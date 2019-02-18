Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Biotechnology looks undervalued by a bit more than 10% relative to historical averages of the 3 valuation ratios used hereafter. However, profitability measured in return on equity is below the historical baseline. Healthcare providers are slightly overpriced. Other healthcare industries are significantly overvalued. Ratios are mixed for pharmaceuticals: regarding their historical averages price/earnings is good, price/free cash flow is excellent, but price/sales and return on equity are very bad. Combining all these metrics, healthcare equipment is the worst industry in the sector. Life science tools/services is the only healthcare industry above its profitability baseline. Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in healthcare equipment, pharmaceuticals and life science tools, and deteriorated in healthcare technology.

P/S is stable in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in biotechnology and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved a bit in healthcare providers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and deteriorated in healthcare technology and equipment.

In 1 trailing month, the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV), the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF respectively by 1.5%, 2.5% and 4.4%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 healthcare stocks in this period are Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN), Anthem Inc. (ANTM), Waters Corp. (WAT), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

ABBV AbbVie Inc. BIOTECH AMGN Amgen Inc. BIOTECH BIIB Biogen Inc. BIOTECH CELG Celgene Corp. BIOTECH EXEL Exelixis Inc. BIOTECH LGND Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. BIOTECH SEM Select Medical Holdings Corp. HCAREPROVID CORT Corcept Therapeutics Inc. PHARMA NKTR Nektar Therapeutics PHARMA PBH Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. PHARMA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in healthcare on 2/18/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 48.51 27.18 -78.48% 4.84 3.18 -52.23% 51.21 30.51 -67.85% -38.56 -12.14 -26.42 Healthcare Providers 22.49 20.88 -7.71% 1.12 0.85 -31.95% 19.53 17.75 -10.04% 2.02 5.78 -3.76 Healthcare Technology* 62.42 56.13 -11.21% 4.88 3.39 -44.02% 53.95 35.77 -50.83% -7.76 -6.2 -1.56 Biotechnology 32.33 39.78 18.73% 32.19 29.01 -10.95% 29.66 43.74 32.19% -79.03 -64.42 -14.61 Pharmaceuticals 24.08 26.26 8.32% 22.31 8.25 -170.41% 16.46 32.55 49.44% -78.94 -30.3 -48.64 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 50.64 29.52 -71.53% 5.35 3.39 -57.73% 39.77 27.28 -45.80% -6.30 -18.37 12.07

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XBI and IBB with the benchmark in 1 month.

