The Brumadinho Dam Disaster Will Haunt Vale For Years

It's also the second major disaster at Vale in the last four years.

A few weeks ago the Brumadinho dam disaster took place in Brazil. A tailings dam at a Vale (VA) iron ore mine collapsed. This is an extremely sad event where at least 166 people - mostly Vale employees - died, and there are still 147 people missing. A horrendous tragedy and hundreds if not thousands of people have lost a family member.

Because the dam belonged to mining giant Vale and the facility in question mined ore, there are financial implications that reverberate across the world. Of course market participants correctly figured out there would be implications. The equity sold off hard but has since recovered from the lows. The initial sell-off evaporated $20 billion of market value. Still, the market is underestimating the toll this tragedy will continue to take, for years and years, on this giant ore miner.

Revenue is about $35 billion.

EBITDA is around $10 billion:

Vale has quite a bit of long-term debt and liabilities:

But also some cash to offset that (likely half of it has been frozen, more about that later):

Iron ore prices have jumped to about $84/ton since Jan. 25. That's the average price. High grade or premium ore goes for nearly $100/ton because that's the type Vale is taking offline. This price rise is something of a saving grace for Vale as the mines it can continue to operate will bring in more cash.

However, I don't think this will be sufficient to offset the impact of punishment, increased regulation and damages Vale will need to compensate.

Finally, it's very important to know this is the second tailings dam failure after the Mariana disaster that took place four years ago. In the Mariana disaster 19 lives were lost and the event resulted in enormous environmental impact (in that event a larger dam broke and the tailings reached the river).

It's unclear what that disaster ultimately cost Vale. Probably well in excess of $3 billion (it owned only 50% of the liability as this pertained a joint venture with BHP Billiton (BHP)). Direct costs are only part of the puzzle.

Punishment

The incident has lead to a criminal investigation, and a total of 13 Vale employees have been arrested.

In the Mariana dam disaster, Samarco (the JV between Vale and BHP) was ultimately fined $4.5 billion. I'm not surprised if the Brazilian government seeks a substantial higher fine here.

The company was confronted by a mining agency for a $60 million fine the day after the event.

Regulation and Damages

After this event existing regulation will likely be enforced much more strictly and there's potential for additional regulation becoming implemented. This type of dam isn't allowed to be used in all countries. This means a greater likelihood of mine shutdowns and remediation measures needing to be implemented.

Brazilian courts issued orders to freeze $3.1 billion of liquid assets to make sure it can pay for rescue efforts and other damages. About 24.000 people in the region were evacuated.

Vale hopes to sign an agreement soon with Brazil's Minas Gerais state to pay damages to the victims of the accident.

Increased cost of capital

Bonds sold off sharply before rebounding. Still, the 2022 bonds imply its cost of borrowing went up by about ~15%. If you have $43 billion of debt those shifts add up. Over time as the company refinances while still under investigation, and dealing with the fallout of the Brumadinho disaster this will cost the company.

Cost of capital on the equity side of things went up as well. The stock sold off sharply but there's also a marked shift in sentiment by the Brazilian government. The Brazilian government is a major stake - and shareholder (in a future article I may expand on this issue).

Mining.com noted a few choice comments by Privatization Secretary Salim Mattar:

"Vale is a state company. Pension funds controlled by the government control Vale," Privatization Secretary Salim Mattar said on Wednesday at an event in Brasilia. "We’re here to reprivatize Vale.— Privatization Secretary State development bank BNDES intends to sell shares in the miner, but has yet to find a good moment to do so, Mattar said. "It’s natural that, after a certain period of time, those shares could be sold without causing losses for taxpayers." Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration expects to raise $20 billion this year alone through the sale of state-controlled companies. Privatizations of public assets are central to the government’s pro-business economic agenda which is aimed at slashing debt, boosting fiscal accounts and accelerating growth.

State development bank BNDES controls about 6.3% of the shares, two-thirds of which it could dump immediately. The market viewed the comments as favorable. In general privatization means a company's purpose becomes more clear and there's no longer a dual agenda. It also tends to lead to higher efficiency. However, I'd argue in this case it also frees up the government to punish the company without effectively hurting itself. With the government and pension funds wanting out, there's an overhang on the stock. If the shares recover from the worst these type of institutions may take that opportunity to exit. Therefore a sustained rally in Vale's share price seems like an improbable event.

Summary

Unless Vale ultimately fails, most of the economic costs of the Brumadinho collapse will be borne by the equity holders. The equity is down about $15 billion. I believe the market is underestimating how serious the impact on Vale will be. Vale will be punished with massive fines, existing regulation will be enforced in a more strict manner and new regulation will increase costs.

Vale's iron ore production is already viewed as being somewhat higher on the cost curve because of transportation costs to China. Its Brazilian operations need to cover a greater distance compared to competing Australian mines.

Vale voluntarily proposed to (temporarily) shut down 10% of its production. Regulators may seek an expansion and acceleration on that front. Cost of capital is on the rise and we've only seen the beginning of that. This may be the worst accident in modern day mining and its going to hang over Vale for years and years. It's very hard to imagine Vale to prosper in the coming years, higher iron prices notwithstanding.

