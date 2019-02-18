PG&E And The Lost Safety Of Utilities (Podcast Transcript)

This is a transcript of our recent discussion on PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) pending bankruptcy proceedings, which has since begun. Mike Taylor and Daniel Shvartsman try to parse through the different views and players in the PG&E story to figure out what investors can learn from this. You can listen to the podcast below, but we hope this transcript will be helpful as well.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week’s Behind The Idea, we look at one of the most volatile stories in 2019 stock market; PG&E. News is breaking every day about this utility and its involvement in liabilities for various fires in California, its pending bankruptcy, and the stock itself. I talk about how this constant news flow could give human investors a bit of an edge.

DS: And you’re not – Bloomberg won’t pick up for example on the potential liabilities in the fire insurance until they’re reported, which isn’t going to come yet. And so, there is this gap in information, gap in what’s going to be fed into the machine, which in theory creates a fab within which opportunities can be found.

DS: Meanwhile, Mike wonders about the supposed safety of utility stocks.

Mike Taylor: What’s interesting to me about this story is that PG&E is a regulated monopoly and a utility. It kind of is one of these seemingly risk-free stocks that we are seeing some real dramatic downside in.

DS: Volatile stocks attract traders and professionals looking for an edge; bankruptcies attract people with patience to work through complexity; utilities attract dividend seekers who are looking for steady income. How does this all come together for PG&E? We discuss on this week’s Behind The Idea.

Podcast

DS: Welcome to Behind the Idea. I’m Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: And I’m Mike Taylor.

DS: We’re covering a fast-moving story as we lead into the mess around Pacific General and Electric, PG&E, ticker symbol PCG. In a weekend newsletter for Seeking Alpha Essential subscribers, my colleague Mike pointed out the investment theme of diving in when news is bad or what Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams called betting on the bad guys. There is a lot of bad news around PG&E, which Seeking Alpha contributor Kyla Scanlon summarized nicely a couple of weeks ago. A couple of weeks is a long time here as the company has since filed for bankruptcy and faced off with an activist investor. There is no other way to put it. I mean, what’s going on here? We’re going to try to stay ahead of the news, but there’s a lot to pick apart.

Before we begin, Behind The Idea is the podcast where we break down investment ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem. Seeking Alpha is a website where investors from around the world share their investing ideas. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort and I should also mention we’re recording this on Wednesday, January 23rd, and by the time you listen to this on the 29th, things will have changed the bankruptcy issue that we’d discuss further when the podcast plays out, but we’ll do our best. So, I just want to begin, Mike, would you mind stating the quote from your article that covered this theme of dumpster diving?

MT: Yes, sure. Before I read the quote though I just want to say that I find Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams to be a fine cartoonist, as far as it goes. His social media activity on other subjects, I have no comment, endorsement or critic either way for the purposes of this podcast. So, nothing on this podcast is investment advice, nothing on this podcast is Scott Adams’ advice either. So, with that in mind…

DS: Can I just – I just want to interrupt that I hate Dilbert and have for a long time, the comic. I’m not discussing the person, I’ve just always [not a fan].

MT: Okay, got it. Okay, great. Here is my quote from my recent column. Over the years, I’ve looked at corporate scandals and missteps as potential buying opportunities. Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams has a very user-friendly, if a bit, unsavory description of this strategy in his Wall Street Journal article about betting "On the bad guys” and so that’s what I wrote, and the reason I wrote that is because there is this observation about the stock market that investors can overreact to news and they can overreact to bad news, there is hurting effects and stocks – people can oversell stocks on bad news.

That’s the basic theory here and it’s also based on the concept that investors when confronted with a situation involving potential corporate malfeasance or scandal or anything, and I’m not saying that PG&E specifically is being accused of malfeasance, although I think there is plenty of hair on the story, that investors can overreact emotionally to the corporate conduct itself additionally. And so, Scott Adams’ basic theory is that that presents an opportunity to buy stocks and he references the BP oil spill as a specific example where the stock did well if you bought right at the moment of greatest PR crisis for the company.

So, I think that’s an interesting strategy, it certainly makes a lot of intuitive sense. And I was also thinking about this in sort of a broader investment context of – I was writing about volatility recently and investigating, it’s sort of common place among investors that they take – that stocks take the stairs up and take the elevator down and the implication there is that stocks go down faster than they go up and I looked into that little bit and it actually depends on the time frame. So, in the short term, and credit to Seeking Alpha author Force Majeure who wrote about this in 2015.

In the shorter-term, stocks do go down faster than they go up historically if you look at the S&P 500, but over a longer time frame, investments actually go up faster than they go down and I think that's an interesting perspective on not only the overreaction to bad news, but there's another bias in investor behavior, which is under reaction to bad news, which is that you – basically the bag holder phenomenon. People hold onto stocks even as they sort of slowly drift downward; people don't sell even though the news is out there that something bad has happened.

So, I was thinking about that observation interconnected with these ideas of the different types of poor reactions investors can make and it sort of fits nicely together this idea that there's overreaction to bad news in the short-term, stocks go down faster than they go up in the short-term, and then in the longer-term, stocks go up faster than they go down, maybe that’s reflective of this sort of refusal to sell on bad news over the longer-term.

So, I think that’s an interesting way to consider an investment or trading strategy, maybe after a stock craters, it might be worthwhile to consider setting up a trade and trying to capture a bounce back from an oversold level, but maybe it's not such a great idea to invest for the long-term after some terrible news comes out because on average it seems like stocks tend to drift slowly downward and that's the bias that might be in play over the longer-term.

So, that’s just sort of a broad framework I just sort of arrived at when we’re thinking about this kind of stuff. How to react to news and what type of tool an investor might consider given that bad news has just come out? What do you think of that?

DS: I think the idea of – I’ve been thinking a lot recently about trying to take a price action out of my screens. For a long time, I would screen based on 52-week close or even more on underperformance of the S&P or other indexes as some sort of sign, but if I believe in focusing on the fundamentals as my first read and first reason to bid a company then it seems [inconsistent] to what the price action. I think something like this where there is – I mean we’re talking about, I’ve pulled up the one-year chart and PCG is driving along, driving along, and then almost and wow! In November it falls off one cliff.

Then it kind of recovers, it’s okay, it’s been so along in the market, it actually probably outperformed the market in December bumping along, bumping along and now its saying in early January, oh! Drops off again on two separate cliffs and now we’re kind of flat like – and I think that’s – yes, there is obviously something going on there and understanding that, and I guess that’s what drives us to this conversation, understanding what’s going on there, understanding at different times what’s the new information, was it foreseeable, how to consider it and how to position it accordingly, I think that makes for an interesting field of research or an interesting topic to look into it.

So, that’s where I think I would fall out with this specific situation and the general approach where, yes, I think you – and I guess also thinking a lot about how algorithmic trading and how to outthink the way that machines work, the way that their programs work. In theory, there are two opportunities within this, which is what you were talking what I think implicitly that people over or underrate news based on whatever buyers you see, whatever behaviors they have in their pocket, but then also machines may have trouble incorporating new information – one difficult point that we were talking about before when we started was that PCG has $20 billion in equity as of their last quarterly report and you're not – Bloomberg won’t pick up for example on the potential liabilities in the fire insurance until they are reported, which isn’t going to come yet. And so, there’s this gap in information, gap in what’s going to be fed into the machine, which in theory creates a fab within which opportunities can be found.

MT: Okay. So, you're saying something like, if there's a client strategy that looks at, it buys all the cheap stocks on book value and sells all the expensive stocks on book value, it may very well still be holding PCG because it's relying on some data feed or data set that hasn't yet incorporated the kind of legal overhang that is in the stock.

DS: Yes, I think that’s the …

MT: The same thing is probably also true for just humans, right? There are probably people who are just like – I mean hopefully not too many of them, but there may very well be people out there who are just like, have a price to book screen and they just have loaded up on PCG based on their screen. So, yes, so I guess that goes back to this overreaction, under reaction thing. I think your point about maybe taking a price action out of the equation is valid as a person who’s tried some momentum trading recently. I’m not fully on the take the price action completely out, but I see the merits of what you’re saying.

DS: Well, yes, I mean that’s – I’m not discounting momentum strategies. I’m saying, for me, those are the strategies I use. And so, I thought there was an inconsistency in how I was looking at new stocks if I don’t believe that price action matters all that much or not as a primary issue, I probably shouldn’t be including that in my initial search for stocks is all I would say.

MT: Great. So, should we…

DS: But – yes, let’s go into – and I think Kyla Scanlon’s article is really good for just catching us up on what’s going on, because I think there are lot of issues in the state and then we can get into the different players and different takes that people have based on what’s on going, but there’s a lot going on with PG&E, PCG and we refer to them either way. The most recent thing and where they fell off the table in November was that there was several wild fires in California, terrible tragedy. It led to a lot of lost lives, and again, this is part of the issue and I don’t mean to minimize saying all that you need to minimize is what’s going on, we’re trying to think through the equity market, but obviously there is bigger issues at stake. And that’s affected PG&E as well.

November is when the stock fell off the table as the fires raged and as it became clear that they had some comparability. It wasn’t just random fires. They sold off terribly, the market cap has fallen to, I think it’s a little above 4 billion right now. The company has on the hook, there were fires in 2017 that they were already exposed the liabilities for and now they are potentially – estimates have been as high as 30 billion liabilities for this new set of wild fires, which the company has – as we said, the market cap is now 4 billion, enterprise valuation of about 42 billion, like that’s a lot of liabilities that could possibly approach them, their debt is getting downgraded, which is bad as a sign and also bad because it means that generally they are going to have to pay a higher cost debt if they need to raise debt, especially they – and then Kyla didn’t even get to the latest events, which didn’t predict the future, but the economy is on the one hand of the monopoly, its utility company, highly regulated, but also the electricity provider in California, one of the major electricity providers in California.

It’s not something that you can just ignore and they also have gas, you know gas utilities as well, so you can just – even when we talk about modern day monopolies like Google. If Google went away there would still be some functionality whereas the electricity just kind of need. Then after Kyla’s article, the company filed or announced their intention to file for bankruptcy, which is when the stocks took another big hit down over a couple of days. It’s sort of stabilizing since and actually has been – since you all read it over the weekend, it’s been up a little, I think. But that’s the – the general story here is massive exposure to the liabilities related to these fires in California, both from 2017 and 2018. The company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

On the other hand, when we get into this there are Seth Klarman’s investment firm, Baupost Group is their Number 1 shareholder and then there is another shareholder, Blue Mountain, who I think is Number 6 in terms of their position size who has published a couple of letters urging the company not to go into bankruptcy, telling them that they can work up their problems without the bankruptcy. And so, there’s just a – when you think of this even in the typical case, in your article you mentioned Volkswagen, which – it’s probably a pretty complicated case, but there is a lot of moving parts here.

Are they going to need to – are they ultimately going to file in their sort of a near term deadline for this, which again by the time you listen us maybe playing out, but are they going to file and what does that mean for the equity? Is there going to be any equity preserved in the end? Its juts a really – and then how these big players are doing with this? There’s a lot moving here. And so, I think that’s the guts of the story. What – any sort of thoughts on what stands out or what to work through Mike?

MT: Yes, a couple things. One is, we’ve encountered in the past couple of podcasts a similar thing over and over again, which is kind of there are these investing common places and I mentioned one at the top, they are market clichés, if you will. I mentioned at the top this idea that stocks go down faster than they go up and it’s actually only true under certain time frames. Similarly, we talked about Bank of America and how a lot of people think that interest rates rising is of a benefit to banks and we talked about how you need to get more granular than that. We’ve also talked about how midstream producers are not necessarily as vulnerable to oil price swings and we’ve talked about how that's kind of a problematic claim. Similar we have a market cliché here and, actually, I’ll bring out the robot. Alright, so here comes market cliché bot and he will mention the market cliché.

“Utilities are completely safe, regulated monopolies.”

So, just as a reminder to our listeners, market cliché bot comes out here and he says the market cliché and then self destructs. So, thank you market cliché bot. I think that's pretty operative here. It’s a cliché among investors that utilities are safe. It goes back I think even to Ben Graham and Warren Buffett. It has a long proud history of regulated monopolies having very safe cash flows and dividends. What’s interesting to me about this story is that PG&E is a regulated monopoly and a utility. It, kind of, is one of these seemingly risk-free stocks that we are seeing some real dramatic downside in. And so, that’s my first take away.

DS: Does that – how much – obviously we’re – a lot of this is going to be beyond our full ability to analyze, but because it’s a regulated utility and because they provide a good that is an essential to customers in California, is there a chance that the – how much do you – how do you navigate the political aspects there? I mean, you guess it’s the same with Bank of America and we sort of talked without going right into it. We sort of got at the point of like deposit rates, you are not going up and other things that would engender goodwill, bad will and with the utility the government can’t sort of turn the other way if lives have been lost, if people have died because of the fire and that PG&E may have had liability, but I don’t know, how much – is that something that you think there is a sensitive analysis or you just study what’s going on in Sacramento in this case or how do you wrap your head around that?

MT: So, two things. One, I think that it's a part of the process. It was part of my thought process at least around Volkswagen we mentioned before when they had the emission scandal come out, and you could do just some pretty basic math, which was, you know the stock tanked and the question was, okay, is the diminishment of the company's value proportionate to the expected regulatory intervention? And there were just estimates you could come up with, you know what was the bill that the government sort of sent to companies when a similar infraction had taken place in the past and you could just, kind of do the math, and I think that’s what we were getting at before with talking about the book value relative to the estimate of the legal liabilities here.

So, from that investor perspective there is a playbook available to you and then from the perspective of the regulators or the stakeholders where there is a sort of bigger questions about what a public utility’s role is and what investors in public utilities are entitled to for owning stocks in these companies. I think that’s a good opportunity to bring out the work that WYCO Researcher and other Seeking Alpha author has done on PG&E. Just published an article early this morning that’s January 23rd, his basic argument is that, first of all bankruptcy protection is likely here and he outlines to several factors that influenced his assessment of that, including that, you know, there is a need among many stakeholders in the situation for PG&E to continue its operations.

You’ve mentioned that people will need electricity and the company just – is sort of, does contribute to the public benefit. Utility is in some way, that’s why it is a regulated-monopolies because there is just recognition by the state that electricity and access to power is kind of to the benefit of the general public. And although people should be rewarded for creating and operating utilities, there is a component here where it’s just the public welfare is at stake. So, he mentions that as a reason why bankruptcy might be and I don’t want to put too many words in his mouth, but what that led me to kind of consider is like maybe bankruptcy is more attractive in that way because it gets the board of directors and gets management sort of out from under this factor of having to worry about equity shareholders and other people involved in the capital structure.

It can resolve the claims and that it can move forward and adds to the public’s benefit, as well as potentially the benefit of people involved in the operation, but maybe to the detriment of equity shareholders, but you have to cut the pie one way or another, and so one way to cut the pie is to just enter into this bankruptcy process, which is a formalized system for resolving all these issues and questions and these legal concerns and then we can move on. So, whatever WYCO’s argument is, that’s what it came to mind for me, so that’s like one.

Bankruptcy is likely and that seems compelling to me based on what I’ve seen. And the second issue he, sort of, considers is, what’s the risk in terms of the judicial settlement or the bankruptcy process, how likely are equity holders to have any residual value after that process is concluded. He is not optimistic there and he mentions some specific characteristics of California. There is a lot of discussion in there about sort of eminent domain and something called inverse condemnation.

DS: Yes, that’s right.

MT: You are not supposed to have your assets taken by the government without just compensation; WYCO says that’s in the Fifth Amendment. Because PG&E is kind of in this gray area of public and private, then if it damages something as it looks like PG&E cause these wild fires, WYCO Researcher’s phrases “you broke it, you bought it.” So, because there is this kind of public-private component to PG&E, there is a real chance that they have responsibility for all of the public damages that they created. If that’s the case then the math is pretty simple for the equity shareholders to be zeroed out.

So, I think going back all the way to my comment about utilities being safe and being protected and their cash flow is being really secure and low variance and they have this nice position of being regulatory monopoly, I think we’re seeing here their expression of the downside risk of being a company that’s in that position. You’re completely dependent for you cash flows on the good graces of your regulators, because they enable you to set your prices and they sort of, you operate under their good graces and so if the regulators or the State of California ever determines that PG&E has not footed enough of the bill and its shareholders have sort of earned their profits at the expense of the public benefit, then it really seems like it’s very easy for the government or the public to reclaim the assets and just zero you out. So, that’s kind of how I would consider how this entanglement of public-private plays out and how we need to kind of interrogate this concept of regulated utility being sort of a really safe conservative investment.

DS: What I like about WYCO Researcher’s work is, the author specializes in bankruptcy reviews and these are processes that are tedious, legally there is a lot of patience and there is a lot of timing of understanding things that would inverse condemnation point is particularly California and it’s something, he says that people who invest in that area are familiar with this and he took a short position or the author took a short position in November sort of knowing that this would help the thesis and how things play out. And so I wanted to say that, because I think there is a solid legal ground in the analysis and it’s interesting to them the BlueMountain’s letters that they’ve written to PCG in the last week or so as of our recording about the bankruptcy filing and I just wonder the WYCO Researcher almost serves and refers to those letters, but I think it serves as a helpful response in some ways to those letters.

So, I wanted to just kind of touch on those, because I think it is interesting not familiar with BlueMountain Capital, but this is the first that I think I heard of this specific fund. I think their arguments are relatively compelling, so they wrote on January 17 in response. The timeline here is that on January 14 these companies said you have to go bankrupt. January 17, BlueMountain sent a letter saying, we think this is not necessary because the company is solved it, which I think is really, when you are in a position where a shareholder has to argue with the management that no the company is fine, it is solving, like that is a really…

MT: That’s tough.

DS: Somebody is in the wrong spot, you know who ever it is.

MT: I want to jump in here too; I want to read this paragraph from the BlueMountain letter, because I think it’s instructive in a lot of ways. First of all, it says, “Recall the PG&E’s 2001 to 2004 bankruptcy,” so let’s just stop there for a second. These safe public utilities can go bankrupt with relative frequency apparently. So, that’s 15 years since the last bankruptcy was resolved, so again safe and secure dividends, we might need to rethink that. But moving on, “Recall the PG&E’s 2001 to 2004 bankruptcy was widely regarded as a disaster for all stakeholders other than the company’s senior management and outside advisors. It resulted in a deed to stabilize, power grid, higher electricity cost and substantial investor losses. Customers were stuck with an estimated 6 billion to 8 billion in higher costs… Meanwhile legal and professional advisors were paid over $400 million and 17 senior executives received $84 million in bonuses,” and I’ll stop quoting there. I think that goes back to our discussion of public versus private and how you divide all this stuff up. It’s concerning to me that management would be compensated to that degree.

I mean, BlueMountain sort of makes an interesting argument there right, that depending on how these bankruptcy processes go or how these solvency issues play out, different people have to fund the cost and we are kind of in a zero some gain at that point. While we might kind of have some questions about the overall just, look the company’s solvent argument that does seem concerning from an equity perspective, the fact you have to make that argument as kind of scary. On the other hand, this sort of public-private, how you cut the cake is interesting or compelling to me. And it’s potentially powerful because if you have regulators or the government who are sensitive to stakeholder needs in the ways that a company is not necessarily obligated to be and they are helping to decide the outcome and that’s an interesting position for BlueMountain to take, and in fact they are kind of petitioning everyone involved at a juncture in the companies existence where everyone kind of is involved in deciding how this plays out from here, so I find that interesting.

DS: Well, I’ve been following and own shares in the company that sort of implicated to another legal case where it is more technical and there are no lives lost or anything, but it’s one of those things where a lot of people are hopeful that the judge will take into account the real-life implications of whatever decision they make. In other words, if the judge goes one way that may cost job, that may cost company, etcetera, like try to assess the effects of this decision rather than just the pure legality and I don’t know, I’m not a legal expert and I think at all. I only follow the laws by luck, I’m lucky, but, sorry I’m overstating my point.

My point is just that, it’s hard to know how it’s way up, but the judge’s job is to look at the law and enforce the law, it’s not necessarily when he get into this, all with the impact is this or that, you are kind of following out of law and that can be a slippery slope and so that’s where I think BlueMountain’s, you reported in their second letter, which they kind of went through they have an appendix where you go through every potential stakeholder and explain why a bankruptcy is bad and this is potentially true and it’s just interesting.

I’m not necessarily [disputing] what they’re saying, I want to go back to WYCO and say would they go through wildfire victims this will add procedural road blocks and delays for PG&E customers, it’s going to increase the cost of capital, which will ultimately be borne by customers. For PG&E employees, it will be tumultuous, who knows what that affects here, union contracts etcetera, they even throw in, you know this might affect the renewable energy eco system they are trying to build, though I think that’s a little bit more speculative suppliers and then oh, just at the end investors are going to be impaired by this as a reminder, and I just think that’s just a funny, it’s a fair case, but it’s also little bit wishful.

MT: Just a counter to that real quick. Judges aren’t robots, they are human beings, right, and so WYCO mentions that Judge Alsup is the person presiding over the case and then describes some factors that may come into play in terms of how the decision plays out and he mentions, he is a Clinton appointee and has a history of liberalism and California is a liberal state. So, my point here is that, and in fact it’s not even a very interesting point and it’s kind of obvious in a way that we see this all over in all sorts of legal debates that we are having now in the United States and have had in the past, which is just there is the rule of law and obeying the law as the full extent of any kind of judicial decision. But it’s just sort of an empirical fact that judges take additional things into consideration and that’s why we have these arguments over judicial activism and all this other sort of mass of a legal system that I love so dearly in America, but that it is this flawed and contested process and so I say that because I think that if you believe that’s true, then you believe that a letter and positions from stakeholders that include people like BlueMountain can have an impact and those arguments can have some way in the potential outcome here.

DS: So, the timeline here, as you are listening to it, on January 29th the bankruptcy hearing is scheduled as of January 23, we will see if that still stays. The timeline that WYCO gets into is that on January 30 California Judge Alsup is what he is doing is, he is hearing a case into whether PG&E violated probation of the San Bruno Criminal Conviction, which I presume if they did that would be where they would be held liable I guess, it is sort of how I’m interpreting this, but it just adds further grist to the mill that PG&E actually may need to move bankruptcy quickly and so it is just sort of, it may be at the point of BlueMountain, maybe they were caught.

The market apparently was caught blindsided to some degree, you they are still pricing in the hope that there is equity recovery to start this training where it is, the 4 million markdowns, but it was more than double that before the bankruptcy filing. It could be just not realizing that was the case, but this is where, I think actually yes, the theme we are heading on is that utility is like this is not stay any, there are a lot of factors here, obviously this is not going to happen all the time, but there is a utility that I once invested in called SCANA Energy in South Carolina and they had more run of the mill problems with nuclear plant cost overruns, but that also has been kind of a mess. There was an attempted merger, I don’t think that’s going through, there are a lot of political considerations. Actually, the stocks has recovered quite nicely, but still, the merger may have gone through, so this might be outdated, but the point is that there is a lot of, this is not clean, clear cut and dry investing actually.

MT: Right. It is sort of like deceptive. You want to use a utility potentially in a classroom setting or whatever, just because of its easy to picture 10 years of very steady cash flows and so if you are teaching students a DCF model then you can use the utility as a kind of classic example of here’s how the cash flows are going to come out, we have a lot of confidence in that, so here’s our present value, this is the evaluation of the company; but out in the real world we see that regulators, stakeholders, potential for disaster, all these other noisier, more challenging issues do emerge and so we can’t be lulled to sleep by kind of the comforting mental model for what a utility is.

DS: I want to get into one other angle of this that I thought was interesting, which I mentioned it or you mentioned, one of us mentioned Seth Klarman, who I am a big fan of his investment style, if you can find a copy of Margin of Safety out there on the web one way or the other; it’s worth reading, I think.

MT: I think it became available on Kindle for like nine bucks. I’m looking it up, but I think that there was Kindle edition or maybe not, maybe they took it back down. I’m seeing hardcover $874, Paperback $794. So, it still does have some of that mystique, although I would love to see the price chart for cost of that book. They probably did a PG&E nose-dive when the Kindle edition was rumored or did actually come out.

DS: Yes. That is a bear market price for the book.

MT: So, may we should buy some copies to confirm the value trap. Anyways, so Klarman is involved in PG&E, but he is the author of this famous sort of legendary book called Margin of Safety, which some people consider to be the inheritor to Ben Graham’s Intelligent Investor Security Analysis books and had a really successful investing career across several cycles now, although I think potentially hasn’t done as well lately, but in any case widely respected, very, very rich fellow is involved in the PG&E story. So, what’s going on?

DS: So, they up their stake in Q3, I think, and everything kind of fell off table in Q4. We haven’t seen their latest 13F filing, probably won’t for another month. They up their stake and then they are apparently getting whacked on it, right? And everybody is – all the reporting around it is that, ‘oh, the shares have climbed a lot, they may have lost a lot of money, etcetera.’ What I think is interesting, we’ve talked a lot about how big shareholders such as Buffett, such as Berkshire, other big holders aren’t necessarily using this same playbook as your individual investor, and they are not necessarily relying on the individual investor even if they own shares.

So, there is a Bloomberg story on Bloomberg.com about how they reported, rumored to have $1billion of legal claims in November that an insurer held against utility. Giving the hedge fund, the right to recover losses incurred from the deadly wildfires in 2017, according to people familiar with the matter, so, okay. So, if this is what they call an esoteric market for subrogation claims where the insurer sells the right to assume the recouped damage suffered by policyholders.

So, the way I understand is that, you have insurance on, you have fire insurance, you file a claim, you get it, but then the insurer has to get reimbursed and so they try to go getmade whole wherever they go, that’s where they are going to PG&E. And so, if you can buy a $0.35 on the dollar, if for example, if you are Baupost, I am using this as an example not actual analytical prowess, but if you are aware of this inverse condemnation and you then buy up the insurance claims, well you may at least get something out of that even if your equity position doesn’t work out very well, like there is some, the calculus there is just different than it is for you and me, and so I just think that’s another example of this.

I think it’s also, I don’t know, for example, Matt Levine has written about it, but its right up his alley to sort of these curious cases, he writes for Bloomberg and writes money stuff, it is just one of these quirky, sort of curious situations and again not to make light of the underlying issues here, but it just, I thought it was worth talking about it, it just struck me as remarkable and unusual and so there it is, I don’t know. Mike do you share any of those views or do you have any thoughts about this?

MT: I think you hit it pretty well. I mean, if you just take a toy model of this, I think the potential pay out of the claims was a billion dollars, which they bought for three hundred and some million dollars and then if the equity stake estimate is accurate at $873 million then there is, you can kind of do the math and see that that’s is a fairly well-hedged position and their exposure in the case of bankruptcy may be much less than just the stock exposure that you see in the 13F, which just goes to your general point that the big boys play a little bit different type of game than people who are just looking at common equity investments and you do have to be sensitive to the potential of hedging positions using derivatives or potential capital structure arbitrage plays, it is not necessarily smart to just blindly follow hedge funds into their long positions in common stocks as disclosed on 13F filings.

DS: So, I think there is a couple of broad takeaways that I am getting out of this, which is one we have said it a couple of times that utility investing don’t – not investment wise, but be careful about overestimating the security of a dividend in general, but especially utility plays, the utilities had a good 2018, but regardless each company has their own thing, there are some unique risks to the sector. We haven’t even talked about broader issues like the change renewables or whatever else, so there is more going on, don’t take the accepted wisdom and I think the other big thing that we have hit on a few times in the past, but that this last piece hits again is know what you own and don’t use the presence of a major investor as a security blanket, if anything guard against it because it may dull your willingness to look deeper.

You just don’t know their full analysis. You don’t know their calculations and what they care about, and ultimately whatever investment decisions you make are your money and they are not responsible for it and you are. So, I think that this more generally is a complicated situation diving into the dumpster and depending on the bad guys, there may be something here. There’s still 4 million in market cap, but yes, so that’s sort of my takeaways here.

MT: Great. I agree, I completely agree.

DS: A full co-sign! Alright let’s go there.

MT: Yes, take it while it is on the table. Okay, Daniel.

DS: Good time.

MT: Alright, take care.

DS: Okay, bye.