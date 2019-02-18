'I See Trees Of Green': 10 Most Amazing Facts About The Current Market

Don't forget: After 'I See Trees Of Green' comes 'Red Roses Too'.

It's a wonderful world, and the stars seem aligned in a perfect order, but it's important to keep in mind past-similar events.

Following the brutal correction during the fourth quarter of 2018, the S&P 500 is now over 18% higher.

2019, thus far, is marking the best start for the S&P 500 since 1987.

What a Wonderful World

"I see trees of green, red roses too; I see them bloom for me and you; And I think to myself what a wonderful world"

The past 50 days have been anything but shades of grey. Since Christmas, the market has been nothing but "trees of green" wherever you look.

From an asset class perspective, stocks are clearly leading the way.

US indices (SPY, VOO, DIA, QQQ, IWM, IVV) are outperforming the global/international counterparts (VTI, VEA, EFA, IEFA, VWO, EEM).

Here are the total returns YTD/since Christmas (ranking):

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) +16.7% (1) / +24.1% (1)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) +11.9% (2) / +19.3% (3)

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) +11.5% (3) / +19.8% (2)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) +11.0% (4) / +18.4% (6)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) +11.0% (5) / +18.6% (5)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) +11.0% (6) / +18.2% (7)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) + 10.9% (7) / +18.6% (4)

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) + 8.9% (8) / +12.7% (8)

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) + 8.3% (9) / +12.3% (9)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) + 8.2% (10) / +11.8% (10)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) +7.8% (11) / +10.3% (11)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) +7.2% (12) / +9.5% (12)

Nonetheless, other asset classes (outside of stocks) aren't too far behind, with few specific assets actually performing even better than stocks!

Commodities (DBC), in general, are performing very well. Having said that, there is a difference between oil (USO) - that has been performing exceptionally well - and precious metals (GLD) (SLV) that are doing fine, but nowhere near as good as oil does.

As a group, MLPs (AMLP) and eREITs (VNQ) have been performing so good that they are actually outperforming the US main indices, and only fall short of small-caps.

Among pure income plays, preferred stocks (PFF) are dominating the space, with high-yield debts (BKLN, HYG) not too far behind.

Closing the list are high-grade bonds (TLT, LQD, AGG) and the US Dollar (UUP).

Here are the total returns YTD/since Christmas (ranking):

United States Oil (USO) +21.2% (1) / +26.1% (1)

ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) +15.8% (2) / +21.5% (2)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) +14.1% (3) / +18.6% (3)

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC) +9.8% (4) / +10.6% (4)

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) +6.1% (5) / +8.7% (5)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) +5.8% (6) / +7.7% (6)

iShares Silver Trust (SLV) +4.6% (7) / +6.9% (7)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) +3.3% (8) / +5.5% (8)

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) +2.9% (9) / +4.0% (10)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) +2.1% (10) / +4.0% (9)

Invesco DB USD Bullish (UUP) +1.3% (11) / +0.9% (12)

iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) +1.0% (12) / +1.6% (11)

Ten Most Amazing Facts About The Current Market

1. On December 24th, 2018, only 1% of stocks in the S&P 500 index closed above their 50-day moving average. That was one of the most extreme oversold levels in history.

After an 18% vertical rally over the past 8 weeks, that number now stands at 92%, making the current market one of the most extreme overbought levels in history.

2. The Dow Jones is up 11.4% so far in 2019, with 27 (or 90%) out of the index's 30 members trading in positive territory.

Trading at ~$418, an all-time high, Boeing (BA) is leading the way with an over 30% total return YTD.

Data by YCharts

3. No less than 46 (or 96%) out of 48 country ETFs are trading in positive territory, thus far in 2019, with an average return of +8.7%.

4. All 11 S&P sector ETFs are positive YTD, as well as above their 50-day moving average. Cyclical sectors such as Industrials (XLI) and Energy (XLE) are leading, while defensive sectors such as Consumer Staples (XLP) and Utilities (XLU) lagging.

Real Estate (XLRE) is the only sector trading at all-time high. Nevertheless, it's important to recall that the trading history isn't that long; neither that of the ETF (October 7th, 2015), nor that of the sector (August 31st, 2016).

Data by YCharts

5. The Volatility Index (VXX, VXXB) has been cut in half over the past 8 weeks. That's the second largest 8-week decline in the VIX history!

6. 2019, thus far, is marking the best start for the S&P 500 since 1987!

Nonetheless, for 3 out of 4 occasions that saw an even better start for the year, it was mostly downhill from that point. In 1931, 1934, and 1987, the S&P 500 posted double-digit declines following double-digit gains during the first 32 trading days of the year.

7. The employment report has been recording job gains for 100 consecutive months. That's not only the longest run in history, but it's more than twice as long as the second streak (July 1986-June 1990).

8. At 7.3 million, the number of job openings is at a record high. America is looking to hire!

9. Wages are up 3.2% Y/Y versus core inflation of 2.2%. That's the strongest growth we've experienced during the current expansion cycle (since 2008).

10. Yet, in spite of all the "goodies", a dovish Fed is causing the market to bet on the next monetary shift to be a rate cut...

One year from now, the probability for a cut is 6x greater than the probability of a hike. Of course, this is only a relative (somewhat misleading) view, as almost 80% believe that the Fed Funds will be just where they are now.

Source: CME Group

What a wonderful World indeed...

Keep in Mind

During the 2011 correction, after bouncing 20%, the S&P 500 declined 10% on its second leg down, although it didn't move down as much to make a lower low.

During the 2015-16 correction, after bouncing 13%, the S&P 500 declined declined 14% on its second leg down, and made a lower low.

From December 2018 low, the S&P 500 has already bounced over 18%.

Frankly, we don't know what's next for the market. However, we do know that it's always important to remember that after "I See Trees Of Green" comes "Red Roses Too"...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.