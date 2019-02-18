BlackRock Income Trust: A Lower Risk Mortgage Bond CEF

This article was first released to subscribers 2 weeks ago. This article was co-produced with Triple F Fred.

Today, I will profile a medium-size CEF bond fund with several interesting attributes. The fund is BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) and is operated by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), one of the truly big houses. My efforts with Stanford Chemist's Income Laboratory will be focused on the RIC classification companies within the investing universe. The Regulated Investment Companies are required to pay out 90% of earnings to shareholders or pay a significant penalty. Many idiosyncrasies exist in this fund, and we will work to explain how to capitalize on these issues as we go.

This arena is where I specialize as often there are inefficiencies available where an investor can produce outsize income streams. 5% yield and up is the target, as right now my focus is on safety and predictability of cash flow.

Many investors overlook these companies due to the lack of understanding surrounding this arena of Regulated Investment Companies. We will work together to clear away the smoke often hanging over these income-generating entities. Never hesitate to ask questions if my descriptions are not clearly articulated, and I will do my best to clarify.

BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust is a fund predominately invested in investment grade mortgage-backed securities. The fund's ticker is BKT. BlackRock has been one of my favorite fund providers for quite some time. However, I am not the only fan of their quality stable of holdings. The recent sell-off allowed me to enter the arena of their holdings in more depth. Made me a happier camper, because I do like it when very high quality goes on sale!

BlackRock's BKT is a medium-sized CEF ($577 million) focused on the US mortgage-backed bond market. The fund provides a current yield of 7.03% and is leveraged at a rate of 31.57%.

(Source: BlackRock)

Bonds rated AAA make up almost 88% of their holdings, so overall, a very high-investment grade rated group of bonds!

(Source: BlackRock)

The fund trades 105,000 shares daily average and over $0.6 million, so the liquidity is decent considering the low price on the shares.

The fund has an effective duration of 4.68 years. Below is the maturity profile of the fund.

(Source: BlackRock)

Valuation

The price is at a -9.03% discount to net asset value, which is 0.4% lower than the 1-year average. The discount is also wider than the 3-year and 5-year averages as well.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The following chart shows the premium/discount history of BKT since inception.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The z-scores are comparatively high, but considering this is a BlackRock fund, that is not very unusual.

(Source: CEFConnect)

There is some trading range, so opportunity to trade the fund exists although swings have not been excessive other than the December swoon in CEFs, but even that was not all that excessive.

Data by YCharts

Distribution history

It appears most of the trading differential has been around the ex-dividend dates in a fund which is paid monthly. The fund just turned 25 in January (25 years!). The following chart shows the distribution history of the fund since inception. Last year, the fund boosted its distribution from $0.0265 to $0.0344, a +30% increase. Currently, the UNII as of November was very slightly negative (less than 1/2 month's distribution. I would not be terribly surprised if they ease the distribution back down a little to try again to balance the payout.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Performance

The following shows the performance of BKT over various time periods. The fund has 1, 3, 5, and 10-year annualized NAV returns of +2.86%, +1.17%, +2.19%, and +4.72%, respectively.

(Source: CEFConnect)

This puts BKT's performance far below some of PIMCO's mortgage-focused funds such as PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI), and PCM fund (PCM). However, BKT is clearly a much less volatile and less risky fund, with lower volatility, beta, daily variation, and maximum drawdown compared to the PIMCO funds.

Conclusions

Investment grade bond funds are considered to be among the safest investment funds available. When approaching 85% AAA rating, this fund is in extremely highly rated territory! However, do also be aware that the fund is exposed to mortgage sector which carries its own unique risks. BKT's website gives the following risks of mortgage-backed securities:

Principal of mortgage- or asset-backed securities normally may be prepaid at any time, reducing the yield and market value of those securities. Obligations of US govt. agencies are supported by varying degrees of credit but generally are not backed by the full faith and credit of the US govt.

BKT has an excellent rating in my book. Anyway, BlackRock's credibility as a fund provider gives us some additional security/safety due to their reputation. While the fund hasn't performed as well as some of PIMCO's mortgage-focused funds, it can be considered to be a relatively safer, lower risk/lower reward alternative.

