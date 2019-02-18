Arista Earnings: No Slowdown

The stock price rose by more than 30% since January 2019. Arista will have to keep on delivering a strong growth to justify the current valuation.

The results and the outlook contrast with the warnings from other vendors in the cloud data center area.

Arista (ANET) reported Q4 earnings above the guidance. The performance is even more remarkable in the context of doubts about capital spending of cloud giants during Q4 2018 and H1 2019.

And despite an exceptional performance - that will not repeat - with Microsoft (MSFT) in 2018, the guidance confirms the company still expects to grow by 25% in Q1 2019.

After the stock price gained more than 30% since January 2019, the valuation is becoming demanding again. Management will still have to deliver a similar growth over the next few years to justify an EV/Sales (forward) ratio at about 7.

No slowdown in the cloud data center

During Q3, management expressed optimism for the hyperscale business over the next few quarters. This segment is important for Arista as the cloud titans vertical represented about 40% of the total sales during FY 2018.

As we look to the fourth quarter and beyond, we believe that we remain well positioned with our key cloud customers and continue to grow our presence across our other verticals." - Source: Arista Q3 2018 earnings call

The CEO added:

We haven't seen anything different in the business in kind of that timeframe that we have visibility. It's kind of been business as usual." - Source: Arista Q3 2018 earnings call

Obviously, Arista's performance has been impressive. But I became skeptical about the hyperscale vertical growth considering the warnings from other vendors. About the weakness with its cloud business, Intel (INTC) mentioned:

we think that it's going to continue to be both consumption on the server-side and pricing in the NSG environment to be down through the first six months. And consistent with historical patterns, we do expect the purchasing to start picking up again in the second half of the year." - Source: Intel earnings call Q4 2018

Also, consistent with Intel's forecasts, NVIDIA's (NVDA) management stated:

The slowdown is broad based. We saw it across every vertical, every geography. There was just a level of cautiousness across all of the enterprise customers and the cloud service providers that we've not experienced in a while. And I think that it has to be temporary." - Source: NVIDIA earnings call Q4 2018

And from a networking perspective, Juniper (JNPR) reported important difficulties in the cloud data center business with no sign of improvement over the next few quarters.

Again, in the data center area, Mellanox (MLNX) also highlighted temporary challenges with the Ethernet business:

there was a digestion of capacity and inventory that started like mid-Q4. We expected throughout Q1 and then we are told to expect that Q2 will resume growth and growth throughout the years quarter-over-quarter." - Source: Mellanox earnings call Q4 2018

The day before Arista's Q4 earnings, Cisco's (CSCO) management was evasive during the earnings call when speaking about the performance of the hyper-scale business.

But Arista's story was different. Revenue grew by 27% YoY to reach $595.7 million, above the guidance at $582 million to $594 million. The gross margin at 64.1% was in line with the guidance of 63% to 65%.

The operating margin exceeded the 35% forecast. With an operating income of $222.1 million, the operating margin amounted to 37.3%.

Management indicated the revenue from Microsoft in 2018 was exceptional due to many win designs and due to the timing for the recognition of deferred revenue. The revenue from Microsoft represented 27% of the total 2018 revenue. But the company is confident that the growth will continue even with Microsoft revenue going back to about 10% of total revenue as from 2019. Despite the warnings from other vendors, Arista will benefit from the cloud data center tailwind.

For instance, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) will invest $13 billion in the U.S. for data centers and offices. And speaking about the cloud business, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, mentioned:

These results speak to us picking the right secular trends in large and growing markets, many of which are still in their infancy, as well as focused innovation and execution." - Source: Microsoft earnings call fiscal Q2 2019

We could argue Arista's business in the cloud data centers is different from Intel and NVIDIA as it is not directly related to servers. And it is true. Capital spending timing is also different. Hyperscalers must first deploy a network infrastructure before implementing servers and connect them to the network. But Arista's results also contrast with the weaknesses network providers like Extreme Networks (EXTR) and Juniper reported. Of course, Arista profits from the tailwind of the cloud data center growth. But the contrast with other vendors shows Arista's performance is due to the strength of its portfolio.

A demanding valuation

Despite the lower forecasted contribution from Microsoft to the revenue, management expects cloud titans to account for about a third of the 2019 revenue.

Q1 2019 revenue is expected to be in the range of $588 million to $598 million, representing 25% year-over-year growth at the mid-point.

The gross margin should stay stable at 63% to 65%. And during the earnings call, management indicated the target operating margin would amount to about 35%.

Thus, for the valuation, I assume a 2019 revenue growth rate of 25%. My estimated net income margin is calculated from a 35% operating income margin and a 21% tax rate.

With a PE ratio ex-cash of about 26.1 (based on estimated 2019 earnings), the valuation is becoming demanding.

From the EV/Sales (forward) ratio perspective, Arista is more expansive than Cisco and Juniper.

But the higher margins and the strong growth justify the higher valuation.

Yet, Arista will have to keep on delivering strong growth while expanding to the campus segment. The net cash position of $2 billion can be used to acquire businesses and accelerate expansion. But external growth comes with extra integration challenges and higher risks.

Conclusion

By contrast with other data center vendors, Arista delivered again a strong quarter with results above the guidance. And while other companies warned on a challenging H1 2019 in the data center segment, management is confident in growing revenue by 25% in Q1.

After gaining more than 30% since early January, the stock price is back to high levels. With an EV/sales (forward) ratio at about 7, the company will have to keep on reporting impressive results to justify the valuation.

