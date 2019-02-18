Tesla: The Importance Of A Chinese Gigafactory

In Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) fourth-quarter earnings report, the company disclosed some updates for the Shanghai Gigafactory (Gigafactory 3) and its importance. China has the largest electric vehicle (EV) market in the world, which is what makes Tesla's ability to enter the market even more crucial. All Tesla vehicles would qualify for a $10,000 subsidy from the Chinese government, due to their official ranges available on the Tesla website, but only if they are manufactured in China. These incentives are incredibly important for Tesla to be able to tap into in order to achieve the greatest sales numbers possible. Tesla plans to be able to begin production of the Model 3 in Gigafactory 3 by the end of this year. With the addition of China to Tesla's current market and the increased production at Gigafactory 3, the company will create a large new revenue source.

Production Capability

The new Gigafactory will dramatically improve Tesla's current production capabilities. The factory will produce both battery cells and cars with an eventual goal of producing 500,000 cars annually, doubling Tesla's current projected vehicle production. Currently, battery cells are manufactured in a separate facility than the vehicles, but this new approach will lead to a greater vehicle production efficiency. The heightened efficiency will be achieved by all manufacturing being done under one roof instead of requiring another factory that would also need to be constructed and have materials transported to and from each facility as is currently done with Gigafactory 1 and Fremont. Tesla also stated in its fourth-quarter earnings letter that: "We expect the capital spend per unit of capacity for this factory (Gigafactory 3) to be less than half of that of our Model 3 line in Fremont." This means that the company won't only be doubling its automotive production, but also creating higher margins per vehicle as well. Gigafactory 3 will also be producing the Model Y upon its release.

Ability to Compete

One of the largest challenges Tesla may face in China is the more diverse EV market. The BAIC EC-series was China's best-selling EV with a range of 97 miles and a base price of just $9,733 after vehicle incentives. The Model 3, with a base price of $25,000 after government incentives, and a range of 220 miles, will be a more expensive but higher-quality vehicle. The BAIC EX-series, formerly China's best-selling EV, starts at $11,830 after government incentives and has a range of 155 miles. The Model 3 will be more expensive than most of the popular EVs with the BYD Qin EV300 being the closest of China's popular EVs in price to the Model 3. The EV starts at $19,670 after government incentives with a range of 186 miles (ChinaMobil.ru takes the specifications and prices of Chinese cars and displays the information; it also calculates prices of vehicles after government incentives. I was able to verify the legitimacy of its calculations with my own). Although facing cheaper competition, the Model 3 still has a large market for those looking for a higher-quality car with a longer range. The Model 3 has better performance with much faster acceleration, handling, range, and top speed. The Model 3 also boasts a "game-changing" interior that many buyers may be enticed by. Tesla has also proven that customers are willing to trade their non-premium vehicles for the slightly pricier Model 3 in America, a trend that is likely to carry over. As a slightly more expensive, though still cheap, option for Chinese buyers, the Model 3 is likely to create high demand in China.

Source: Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings report

This graphic demonstrates the demand for mid-sized premium sedans in China is quite large, and as the Model 3 will now be produced in China, it will be opened to a larger market than in the United States. As I mentioned earlier, most Chinese EVs aren't considered premium, and the base Model 3 will likely fall in between premium and non-premium, providing a very large potential customer base.

China also has a larger sedan segment than SUV, which plays to Tesla's strength with the Model 3. Although SUV sales have been growing faster than sedans almost every quarter since the third quarter of 2010, sedans are still on top, which will create a larger demand for the Model 3. However, as the SUV takeover seems inevitable, the Model Y will be able to capture the growing market. China is currently on pace to buy 2.35 million EVs in 2020 and represent half of the world's EV market over the next decade. China is the biggest EV market in the world for Tesla and all EVs. This is due to many government incentives, one being a free license plate for EVs, while regular license plates usually cost $14,000. The large market diminishes the impact of the large variety of EVs in China and further allows Tesla to become a successful manufacturer in China. Tesla's Model 3 is currently the best-selling EV in the world, controlling 7% of the EV market share. Upon entering the Chinese market and doubling the production of the vehicle, the Model 3 will become even more popular.

Timeline and Cost

Many seem to consider Gigafactory 3's timeline to be quite ambitious as it is expected to begin production, although slowly, by the end of 2019. However, the ambitious timeline is still achievable for Tesla. The company claims it will be able to reach this more rapid timeline through a "radical simplification of our manufacturing layout and processes" that was achieved after flaws were noticed in Fremont. When constructing its "Model 3 tent," Tesla was able to demonstrate that it could quickly build a quality manufacturing line. Tesla will also be able to tap into the rapid building force of the Chinese people who are famous for their rapid pace of building. Elon Musk noted that "[China] is more than 100% faster than the US" when it comes to construction. This was in response to a report of a railway station being built in just nine hours. In 2015, Chinese workers also erected a 57-story skyscraper in just 19 days. These accomplishments would be meaningless if the quality of the builds was poor, but in both cases, the projects were built with great precision and made to last.

The Gigafactory is also expected to cost around $5 billion and paid for partially through local bank loans. Bloomberg reported that Tesla may only borrow $1.3 billion for the facility. Upon the company's latest announcement, it had secured $681 million and I believe that it will be successful in securing the additional $619 million still required with support from the Chinese government. With the support of the Chinese government and being halfway done already, Tesla is likely to succeed in securing funding for the build. The company is currently in a lot of debt and has a large payment of $920 million coming up on March 1st. It seems increasingly unlikely that Tesla's shares will reach the bond conversion price of $359.87 by this date, and the company will be forced to pay for this entirely out of pocket. This further debt that Tesla will take on in order to pay for the Shanghai Gigafactory is a necessary evil that will likely not weigh too heavily on its balance sheet.

The Model 3 currently has a GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of over 20%, targeted 25%. By using the previously stated halved capex per vehicle produced, Shanghai's Model 3 ramp will require significantly less capex. Gigafactory 3 will pay for itself within six years as a result of the reduced capex and sufficient Model 3 demand (with Model Y, this number will be reduced to four, accounting for its later release). However, Tesla will only be borrowing $1.3 billion for Gigafactory 3, which means its debt load will not increase too much. The financing of the Shanghai Gigafactory is not to be a topic of much worry for the company as a result and should not be expected to create a lasting impact on the company's debt.

Resulting Valuation

The Shanghai Gigafactory will not only be a significant revenue booster for Tesla, but also a significant profit booster, because, as I mentioned above, it will be able to operate with substantially larger profit margins. The Model 3 will be able to successfully enter the Chinese market and establish itself as a viable EV. The Shanghai Gigafactory will be a large factor to Tesla's future success as an EV manufacturer. I believe that this new factory will be a key factor in creating a sustainable and high profit for Tesla which has warned of decreasing profits to come.

If Tesla is successful in its endeavors in China, as I believe it will be, the factory will likely account for an additional $6.5 billion in value over the next two years as production kicks off. A $6.5 billion raise would represent a 12.3% increase in value just off of the new Gigafactory. This value has been determined by significantly higher operating margins as well as the larger total production output. Gigafactory 3 is a critical step for Tesla to continue to advance its global outreach and become increasingly profitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.