Washington And Lincoln As Investors (Podcast)

Both Washington and Lincoln became wealthy men. Washington stands as one of the wealthiest Americans of all time, whereas Lincoln rose far from his log-cabin origins. America has always been a good investment, but Washington got on on the ground floor, literally, as his primary investment was real estate. Lincoln achieved financial comfort, and then preserved that wealth through bonds, but his investment approach was based mainly on patriotism rather than an effort to become rich.
But this brief podcast (5:22) notes that the key investment for which both are best known and share in common is the human capital they developed – that is, the investment they made in themselves.