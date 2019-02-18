Berkshire's Revealing 13F: Buffett Didn't Buy The Dip - Didn't Add To Apple, Sold Oracle, Bought Banks

Next weekend's Annual Report will tell if he bought back Berkshire shares in size, and his Shareholder Letter may reveal more about his market and sector views.

The fact that Buffett didn't buy the dip is important information. He did, however, make adds to six large banks, swamping all other actions on the buy side.

Gregory (Scotland Yard Inspector): "Is there any other point to which you would wish to call my attention?"

Holmes: "To the unusual incident of the dog in the night-time."

Gregory: "The dog did nothing in the night-time."

Holmes: "That was the curious incident."

"Silver Blaze," by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

The 4th quarter 13F filing for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) was made available to the public on February 14. It was a particularly interesting filing as it neatly captured more or less the exact period of the brief mini-bear which dominated equity markets for the last quarter of 2019. I have to say I was almost holding my breath while waiting to see Buffett's buys and sells.

I had one hopeful expectation and one fear. I hoped and expected that Buffett would add to his bank positions. That turned out to be the case. I feared that he might add strongly to his position in Apple (AAPL), which I don't entirely agree with. He did not. In fact, an action by one of his younger associates walked back Berkshire's Apple position by about 1%. I have to say that I wouldn't have minded if Buffett had sold a bit too, but I'm at least relieved that he didn't buy more.

Neither banks nor Apple was the real story. It was easy to come up with the headline: BUFFETT DIDN'T BUY THE DIP. The market was down 20% for about a day, but Buffett didn't bite on it. The net buying in Berkshire's portfolio of publicly traded stocks was minuscule - less than $1 billion despite the fact that the cash available was more than $100 billion. That doesn't mean that Berkshire's 13F filing was dull and without significance. To the contrary, Buffett's inaction was like the dog that didn't bark - a "curious incident" indeed.

The silence of the dog in the Conan Doyle story reveals the correct solution of the case - the valuable racehorse had been taken out of the stable by someone the dog knew, namely the trainer. Had it been a stranger, the dog would have barked. For a similar reason, the extremely light buying in Berkshire's portfolio speaks volumes and provides a rare and privileged glimpse of Buffett's true opinions.

The net-net number was so small that I had to confirm it myself. I made two columns, sources of funds and uses of funds, wrote down the tickers symbols and numbers, and added them up. The total buys and total sells were within a single billion of being equal. That was by far the most important fact revealed in the SEC filing. Only then did I look closely at what the buys were and what the sells were.

You looked in vain if you hoped to see that Buffett had thrown money at stocks in a way that made you comfortable that the bear market had produced a valuation he considered attractive. As I have written in several recent pieces, Buffett is not a market timer. He is, however, a value timer. It's unavoidable. He buys when and where he perceives good value and a high probability of solid returns over the long term. Although he rarely nails tops or bottoms exactly, his value-based action (or inaction) often provides important insight about the future prospects of the market.

That's the main thing in this very important filing, and it comes in two parts. What he didn't do was meaningful. If you believe most parts of the market are overpriced, his inaction gave your view some support. If you thought that despite the market as a whole there was a sector which provides value, the details of his actions might serve to confirm or challenge your view.

Buffett Knows Banks, And Continues To Like Them

Banks are the most mistakenly maligned sector of the market, and as a result of that they probably present the best risk/reward opportunity available in the current market. I own a bunch of them: Wells Fargo (WFC) going far back in my investing history, then U.S. Bank (USB) which I have also held for some years, and finally Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM) which go back only to the middle of 2016 with subsequent adds. Even the latter two have more than doubled from my initial buys despite a weak 2018. They are still cheap and I would buy more tomorrow except that I am already very heavily overweight. In fact, I recently came pretty close to another add, and I don't rule out adding if there's another middle-sized drawdown.

Naturally, I am interested whenever I get an indication from Buffett on views and commitments of my own. While his overall action in Q4 2019 was neutral, it's hard to read his view of the banks as anything but wildly bullish. JPMorgan was his largest percentage add in the quarter, and Bank of America was first in absolute numbers and fourth in percentage terms. Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was fifth in percentage terms. What's not to like in a bank with a uniquely conservative business model (its custodial business), was founded by Alexander Hamilton, and has functioned successfully for 235 years. It has been on my potential buy list for a few years.

Buffett also added substantially to PNC Financial (PNC) and US Bank. Somebody at Berkshire - probably not Buffett - increased by 58% the position in Travelers (TRV) which had been established in Q3. Though not a bank, TRV as a property/casualty insurer is another financial with sensitivity to rates and a buyback story which is similar to that of the banks and has a long history of elevating per share earnings by reducing share float.

Note that Buffett didn't get cute about it. He bought the big banks. He needs scale and they have scale, and with banks there happens to be an advantage to scale. The big banks have more diversified income streams and better resources to plan for the future and innovate. An example of this is JPMorgan's newly announced blockchain initiative. It's not as if smaller local banks have a greater growth opportunity. They don't.

Buffett's purchases of bank stocks swamped all other buys. What most investors will find strange is that Berkshire was already heavily weighted in banks, and many internal units of Berkshire are financials. No diversification afforded by adding to banks. On the other hand, diversification is a double-edged sword. It reduces one sort of risk - the risk of a heavy hit to a single industry - but efforts to diversify can take an investor out of the circle of competence (more on that later). There are probably no two people who have a better understanding of banks than Buffett and Charlie Munger, although you might add Jamie Dimon as a third.

Banking is a simple business, taking in money and lending it out profitably while being sure they have reserves sufficient to withstand market disruptions or an economic downturn. They get a bad rap right now because they were at the center of the last huge crisis, but the truth is that they are strong in the broken places and well-supervised. Branded consumer stocks are overpriced and under heavy attack in the marketplace and the FAANG stocks are overpriced and under equally heavy attack from political critics. You can't hide from risk anywhere these days.

The second big negative storyline on banks is that they need higher rates to do well. It's one of those large memes that is true as far as it goes but probably not helpful to investors. Higher rates with a steeper yield curve might well be good, but they are not essential. The large banks can presently return almost all their free cash flow to shareholders. With a price earnings ratio of about 10 that means they can give you a dividend of 2-3% and use buybacks to manufacture high single-digit annual growth in per share earnings even if the overall increase in cash flow is zero.

Read that line again, and do the math on what happens to earnings per share with an annual reduction in share float of 7%. And gross earnings won't stay flat forever. Going out four or five years, average growth in gross bank earnings will probably be mid-single digits. That adds up to a 15% return, more or less, with relative safety and consistency. I get up every morning, look at my bank-heavy portfolio, and wonder why everybody doesn't see what I see. Clearly, Warren and Charlie do. Banks are way, way cheaper than the market and they have way, way better prospects for growth in earnings. They also, believe it or not, have below average risk.

Buffett just sent you a memo which includes things he can't quite say in public - namely that he doesn't much like the overall market at these prices, but he still thinks banks represent good value and will book for you big time over the next five or ten years.

Sorry now to have to bring up Apple.

At Least Buffett Didn't Buy More Apple

There's nothing inherently wrong with owning a moderate amount of Apple. It has a lot of good projects in the works. You can make a case for the importance of its services and the magical things its devices can bring to healthcare. OK, I get that. Some of my tennis students (including my wife) check out their overall health status every five minutes or so on their Apple watches. On the other hand, who knows if China will ever again work right.

And the iPhone. Somebody on the inside must have seen that coming. As for me, I'm the sort of old-fashioned dude who might eventually buy another Mac. However I got this one cleaned up earlier today - that's the Mac I'm currently typing on - and even though it's at least seven or eight years old, there's no visible moment in the future where my life would be improved by buying another one.

The real problem with Apple is that it was founded by a creative genius. It has the genius problem. What's nice is to be a doctor or lawyer or banker or even a tennis pro, get up every morning, do your job, work fairly hard, collect your paycheck, and kick back and enjoy life. What's hard is to be a writer, a painter, an inventor, or the CEO of Apple where you have to get up every morning and try to be a genius. I've tried it both ways and I can tell you one thing about making your way in the world by being a genius: being a genius is hard!

Your job description is that from time to time you have to reinvent the whole world. Maybe one person in ten thousand succeeds. Maybe. Ditto companies. Apple's entire history has been a lumpy series of creative explosions, and after each one there has been a painful period of paralyzing doubt and terror for fear that there will never be another one.

Will there be? Probably? Maybe? I've thought about it and realized I have no idea. I believe whatever is contained in the last article I read. Even the experts on tech and products built around tech hit on some and miss on some. Somebody will always prove to have been right after the fact. Apple will probably do decently, at least, for some time. And they have tons of cash and can use it creatively or buy back stock to manufacture earnings. There's definitely a case to be made for Apple, but I have a lot more conviction about the case for the big banks. You don't have to be a genius to be a banker.

I have just one problem with Buffett and Apple. His position sizing was terrible. I think he may have begun to realize that last quarter. That would explain his very dramatic response to the 35% sell-off in Apple: he did nothing. There's nothing wrong with owning some Apple. I'm willing to own some through Berkshire, although I wish my indirect Apple holdings were a little smaller. I just think that Buffett got a little carried away. He was eager to diversify and get himself into the modern world. He told himself a story. You could tell yourself Apple had a first-mover moat with the benefit of a great brand. That let him think he had a way of understanding it. He noticed that they had wonderful products. That's true. I'm typing on one of them right now.

Last quarter Apple had an accident which may have reminded him of something he learned with a previous tech company. It wasn't enough to make him sell, but it was enough to stop him from buying more even at a suddenly lower price. I would be happy to see Berkshire's Apple position shrink to about 4% of Berkshire's market cap instead of 8%.

I wonder if Buffett is now thinking more or less the same thing.

Berkshire Buybacks And The Overall Market

So what was going on with Berkshire's $100 billion plus in cash? Possibly nothing at all, but I think there is a good chance he bought back quite a bit of Berkshire's own stock. One hint was that his number two guy, Ajit Jain, the in-house genius on risk, bought about $20 million for his own portfolio in December. That helped tip the scale for me on December 24. Buffett's thinking might have been along these lines: nothing else in the market is cheap except the banks, and I've already got a boatload of them, but my own company is pretty cheap too, well diversified and well run, and I certainly know a lot about it.

Given that he couldn't go out and buy another industrial company with predictable earnings growth he could increase the percentage of his own company that its shareholders own and be confident of the value that they were receiving. It's presumptuous, I know, to put thoughts into Buffett's head but that's what reading a 13F is about, isn't it?

So let me take the big step back and project some larger Buffett thinking. The key takeaway from this 13F filing is that Buffett wasn't impressed by the 4th quarter mini-bear. The market didn't fall enough to create major across-the-board value. He believes there will be more attractive prices at some time in the future, perhaps even the near future, and he expects to find opportunities to buy stocks and perhaps make an acquisition before too long.

Some Mini-Messages From The Oracle And His Minions

There are quite a few mini-takeaways from the 13F filing, starting with Oracle (ORCL). Berkshire dumped it. That's good, I think. I don't claim to know anything about tech, but I personally stick to one principle. Buying jazzy tech companies is hard enough. It gets harder when they are on the down side of the slope? It's a low probability play to buy yesterday's hot and high-powered tech. Unlike the rest of the world, I guess, I don't like Oracle even as a dividend stock.

Airlines also came in for a trimming. Airlines prosper in a sweet spot where the economy is hot enough to fill their seats but not so hot as to run up the cost of fuel so that their costs kill them. Berkshire's airline trims suggest that Buffett may think that though they look cheap, they are now exiting that sweet spot. There were major trims of Southwest (LUV) and United Continental (UAL). That tells you something of how Buffett and his associates feel about airlines and may provide another glimpse at how he views the economy.

His younger associates still seem to be struggling to find broad areas of the market which they command - which can define their circle of competence, as Buffett would put it. There are a few interesting developments, though. There's the payment industry in which Todd Combs appears to be gaining confidence, shown in the 13F with the add of the Brazilian financial tech company StoneCo (STNE). Somebody also bought Suncor (SU), the Canadian tar sands company which will pick up the chips when all the other oil in the world runs dry. Sort of kidding there, but Suncor is a high-cost producer. That's usually bad news, but when oil is up a lot Suncor's high cost means cash flow has a lot of leverage. Does a Suncor buy align with an airline sell?

One of the understudies obviously likes Travelers a lot. Somebody likes Red Hat (RHT), which I can't evaluate, and somebody also bought all those Liberty tracking stocks. What that looks like is an emerging understanding of and affection for the kind of financial engineering which has worked for Mario Gabelli and Joel Greenblatt. It's a good area for smart guys willing to do a lot of careful homework. Gabelli has shown that it can work on a fairly large scale. That could be an interesting circle of competence for the future.

Conclusion

This piece is in part about a way to read quarterly 13F filings of master investors - people like Buffett or Seth Klarman. I don't really read them to find ideas. I do read them to see if my thinking about the economy and the markets, value, and sectors is aligned with theirs. If their views are contradictory to mine, I give serious thought to where I might be wrong. In this case, I think Buffett's specific actions align pretty closely with my thinking and my portfolio, and I feel equally positive about what I read between the lines. I invite you to look at this SA article reviewing my portfolio written in December.

To summarize, Buffett did very little net buying in the 4th quarter of 2019 - less than in Q3. His biggest buy was JPMorgan. That reinforces my view of JPM and the bank area in general. On December 24 - the date of the recent low - I decided to make a buy about an hour before the market close. It went down to the last ten minutes with my finger on the trigger twice before I chose Berkshire over JPM. I had even written in a previous article that JPM was probably the next thing I would buy. It still is.

Berkshire seemed not quite as cheap, but safer because of its internal diversification. We'll see at the end of next week whether Buffett actually did a major buyback of his own stock. The pleasant surprise was that he did not add to Apple while one of his minions actually trimmed. Apple is not a bad company, but Berkshire's position size strikes me as wrong.

All in all this was the most interesting and revealing Berkshire 13F filing I have ever read. It's the first I have found interesting enough to write about. Next week we will have the Annual Report and Annual Shareholder Letter. We'll learn the answer on Berkshire buybacks and probably get an anecdotal version of Buffett's market view and rationale for the banks.

After that we'll have the Monday morning interview with Becky Quick. I have already set the time aside because I expect the new information next weekend to be both interesting and important. I will probably be moved to do another piece giving my take on the Annual Shareholder Letter and interview after a few days to let it all sink in. After that I hope the next Buffett news worth writing about is a major acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, JPM, USB, BAC, TRV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.