United Rentals: Stock With New Acquisitions To Outperform In 2019

The equipment rental & leasing industry might sound like a boring industry. Sometimes the boring businesses make great investments. United Rentals (URI) is a great example of what some may perceive as a company with a boring business. Sometimes the boring businesses perform well in the stock market.

United Rentals is a great combination of low valuation with strong growth. This combination has the stock poised for outperformance in 2019 and beyond.

United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the industry. This gives United Rentals a competitive advantage since they have more resources than the smaller players in the industry. URI has higher purchasing power than smaller companies, which allows them to provide a broad range of equipment to customers with the flexibility to move equipment to locations seeing the highest demand.

New Acquisition of BakerCorp and Vander are Catalysts

United Rentals closed their acquisition of BakerCorp in July 2018. BakerCorp is a provider of tank, pump, filtration, and trench sharing rental solutions for a broad range of industrial/construction applications. Baker had recent annual revenue of about $295 million, which will add to United Rentals' 2019 revenue.

BakerCorp adds 46 locations in the United States and Canada and 11 locations in Europe (Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom). This expands United Rentals' presence and gives them a leading position in the fluid solutions market.

United Rentals also completed the acquisition of Vander Holdings in October 2018. Vander operates BlueLine, which had recent annual revenue of about $786 million and adjusted EBITDA of $313 million. BlueLine gives United Rentals a stronger presence in the largest metropolitan areas in North America. It adds 46,000 rental assets at a cost of about $1.5 billion to United Rentals' fleet.

United Rentals is expected to get $45 million in cost synergies from the Vander acquisition. The company also expects to get $15 million of fleet and procurement savings from Vander. The ROIC is expected to exceed the cost of capital within three years of the acquisition completion, which occurred on October 31, 2018.

United Rentals Outperforms its Industry

United Rentals has a long history of outperforming the rental & leasing services industry and the construction marketplace. The reason for this is the company's strong capital structure which gives United Rentals flexibility to successfully navigate through various market conditions.

The balance sheet is strong with 1.23x more total assets than total liabilities for shareholders' equity of $3.4 billion. The company also has strong operating cash flow of $2.85 billion and free cash flow of $562 billion.

The strong cash flow combined with strong returns such as the ROE of 33.7% and ROIC of 10.6% [TTM] puts United Rentals into a good position to continue to outperform the industry in 2019 and beyond. The acquisitions of BakerCorp and Vander further strengthens the company's position in the industry for future outperformance.

United Rentals does carry a high amount of total debt of $11.75. However, with strong positive cash flow, the company is in good shape for paying off the debt.

A Stock with a Bargain Valuation

United Rentals has a bargain valuation. The stock tends to remain undervalued as a result of the company's cyclical risk. The stock lost most of its value during the 2008 financial crisis. It also loses a significant amount of value during corrections. The stock lost over 40% from September through December 24 during the market's last correction.

With that said, United Rentals is trading at only 7.09x expected EPS of $19.03 for 2019. This is 46% below the Rental & Leasing Services industry's forward PE of 13.25. United Rentals' forward PE is also 53% below competitor, Herc Holdings (HRI), which is trading with a forward PE of 15.2.

There is plenty of room for stock growth with the forward PE in the single digits. United Rentals recently had a series of increased earnings guidance from analysts. The 2019 EPS estimate is now about 5% higher than the estimate from 90 days ago. The increased guidance already provided a boost to the stock.

The valuation is still low. So, there is more room for stock price appreciation as the year progresses.

Equipment Rental Industry's Growth Outlook

The American Rental Association [ARA] Rental Market Monitor is forecasting the equipment rental industry in the United States to grow 5.6% in 2019, 5% in 2020, and 4.4% in 2021. United Rentals is poised to benefit from this growth. The company tends to grow revenue at a higher pace than the industry's growth. For example, in 2018, the industry grew at 4%, while United Rentals achieved revenue growth of 21%.

The equipment rental industry is also expected to grow in Canada. The industry is expected to grow in Canada at 4.1% in 2019, 5% in 2020, and 4.7% in 2021. This will also help drive growth for United Rentals since the company operates numerous locations in Canada.

Investment Outlook for United Rentals

United Rentals is set for continued growth through 2021. This will be from the expected equipment rental industry growth combined with United Rentals' new acquisitions.

Investors should be aware that United Rentals' stock significantly underperforms the S&P 500 (SPY) during recessions and during market corrections. This is a result of the slowdown in the demand for equipment rentals during recessions and from fear of a slowdown during corrections. However, the gains coming out of these dips are typically strong and United Rentals typically outperforms during the market upswings.

The stock is already recovering nicely and up 41% since the bottom from Christmas Eve. The S&P 500 increased 18.4% over the same time period.

The low valuation level leaves room for further stock price appreciation. United Rentals' above average expected earnings growth of 17% (consensus) can be a driver for the stock from these low valuation levels. The company is in a good position to outperform in 2019 since the S&P 500 is expected to grow earnings at only 5%.

If United Rentals' forward PE increases to just 9, the price would be about $171 based on expected EPS of $19.03 for 2019. That represents a possible gain of about 27% in about one year.

