Uniti Group Crashes, Big Dividend Cut Coming

Many of you (readers and subscribers) have asked me my opinion about UNIT and whether this is a good investment, and my advice has always been the same over the past year: Don't get tempted by the yield, AVOID. The risks are just too high.

As a long time dividend investors, I view that two of riskiest high yield sectors are the shipping and telecom sectors. The reasons is that both sectors are very capital intensive, competition is high, and in the case of telecoms, the underlying technology is always changing which adds another big risk. In Telecom, it is always best to stick with the best, like AT&T (T). Below is the story of what happened on Friday impacting UNIT stock, and why we have been recommending to avoid it.

Windstream Loses Court fight with Aurelius

Anyone who has been paying attention to Uniti Group (UNIT) is likely well aware of the recent decision against Windstream (WIN). The bombshell was announced after hours on Friday resulting in both stocks sinking. UNIT was down by 30% after hours while WIN down by a staggering 56%

For those who are not familiar with the situation: UNIT was originally a spin-off from WIN in 2015, organized as a REIT. The spin-off resulted in UNIT acquiring a substantial portion of WIN's network, which UNIT leases to WIN. Since the spin-off, UNIT has acquired other fiber and tower assets, but WIN remains their largest tenant accounting for approximately 70% of UNIT's revenue.

In September 2017 , Aurelius Capital purchased a majority stake in WIN's 2020 bonds as well as default credit swaps to hedge the risk. Aurelius then issued a notice of default based on the claim WIN was in default on the bonds because the transaction that the spin-off of UNIT in 2015 constituted a sale-leaseback which prohibited the covenants. The ruling issued on Friday confirmed that the convents did in fact prohibit the transfer of assets to UNIT to WIN. Aurelius purchased the bonds and default credit swaps very cheaply and has a huge windfall here.

The bottom line is that WIN will have to pay $310.4 million to Aurelius plus interest since July of 2018. Still unknown, is how other debt holders will respond to the ruling.

We suspect that when the markets reopen on Tuesday the crash will continue.

Bankruptcy?

For WIN, the most immediate concern is whether or not they have to (or will decide to) file for bankruptcy. Many seem to have taken it as a foregone conclusion that WIN will file for bankruptcy, but that is not a certain thing.

WIN recently sold a portion of Earthlink for $330 million and have not identified what they intend to do with the proceeds. Since WIN has not reported Q4 earnings yet, we don't know exactly where they are in terms of liquidity. As of Q3 2018, they had $196 million available on their revolving line of credit and $37.3 million in cash.

It is possible that WIN can pay off the judgment primarily from the proceeds of the Earthlink sale. On the other hand, WIN filing for bankruptcy and trying to restructure their debt cannot be entirely ruled out. A large part of that decision will be driven by what other lenders do. They could use the ruling to declare WIN in default as well, which would force a bankruptcy filing. WIN management has stated an intention to file an appeal and that could delay any immediate actions to resolve how the judgement will be paid.

Impact On UNIT

UNIT started 2018 with over $500 million in liquidity. As the year went on, that started to change as UNIT drew down on its revolver and by November clearly were dependent on issuing equity to cover the dividend.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we have been recommending to our investors to avoid UNIT for some time now due to several factors which include: Concentration risk, big cash flow problems, and a legal mess. In a recent article, one of our authors Beyond Saving warned,

UNIT's biggest problem remains the same, they are low on cash and their cash flow is not enough to cover both expected cap-ex and the dividend. UNIT will need to raise capital just to cover their cap-ex needs unless they cut their dividend, and now they will need to raise additional capital to fund this deal.

UNIT's dividend remains tenuous. If they have to issue 4 to 5 million shares, that will increase their dividend payments $9.6-$12 million/year at the current dividend rates. The Q1 2019 dividend remains at risk for a cut, especially if Judge Furman continues to delay his ruling or if the ruling fails to create the anticipated bounce in share price.

Looking at the 10-Q, we can see how tight UNIT is.

They had $328.5 million in liquidity, but subsequent to the quarter end they used $273.8 million. That leaves approximately $54.7 million. Their liquidity had been dropping all year.

Looking at Q1 through the activity subsequent to Q3, we can see that liquidity declined every quarter.

Among their 2019 needs, UNIT needs $138 million to close their deal with Bluebird/Macquarie, plus they need to find a way to continue funding their cap-ex needs.

In the Q3 conference call Mark Wallace said,

Yes. And then on your last question, in terms of CapEx spending for 2019, we're obviously not done with our planning cycle, but on the tower business, I'd say it's going to be in the range for this year to maybe plus $10 million. So probably $75 million to $85 million next year depending on obviously how much -- how many awards we'll win. And I think on the fiber business, likely to be kind of in the 130 to 140 range next year on a net basis, net CapEx.”

That makes for a total of $205-$225 million. Dividends are currently $448 million/year. So their cash needs look something like this.

For a grand total of $781 million.

In Q3, cash flow from operating activities was just under $400 million for the nine months. Q4 contributed approximately $169 million. If we use that as a run-rate, that puts UNIT at approximately $676 million/year. More than $100 million short to cover their anticipated 2019 needs.

We think that UNIT will have little choice but to cut their dividend. With WIN in trouble, it is more important than ever that they continue investing in their fiber business to reduce their dependence on such a troubled tenant. It is also important for them to be able to close the Macquarie/Bluebird deal.

There just is no cushion between the current dividend payments and CFFO (Cash from Operations), so with more share sales totally precluded, cash for capital spending can only come from cutting the dividend. The only open questions are how much UNIT can afford to cut the dividend, how close to that number the actual dividend cut will be, and what other steps UNIT will take to generate the cash it needs.

Investors can also expect that UNIT is going to sell off their tower business in Latin America. They already telegraphed this when they announced the Macquarie/Bluebird deal. While that is a double benefit of raising capital and reducing cap-ex needs, it is unlikely that such a deal could be completed in enough time to save the dividend.

How Much of a Dividend Cut?

We estimate that the dividend will be cut to $1.30-$1.40/year, which is likely pretty close to the minimum required to maintain REIT status. To maintain REIT status UNIT will need to pay out 90% of their taxable income as dividends. We estimate that based on the $1.53 of UNIT’s 2018 dividend that was reported as an ordinary dividend according to their reported tax treatment. While not a perfect reflection of taxable income, it is a decent proxy for estimating it.

In the last 9 months, WIN produced just under 70% of UNIT revenues. If other lenders use this ruling to force a default on the monies owed to them, WIN will most likely be forced to declare bankruptcy, most likely reorganization (chapter 11) rather than liquidation (chapter 7).

That would provide UNIT with an additional $180 million in cash to fund their needs. While they could theoretically get by with a smaller cut, the psychological damage will already be done, we believe they will cut it enough to ensure they do not need to cut a second time. WIN could use this ruling to claim that the lease payments were actually fraudulent transfer payments and use that to leverage a reduction in its $650 lease payments to UNIT. Such a concession from UNIT would both reduce the cash it generates and lower the minimum dividend amount it needs to pay to maintain REIT status.

Conclusion

The unexpected decision against WIN is a huge blow to UNIT. It will make it impossible for them to issue equity at an attractive price this year. There is a chance, although a small one, that WIN avoids bankruptcy and will continue paying the lease as agreed. Much depends on whether or not WIN follows through on their current intentions to appeal the ruling and how its lenders respond to the judgement.

UNIT's problem is that they do not have enough capital to fund their acquisitions and cap-ex needs. They have run through their revolving line of credit confident in the belief that when WIN received a favorable judgment, they could issue equity to pay it off. That bet failed and UNIT will have to turn to more drastic measures.

UNIT will need to reduce their dividend substantially, and they might have to slow down their growth cap-ex. Things are going to get worse for UNIT before they get better. We recommend avoiding UNIT for now. There is more downside risk for this stock!

