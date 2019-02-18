Apple & Oranges - Not All Leaders Are Alike

Apple has announced the departure of Angela Ahrendts, SVP of Retail & Online, who will remain on board for another two months to aid in transition.

Background

By now, all investors are clear that sales of Apple (AAPL) iPhones dropped 15% during the holiday quarter and the company said it expected sales to continue to struggle in the coming months, as Apple expects earnings per share to drop by as much as 22%.

Luca Maestri, Apple chief financial officer, said problems that plagued its iPhone sales during the first quarter included a strong dollar that boosted prices in emerging markets, a reduction in subsidies from its carrier partners that lowered the upfront price of its phones, and its iPhone battery replacement program that encouraged customers to hold on to older phones longer. As Apple gets the vast majority of its revenue from sales of iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, in addition to iPhones, the current conditions are expected to continue to depress the company's revenues.

We can conclude from the macro-level issues that the genesis of Apple’s problems is not simply related to issues at the Apple stores. Yet, on February 5, 2019, Apple announced that their retail chief, Angela Ahrendts, will be leaving in April 2019. Ms. Ahrendts, one of Apple’s most highly compensated executives and a most prominent female leader, was heavily recruited by CEO Tim Cook from the Burberry Group where, as CEO, she had helped turn around the iconic 150 plus year old firm; including improving employee morale and retention.

As is common among big companies when bad things happen, heads roll and when one hears a senior executive is leaving “for new personal and professional pursuits” there is the tendency to believe it is the result of a decision by the company that the individual has reached the end of their value and a nice exit package (likely beyond what was already in place) is created and the person departs shortly thereafter.

But Ahrendts is not leaving now. She is sticking around for two more months, ostensibly aiding the transition to ensure it goes seamlessly. That alone infers Ahrendts is not being shown the door. Rather, she is walking out on her own volition. This is no small distinction, as it suggests Apple was not the instigator in her departure; which may account for naming long time Apple employee and head of HR, Deirdre O’Brien as the person who will be taking on the added role of head of retail and online (more on that later). But, let’s look at the etiology of Ahrendts movement to and through Apple.

Cook sought Ahrendts to take on Apple's retail business

In 2000, Ron Johnson was brought to Apple by Steve Jobs, after success at Target (TGT), and he took Jobs store idea from concept to reality. According to an article in the New York Times, Apple Stores have turned "the boring computer sales floor into a sleek playroom filled with gadgets" under Johnson's direction. However, in November 2011, a month after Jobs passed away, Johnson departed to be CEO of JC Penny (JCP).

Replacing the successful concept developer had to be a major concern for Cook, who would be making his biggest strategic hiring decision since taking over Apple, as successor to Jobs. However key the hiring may have been, the selection process that would have included the involvement of many senior staff, resulted in selecting John Browett. That choice did not go well. Browett was said to have acted counter-culturally and created morale issues with store employees when he sought to restructure. The issues were so acute that Browett departed after six months. Whereupon Cook assumed the role as head of retail, as he sought to find the right fit; someone whose understanding of and experience in a leadership role within retail would enable them to succeed. Cook did not need another mistaken choice.

After a major recruiting process, the deal was sealed when Ahrendts heard Cook tell her to “Trust me!” So, in 2014, Angela Ahrendts left her long-time role as chief executive of Burberry to join Apple as SVP of Retail & Online Stores.

Ahrendts had developed her retail experience having worked in fashion in ascending roles for such notables as Donna Koran, Liz Claiborne, and what is now Kate Spade & Company; which ultimately lead in 2006 to her position as CEO with the 150+ year -old Burberry, where she remained until Cook came calling.

Interestingly, as evidence of her reputation and credibility during her time at Burberry, Ahrendts announced move to Apple caused Burberry’s share price to drop 5.5% in London, as investors showed concern over the future direction of the group following the effective tenure of Ahrendts, who was seen as a key to turning the brand round and returning it to the luxury end of the market. In fact, in 2010, Wall Street Journal writer Nancy Hass described Ahrendts as "transforming [the then] 154-year-old Burberry into a technologically savvy international powerhouse."

By the time she left for Apple, Ahrendts reportedly had increased the value of Burberry's shares three times over to approximately $9 billion. Not too bad!

On most measures, Ahrendts delivered at Apple

One thing I was told when entering as an executive with a Fortune 50 company was “smart” was not a differentiator; everyone they hired was smart (still, I learned there was a difference between intelligence and wisdom). What differentiated people, I was told, was the degree to which they delivered results the company valued.

To be certain, Ahrendts delivered valued results at Apple. In fact, she oversaw the most significant redesign in the stores since they opened; as she directed the overhaul of the company’s retail operations, redesigning stores into meeting places with more open floor plans and a focus on pushing customer service “geniuses” out from behind formal counters; which, as a visitor, had the added benefit of reducing the crowding at the bar and made the “genius” service more “egalitarian.”

Further, under Ahrendts watch, Apple updated all classic designed stores with new Feature Bays and Avenues, providing a better buying experience by adding more interactive product trying tables, drawers for iPhone cases and magnet planks for iPad cases to the accessories wall. Apple also added Forum Displays to all stores to provide a better “Today at Apple” experience; something Ahrendts had helped develop. All these changes allow customers to try Apple products or accessories before buying.

However, as is clear from experience, change for change sake does not mean value is created. The question, of course, is did these changes create value?

When Ahrendts joined, Apple was earning $37.04 billion net income annually from all its product revenue sources, according to Statista.com. The latest available figures for 2018 finds the total net income was $59.53 billion.

Moreover, when Ahrendts joined Apple there were 364 stores worldwide, generating roughly $18 Billion in revenue and $4.4 Billion in profit annually. Under her leadership, Apple renovated and redesigned stores, and expanded into areas including Mexico, South Korea, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. She also more closely coordinated Apple’s brick-and-mortar stores with its online effort. In her tenure, Apple has grown to about 511 stores (a notable 40% increase in her five years) and they are in 25 countries, with more than 65,000 store employees and more than 300 million customer visits annually. Further, Apple has plans to hit 600 stores by 2023 and expand to 85,000 employees.

Ahrendts told Vogue Business how the aim is to both utilize technology and create something more than a supermarket for Apple gear. So, beyond aggressively expanding the brick-and-mortar locations, Ahrendts sought a smaller carbon footprint, with each new store powered by 100% renewable energy. She also developed a regionalized store architecture with a completely customized layout and a strong emphasis on community connection. Ahrendts wanted to invest in stores in ways that turned them into a "modern-day town square" with hands-on training sessions. If you think about it, this was consistent with and an extension of the vision Jobs had for the stores; which would always be the ultimate showroom for its latest products, a place where potential customers could test out each Apple device.

With stores (both physical and online) as a vertical extension of the business, the entire retail operation has become a machine for selling high volumes of products; just as Jobs envisioned.

As with any business, senior management communication with the field is essential and Ahrendts was engaged as she sent out weekly video updates to Apple's retail employees through an internal app, and added pre-launch showcases for products like the Apple Watch at its stores. In so doing, she reinforced Apple's status as a luxury brand, and oversaw the in-store launches of the iPad Pro, AirPods, HomePod, new iPhones. Ahrendts efforts also helped Apple Watch capture nearly half of the fragmented smartwatch market.

However, shortly after the launch of the XR in October 2018, rumors circulated that Ahrendts could leave Apple, and industry watchers speculated that, if true, the company was looking for fresh ways to boost its retail sales gain.

There are some who believe a new look was needed because there are challenges with the stores and there has been some disagreement between Cook and Ahrendts about strategic direction. Perhaps, but even in the face of the tough iPhone sales one would not discern any major disagreement with this statement by Cook on the Q4 conference call November 1, 2018.

Our retail team posted record Q4 results to conclude their biggest year ever. They are transforming our stores into places where customers come to connect learn and be inspired together with people from their community. Our “Today at Apple” sessions are terrific example of what that looks like in practice. We hosted over 250,000 sessions this quarter, connecting aspiring creators with local photographers, illustrators and other experts who can help them get the most out of their devices.

While Apple does not disclose sales or foot traffic from its stores, various estimates suggest they comprise 25% of the company's annual revenues. However, as a downstream business, the Apple Stores depend on product launches, especially the iPhone, to draw customers. Without a hot new iPhone or gadget, customers stay away from stores unless they have a problem with a device. With iPhone sales falling 15% last quarter and as people are holding onto their old gadgets for longer than in the past (in no small part because there is little innovative that makes the purchase emotionally compelling), the concern is whether customers will stay away from the stores unless they have a problem. And, just so we are clear, that means fewer sales of ancillary revenue producers like ear buds or iPhone cases or chargers; which, as experienced retailers know, are often an impulse purchase by visitors.

To be sure, Cook was not placing blame for the revenue drop or the macro-level challenges facing the company on its retail stores or on Ahrendts. It was also unlikely he was expecting Ahrendts resignation, much less pushing for it. Rather, my reading of the tea leaves suggests that, after five years of putting her fingerprint on the stores, Ahrendts had come to recognize that, however influential she was, she did not have the final say in all matters retail. I believe Ahrendts came to the decision that she had taken the job to its logical conclusion and wanted to leave.

This is not to say there are not issues in her camp. It is that they did not cause a talent like Ahrendts to fold. Still, it is important to recognize some of the issues, because they will fall into the lap of O’Brien.

Issues with Retail and Online

Even with the past pay increases, pay remains a concern for the rank and file store employees, as the average store employee helps generate about $420,000 of annual sales for Apple each year, but takes home only about $25,000. While I do not know what the turnover percentage is for Apple, in retail such a disparity between pay and revenue generation usually leads to dissatisfaction and is reflected in higher turnover. This is material because it results in a loss of institutional knowledge; placing new hires at a disadvantage for a period of time, as they learn on the job.

In searching for chinks in Ahrendts armor, it might be reflected in the change in revenues per square foot. With current revenues of $5,500 per square store foot, Apple beat its retail competitors by almost double, ranking number one atop the list of more than 250 companies, ahead of companies like Tiffany & Co. and luxury brands such as Coach and Michael Kors. However lofty it is, that is down from the high of $6,000 per square foot attained during the Johnson heyday. While there can be many explanations, it remains a fact in contrast.

Still, Apple leveraged that strength to negotiate favorable rent rates at malls. A report in The Wall Street Journal in 2015 claimed that Apple Stores could generate a third of an entire mall's sales and that some malls only charged Apple 2% of its sales per square foot in rent -- compared to a 15% cut for other mall tenants. That combination of low rent, high foot traffic, and pricey gadgets made Apple the most productive retailer in the world by sales per square foot.

One symptom of problems in the store is the feeling of over-crowding and being unable to get sufficient quality time with an Apple salesperson. The complaint about long lines might imply there are not enough stores or ineffective staffing or planning. One of the systemic fixes has been to create appointments to meet the demands of service and, to be certain, the stores are part sales and part service. However, in most cases of overcrowding the problem is usually a store issue and any fixes should begin with the store manager. While is true that some stores are too often out of ear buds and other accessories, it is also local management that has responsibility to ensure product replacement.

Then there is the customer expectations of performance Apple creates with its architecture and design, along with its inferred pleasant, relaxing atmosphere, where people needing help can make inquiries or even a purchase decision. So, are we to blame Ahrendts for the creation of a welcoming, community space? I think not.

To be certain, there is a legitimate complaint that the online ordering process which allows for in-store pickup is less than efficient and is, in fact, contributing to lines if not overcrowding. However, this suggests a logistics problem that requires looking upstream in the value chain before laying blame on retail. Still, this should be something Ahrendts, as SVP of Retail and Online, would help resolve. But this is merely a value chain problem to be addressed and not a retail store issue. It is nothing that makes for a compelling reason for Ahrendts to be asked to leave.

As to reasons for being asked to leave because of some aspects of performance, let's draw an example within Apple whether another executive might have issues…

RBC Capital Markets estimates Apple's services revenue has slowed to 18 percent year-over-year growth in the December quarter, compared with 27 percent that was expected. So I ask, since Eddy Cue is responsible for Apple Services and they are having a problem, is he next to be replaced? Probably not. As with Cue’s leadership in services, it is unreasonable to blame retail and Ahrendts for Apple’s recent problems, which are mainly caused by limited innovation, design choices, and pricing strategies.

Ahrendts is leaving because she decided it is time. That she is staying in position for more than two more months to aid in the transition only confirms my belief that it was her call. My expectation is she will resurface in a CEO role within the retail industry within the next couple of years.

Conclusions

Mark Gurman reported for Bloomberg that “Apple Inc. named its third retail chief in seven years, seeking to shake up store operations while casting about for the next big hit, as the iPhone era wanes. Apple said company veteran Deirdre O’Brien will replace Angela Ahrendts, who served in the role for about five years. O’Brien is the first insider tapped to run the Apple division since Ron Johnson opened the first Apple store in 2001 and left a decade later.”

Companies always take the departure of key executives and make them look like positive inflection points. For example, the O’Brien announcement stated she has worked at Apple since the 1980s and before taking over the company’s human resources function was a vice president in charge of sales and operations. According to Apple, in that role she had to anticipate product demand and make sure the company could reach and sell new devices to consumers. As vice president of people, she oversees worker development, recruiting, and employee support. In case the obvious is not so obvious, Apple is trying to establish that adding the store people to O’Brien’s control is a natural fit.

In fact, on that point Cook stated that O'Brien "understands the qualities and strengths of our team better than anyone" and was "an exceptional leader" and a "vital partner to our retail teams around the world, since the very beginning." The company went on the indicate that she helped with staffing the stores, so taking over retail is just a natural extension. Really?

I think that is too simplistic. O'Brien, who joined Apple three decades ago, is clearly an experienced executive -- but whether she can just manage the stores much less rejuvenate them is less the question than whether the company really expects her to do so. Irrespective of the perception born of her many years with Apple, should investors expect O’Brien to be anything more than an interim leader? And, in light of the substantial investment over the past five years in new store growth and reimagining, what exactly does rejuvenate the stores mean?

Despite whatever happy face Apple puts on it, I believe O’Brien will be the interim head of retail and that Cook will carefully select the next leader; in an effort to prevent the mistakes in judgment he made when replacing Johnson with Browett. I understand the need for perceived continuity during difficult times and that is why O’Brien is taking over now. But, as the company seeks to add on another 100 plus Apple stores worldwide, with the stores generating about 25% of product revenues, Cook knows the critical importance of replacing an effective retail manager with an effective retail manager.

Apple and Cook cannot afford a mistake in selecting its next retail chief. That means, despite O’Brien’s 30 years at Apple, strong insider knowledge, support from the CEO, and time in position in a peripheral function, it does not convey the requisite retail industry knowledge necessary for success as Apple’s head of retail and online.

I do not believe Apple expects O’Brien to be the long-term solution to the demanding role of SVP of Retail and Online, much less split time as head of HR. The person to lead retail in the future has not as yet arrived at Apple HQ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.