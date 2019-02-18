What Does Warren Buffett See In Suncor?

It seems a bit out of character, given the cyclical and, supposedly, high-cost nature of oil sands companies.

There's tar in them thar hills

First of all, we know that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) bought Suncor (SU) stock, but we don’t actually know if that was on Warren Buffett’s initiative, or one of the Portfolio managers. But let’s leave that detail aside, as often Berkshire Hathaway is synonymous with Warren Buffett.

So, having put that past us, what could Warren Buffett have seen in Suncor? I mean, Suncor is for the most part an E&P company that’s associated with getting its crude out of oil sands. A dirty and expensive process requiring many steps those drilling for it don’t have. And of course, crude in general is a deeply cyclical market. Paying ~16.8x 2019 consensus earnings for a cyclical that might even be under pressure from exploding U.S. crude production doesn’t seem much Buffett-like. So there has to be more to the story.

Indeed, There Is More To The Story

Cost Per Barrel

We can often get trapped in our view of a given industry or process, and not check more recent changes which might be happening. That’s the case with Suncor. The most relevant development Suncor has seen over the last few years is encapsulated in the following chart:

Source: Suncor Investor Presentation

This reduction in oil sands/mining cash costs per barrel then translates into a ~$30/bbl sustaining cash cost per barrel (includes sustaining capex). And, most importantly, a ~$45 WTI break-even for the previous cash cost plus enough cash margin to keep the existing dividend.

What do these mean? They mean that Suncor has been transitioning from a high cost crude producer to a low cost producer. The difference is night and day. When Suncor had a high cash cost per barrel, a drop in crude could literally force it to close operations, given the high marginal cash cost of oil sands barrels versus just pumping out crude from existing wells. That’s not the case anymore, as right now, arguably, Suncor could keep on producing even at $30/barrel crude. And Suncor expects these costs to improve further still.

Long Reserve Life And Low Decline Rates

When shale oil producers drill a well, and after the initial oil surge, production drops rapidly. After 2 years, most wells will have seen 60% or more drops in daily production, as pressures plunge. This isn’t the case with oil sands. For near-similar grades, you just have to dig about the same amount of stuff each year to see very stable production. Suncor is exposed to this dynamic, so it expects its production from existing oil sands resources to drop just 1% per year for the 2019-2023 period.

At the same time, Suncor has lots of oil sands to dig. At the 2017 production pace, it estimates a ~36-year reserve life for its existing resources.

A long reserve life with low production costs and capex that isn’t as front-loaded as when drilling oil wells makes for a very attractive situation. Namely, it makes for very high operating and free cash flows, leading to the ability to pay high and increasing dividends. This was likely central to Warren Buffett’s interest in Suncor.

The Canadian Differentials

Typically, Canadian crude trades at extreme discounts to WTIC (Western Texas Intermediate Crude). This happens due to limitations and costs in transport capacity to bring it to the relevant U.S. markets. It would do Suncor no good to be a low-cost producer, if it then had to sell its output at significant discounts.

Therein, though, Suncor is also reasonably covered. The following slide shows why:

Source: Suncor Investor Presentation

The most important part here is that Suncor has significant heavy crude upgrading capacity, as well as refining capacity. This allows Suncor to both sell higher margin products, and most importantly, to sell end products at worldwide-set prices (diesel, gasoline, etc.) instead of selling crude or synthetic crude at discounted (versus WTI) prices.

As a result, this also forms a very favorable part of the Suncor story/thesis. Of course, Suncor having gone through several crude oil market ups and downs while producing massive FFO (Funds From Operations) further helps the overall story.

Source: Suncor Investor Presentation

Summarizing It

There’s a lot to be liked regarding the Suncor story. On the surface, we have a highly cash-generative business that’s now a lower-cost crude producer from oil sands. This low-cost producer has an extremely long reserve life and sees very low decline rates. Seemingly, this low-cost producer is also quite insulated from the vagaries of the Canadian crude discounts.

Are There Risks?

The thesis I painted so far looks very good and consistent.

However, in researching this new and improved Suncor, not everything came up as fail-safe. For instance, regarding Suncor’s refining capacity: ~460 mbpd as per one of the former slides. This doesn’t quite cover the oil sands production (~740 mboe/d as of Q4 2018).

So, intuitively, there has to be lots of remaining exposure to the Canadian crude discounts, even if mitigated by the upgrading capacity Suncor holds. Moreover, of those -460 mbpd in refinery capacity, “only” ~260 mbpd can actually be fed with “oil sands synthetic and heavy feedstock,” the rest is light oil feedstock purchased in the market.

Then, when we check Q4 2018 and 2018 earnings more carefully, we get to see this:

Source: Suncor Q4 2018 Earnings Report

So, while the Oil Sands segment shows up as the major contributor to FFO, a massive slice of earnings (~73% of 2018 earnings, more than 100% of Q4 2018 operating earnings) actually comes from Refining and Marketing. That is, from the refineries, not from oil sands. Oil Sands ran at a loss during Q4 2018. Astoundingly, the Refinery segment contribution in Q4 2018 and 2018 was actually punished by a large (-$829 million) one-off inventory charge.

Due to the nature of business divisions, Oil Sands will be selling into the Refinery segment at approximate market prices. What does this all tell us? It tells us that quite far from being immune to the huge Canadian crude discounts, Suncor has seen massive benefits from them, through its Refinery segment! Of course, part of this has to do with the very nature of the hedging I previously described, where refining compensates for the Canadian discounts. However, remember, the story mostly revolves around the attractiveness of its production, costs, reserve life, etc., but what’s bringing in the goods are the massive refinery margins.

Moreover, since most of the sustaining capex will be absorbed by the oil sands operations, the massive FFO from oil sands is at least partially an illusion as well. Refinery FFO, though, as with earnings, is not an illusion. The numbers bear this out, with Oil Sands operations bringing in $4.87 billion in FFO but consuming $3.55 billion in capex. At the same time, the Refining segment brought in $3.80 billion in FFO but consumed only $0.86 billion in capex.

The problem here is that refining is a commodity business to begin with, so (with time lags) extraordinary refining margins tend not to be sustainable. Unlike 36-year reserve lives on a low-cost crude producer, those margins cannot be relied upon for the long term.

This risk is borne out by the intentions to build further Canadian refining capacity, for instance, from Sinopec (NYSE:SHI). Perhaps the thesis here is that even if refining margins get eaten away by further capacity, the margins would crumble from the elimination of the Canadian crude discounts, not through pressure on refined product pricing (as this tends to be set on the world stage). In that case, the original thesis would once again work – pretty smart.

A significant risk remains. That risk is that the whole thing is vulnerable to lower overall crude prices, especially if these are accompanied by a compression in the Canadian discount (thus also pressuring refining margins). Of course, the discount itself would act as a shock absorber on crude pricing, at least until it was fully erased.

A less obvious risk also remains: that of Canadian natural gas pricing. Natural gas is necessary for processing oil sands and represents a large cost in doing so.

A final note: the Canadian discount is versus US crude prices (WTIC). US crude prices are themselves discounted versus international prices (say, Brent). Then end-products like gasoline, diesel, etc, tend to price on the world market and mostly off worldwide crude prices. This means US refinery margins are favored by the present situation, and Canadian refineries are doubly favored (they get two discounts on the feedstock). This opens the chance that Canadian refinery margins could drop even without the Canadian discount dropping (as long as the US crude discount dropped). However, this would also favor Suncor’s oil sands’ pricing.

Conclusion

In the end, Warren Buffett’s (or one of his portfolio manager's) logic can be understood. It treats Suncor as an E&P company with presently low costs, a long reserve life and very low production declines. In that context, Suncor’s vertical integration provides a further hedge to the oil sands side, by gaining from higher Canadian discounts when the oil sands' side loses.

Right now, this equation is actually leaning a lot towards refining providing the actual goods. In the future, if more refining capacity comes into the market, the Canadian discount could narrow but such would favor oil sands’ profitability.

The whole thing still remains vulnerable to overall lower crude prices, though. It’s also vulnerable to policies which seek to reduce the Canadian discount through production curtailments, such as the one presently put in place in Canada. It’s not a coincidence that Suncor is already talking about having the production curtailments end.

Given what I explained, I’m mildly bullish on Suncor. However, I am not really a big fan of energy (as in crude, natural gas) companies. I’m not a big fan due to exploding U.S. crude (and natural gas) production. This production tends to come back every time crude prices recover, so it would seem we presently have a medium-term cap on crude prices (not far from where they stand now, low $50s).

Longer term, I believe transportation will lean heavily electric, and that will be a problem both for crude demand growth and for the whole crude sector story (lest it starts being treated as “potentially obsolete,” even if obsolescence is a couple of decades into the future, and only partial).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.