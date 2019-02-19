Cutting Through The PG&E Thicket (Podcast)

Each week seems to bring new twists to the PG&E bankruptcy proceedings. So we bring on an expert to understand the lay of the land.

by Daniel Shvartsman

A curious thing happened since we discussed PG&E (PCG) in late January on Behind the Idea. The company filed for bankruptcy, as expected, and there have been a series of fundamental events that have played out since. But in the meantime, the stock has nearly doubled. Beyond establishing our credentials as a contrarian indicator, the events have left us confused about PCG.

So, we brought on WYCO Researcher to try to get a better feel for the story. The Seeking Alpha author is an expert on bankruptcy proceedings, and we had leaned on his previous article on the company in our first podcast. We had a few questions on our mind, but they mostly came down to 'what's special about this story' and 'what does it mean for investors in utility stocks generally and for the PCG story specifically?' We had opportunity to get into the curious aspects of the story, including the big firms' positions - Baupost Group and BlueMountain Capital - and also to distill this story to its simplest aspects. Have a listen by clicking play above.

Topics covered:

2:45 minute mark - Inverse condemnation, the Constitution, and what makes this case unique

7:30 - The tough spot this puts California utilities in and the effect of climate change

11:30 – Bankruptcy as less than the driving factor for PCG shares, and what's yet to be priced in since filing

15:15 – Avoiding utility risk - just do it

17:00 – The thornier implications of bankruptcy, and the different claims

25:00 – Baupost’s position and risky business

29:00 – The thicket of inverse condemnation in the modern world

32:00 – Simpler than it looks? And BlueMountain’s counterproductive step

35:30 – Final thoughts – in bankruptcy, it’s the little things that kill a thesis

We are hoping to have one more guest join us for a special episode on PCG to air this Friday, so stay tuned for that. We also just published a transcript of the original podcast if you'd like to catch up without listening to everything, and will publish a transcript of this episode in the next week or so. WYCO Researcher is also publishing an article on these topics this week, so watch out for that. All the podcasts are available on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, and Spotify if you'd like to catch up.

Are utilities better off in your too-hard pile? Does climate change make the California utilities specifically an impossible bargain? And is there a way to make something out of PCG as an investor? Chime in with thoughts below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor Daniel have any positions in any stocks mentioned. WYCO Researcher is short PCG. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.