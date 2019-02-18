My Covered-Call Trade Setup With Illumina

In this article, I'll discuss a defensive in-the-money call setup that is likely going to generate a one-month return of 2.25%.

Covered-call writing is one of my favorite strategies to generate monthly income while lowering my cost basis and mitigating downside risk.

Introduction

When investors hear about covered-call writing for the first time and the opportunity to generate instant cash flow into their brokerage account they get super excited. However, most retail investors continue to make huge mistakes with this strategy by assuming it's a free lunch. Every strategy has its advantages and limitations, no doubt about that but, in the end, it's all about understanding and mastering those aspects to use them in your favor. To learn more about the basics of covered-call writing, you can read my blog post.

In this article, I'll discuss a defensive setup with Illumina (ILMN). This stock can be a very compelling vehicle for covered-call writing if you stick to your own targeted monthly return and risk tolerance. In my case, I'd be happy with a consistent initial one-month return of 2%-4% like I highlighted in my portfolio review of January. Based on today's market environment, selling in-the-money calls really makes sense to hedge my portfolio against the next correction while generating an initial return of at around 2%.

Option Selection

Assessing the Options Chain (expiration date is March 22, 2019)

First of all, let's take a look at Illumina' options chain and assess time value returns, downside risk protection and breakeven levels.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Let's see how these numbers play out. Therefore, I need to feed the options chain into the following table:

(Source: Author's work)

It’s important to note that even in-the-money contracts generate annualized time value returns of more than 25% as a result of reasonably high implied volatility of 29%.

(Source: Marketchameleon)

(Source: Author's work)

For instance, the $292.5 calls generate a maximum profit of 2.25% with total downside risk protection of 4.64%. This makes a lot of sense for defensive investors feeling the chart technicals are mixed or when the market is volatile. No matter which direction the price is heading, you still capture that one-month maximized return of 2.25% and, unless shares drop below $292.5, your breakeven level is a comfortable $285.92. On the other side of the spectrum, bullish investors can choose the out of the money calls with a strike price of $307.5. Selecting this strike allows you to generate a maximum profit of 4.58%, of which 2.02% is time value.

My Defensive Trade Setup: Slightly In-The-Money Calls

If I sell the $292.5 call, the total maximum profit would amount to our collected time value ($658 for 100 shares). Our breakeven level stands at $285.92, reflecting downside risk of 4.64%.

Profit And Loss Graph

(Source: Author's work)

With our breakeven level highlighted in the following graph, this trade setup offers an attractive risk/reward ratio when looking at Illumina's chart technicals.

(Source: marketscreener.com)

Investor Takeaway

Selling the $292.5 call against Illumina provides opportunities for covered-call writers who want to generate an initial one-month return of 2.25%. Depending on Illumina’s future price action, you may institute an exit strategy to enhance our total one-month return by buying back the options contracts at a low cost-to-close and entering a new position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ILMN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.