How Many Stocks Did You Buy During The Bear Market?

Source: Pixabay

Introduction

Corrections and bear markets are a great time to do some self-analysis to confirm whether or not we are the type of investors we think we are. There are lots of strategies investors can use in order to beat the market, but perhaps what is most important is that an investor is able to stick to whatever strategic approach they have chosen. Investors who break from their chosen strategy based on news or emotion will have a hard time performing well.

My primary strategy focuses on the cyclicality of individual stocks. And while I have my own unique way of determining the fair value of stocks, at heart, I consider myself a value investor. In most cases, my strategy relies less on the future earnings growth potential for a stock and more on the medium-term market value of the stock. The vast majority of my stock purchases fall into this medium-term value category. Occasionally, I'll find a high-quality stock, with relatively steady earnings growth trading at or slightly below fair market value, and I'll buy those as well, but usually there has to be a major market sell-off in order for me to find these growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) investments.

Corrections and bear markets are wonderful opportunities for investors to do some self-examination in order to see if they are really following the strategy they claim to be following. Value investors and GARP investors should have been buying more stocks during the December sell-off than at any other time the past couple of years. Since I consider Cyclical Value and High-Quality GARP to be my primary strategies, I'm going to take a look at the timing of the Cyclical Value and High-Quality GARP purchases I've made over the past couple of years in order to see if I'm actually practicing the strategy I set out to implement.

Historic Cyclical Value and GARP Purchases

Below is a table that shows the number of stock purchases that were made using my two main strategies: Cyclical Value, and High-Quality GARP. I didn't include a few purchases made in 2018 that were explicitly labeled "defensive" because they were made as an alternative to cash, not as a stock purchase I had high confidence would rise given where we were in the economic cycle.

I have broken the purchases down by quarter since the last big correction in late 2015 through early 2019, and I show the number of stocks purchased that quarter in one column and the number of stocks sold in another. The main goal here is to see if my actions match my stated strategy.

Year & Quarter # of Stocks Purchased # Sold 2015 Q4 6 2 2016 Q1 8 1 2016 Q2 1 2016 Q3 2 3 2016 Q4 0 1 2017 Q1 0 1 2017 Q2 0 2017 Q3 2 1 2017 Q4 0 2018 Q1 4 4 2018 Q2 3 2018 Q3 4 3 2018 Q4 12 2019 Q1 5

It seems fairly clear to me that value investors should expect to buy many more stocks during deep corrections and bear markets than during market highs. And since I use a medium-term time frame for most of my purchases, one would expect that I would sell more stocks when the market was high.

It should be noted that my strategy doesn't try to "market time" as most investors would think of "market timing". I base the vast majority of my buying and selling decisions on the value of the individual stock in question and weigh that against the risk/reward of where I think we are in the business cycle. That being said, one should expect that when the market is generally higher, I would be more likely to be taking profits in stocks, and when the market is generally lower (like in December and January of 2015/6 and 2018/9), I would be buying more stocks.

Data by YCharts

Above is a chart of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since 2015. We had a sell-off in Q4 of 2015 through Q1 of 2016 and from Q4 2018 through Q1 of 2019. During those two downturns, I made 31 Cyclical Value and GARP purchases versus 3 sales. That is very much what I would expect from my strategy. During the market's two 2018 peaks, I made 7 sales and 8 purchases; again, that ~50/50 ratio is a fairly even balance compared to the ~10-to-1 buy-to-sell ratio during the quarters that contained corrections. So, I see evidence that I'm following through on what I set out to do, which is to buy stocks when they are trading relatively cheaply and sell them higher than that.

Each investor needs to adopt a strategy that fits their needs. But it's important to occasionally check and see if you are following through on what you intended to do. If you are a value or GARP investor, were you buying in late December? You probably should have found something worth buying. Or, did you find yourself buying more stocks closer to the market peaks? Interestingly, it's almost a certainty that more investors were buying near the peaks. Did you buy and sell at the same rate throughout this period? Did your trading activity match your strategy? It's worth reviewing your trading activity and writing it down in order to see. The results could be enlightening.

Conclusion

Each investor has to choose a strategy that works for them and their situation. I'm not here to tell folks what strategy that should be. However, no matter what strategy one adopts, deep corrections and bear markets are a great time for investors to investigate whether their strategy is the right fit for them, whether they would benefit from tweaking it, or finding a strategy that is a better fit for their situation.

