merits a small 'watch item' position right now within a well-diversified biotech portfolio, and I have added a few shares to my own personal portfolio. As the company's pipeline moves into later stage development, we may revisit this name again.

