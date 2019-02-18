Energy And Materials Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Energy, metals/mining and paper/wood look underpriced by more than 20% relative to historical averages when taking into account the 3 valuation metrics reported hereafter. Energy equipment/services are far below the historical average in profitability, whereas paper/wood is far above it. Chemicals and construction materials are moderately overpriced. Packaging is the most overpriced industry in the 2 sectors. However, it is also the best in profitability metrics, which may partly justify overpricing. All materials industries are above their historical baseline in profitability measured by return on equity.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in energy and deteriorated in materials.

P/S has deteriorated in all industries.

P/FCF is stable in chemicals and paper/wood, and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved in chemicals and paper/wood, and deteriorated in construction materials and energy equipment/services.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF have almost identical returns in 1 month. The Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) has underperformed them by 1%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in energy and materials with the best momentum in 1 month are Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), Sealed Air Corp. (SEE), Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) and Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value members have every month an early access to the cheap stock lists in all sectors before they are published in free-access articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

DNR Denbury Resources Inc. OILGASFUEL REGI Renewable Energy Group Inc. OILGASFUEL ASIX AdvanSix Inc. CHEM CC Chemours Co. CHEM LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV CHEM POL PolyOne Corp. CHEM STLD Steel Dynamics Inc. METAL SXC SunCoke Energy Inc. METAL IP International Paper Co. PACKAGING SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc. PACKAGING

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in energy and materials on 2/18/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Equip./Sces 15.39 24.2 36.40% 0.89 1.73 48.46% 33.14 35.34 6.24% -5.86 7.34 -13.20 Oil/Gas 13.48 18.53 27.24% 1.87 3.35 44.27% 29.83 29.03 -2.76% 3.58 4.47 -0.89 Chemicals 19.84 18.48 -7.38% 1.46 1.21 -20.55% 25.32 25.37 0.20% 12.27 6.74 5.53 Construction Materials 23.19 21.44 -8.15% 1.46 1.16 -25.66% 56.69 40.5 -39.98% 9.29 5.77 3.52 Packaging 20.60 17.96 -14.68% 1.00 0.61 -63.70% 39.81 20.09 -98.16% 19.41 8.34 11.07 Metals/Mining 14.66 19.83 26.06% 1.79 2.65 32.63% 29.47 25.53 -15.42% -3.00 -8.6 5.60 Paper/Wood 11.92 21.27 43.98% 0.84 0.72 -17.08% 18.04 22.81 20.90% 15.46 4.99 10.47

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with the benchmark in 1 month.

