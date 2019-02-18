New York Community Bancorp: Rapid Catch Up To Fair Value

We look at the latest results and examine whether the bull case still holds water.

The first time we wrote about New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), we concluded:

We love NYCB here. The 7.5% yield, buybacks plus steady loan growth will make this one of the easiest ways to outperform the S&P 500 from this point. We bought the stock directly but also sold some cash secured puts for July 2019 which reward us handsomely if the stock stays flat. We don't see a big likelihood of it surprising much to the upside in 2019, but 2020 numbers could come in at the high end of estimates if loan growth gets moving. We think a 14X multiple is fair value and $12.60 would a be a good price target in 15 months.

While we were happy to take a bullish stance in the face of a rather untimely and unnecessary credit downgrade, we too have been surprised at the speed of this move. NYCB has left broader market (SPY) and the financial select sector spider (XLF) in the dust.

Data by YCharts

In light of that and the recent Q4 2018 results, we decided to look at whether this still merited a holding.

Q4 2018

Net income for the quarter came in close to expectations at $0.19. The run rate is lower than what happened in previous quarters, but that was expected considering the interest margin compression story. Net interest margin compressed by 7 basis points.

Source: Q4 2018 presentation

While floating rate loans moved higher, so did average funding costs.

Source: Q4 2018 presentation

This 1.66% cost was 1.50% last quarter.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

While costs rose faster than revenues, asset quality remained impeccable.

Source: Q4 2018 presentation

Buyback

The company authorized a buyback, and during the current fourth quarter, the company repurchased 16.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.57 per share. Our personal view is that share buybacks are a good way to return capital, but their effectiveness is best under $11/share. At the current price, NYCB should withhold firepower.

2019 growth

NYCB reemphasized that loan growth is finally taking off and should be a driver for 2019 returns.

Source: Q4 2018 presentation

From our point of view, their second growth driver, repricing on loans should be the bigger mover for the bottom line.

Source: Q4 2018 presentation

Earnings are expected to improve at an average 10% clip in 2020 and 2021.

Source: Nasdaq.com

So investors buying today are positioning themselves to receive good upside in earnings power.

Valuation

While we think that the bank is on the right track, the massive mispricing has compressed. The stock is now at 15X 2019 earnings. The regional banks are on average now actually trading cheaper to NYCB.

Source: KRE ETF

NYCB's superlative, low-risk model deserves a 1.75X tangible book at a minimum, so by that metric there is some upside left.

Data by YCharts

Those skeptical of that price to tangible book suggested ratio should note that the average regional bank has had 24X the net charge-offs that NYCB has had over the past two decades.

Source: Q4 2018 presentation

At this stage of the cycle, investors should focus on this rather than the "growth at all costs" chasing behavior that is typical. On the whole, we see the stock now as far more reasonably priced, and while we can no longer advocate a buy, we would not want to sell either. We are shifting this from a "strong buy" to a "hold" and recommend investors continue having exposure here.

Conclusion

NYCB is a superlative low risk way to get a 5.64% yield. At the same time, a decent amount of undervaluation has been wrung out. Investors who are more bearish on the economy might be better off continuing to emphasize banks like NYCB in their portfolio. While we love the company, we are shifting this to a "hold" as we see more limited upside. It is very unlikely the stock will return another 34% from here, over 3 or even over 9 months. We will be watching this for another entry, but for now, we bask in the fortunate timing that got us a 100% plus annualized gain.

