Blue-Chip REIT Ventas Is The King Of The Jungle

If you asked me just one word to describe the Ventas Inc. (VTR) business model, I would say: “discipline.” As long as I've been covering this company (almost seven years), I have become fixated on this very “disciplined” management team, and one of its most-admired CEOs (by Fortune), Debra Cafaro.

In a recent article I explained, “it's human nature to put some people, places, and concepts up on a pedestal. We hear them mentioned and automatically form a glamorous idea in our heads. In the investing realm, that might very well include the term "blue chip." As in blue-chip stocks or blue-chip REITs.”

Another most-admired REIT executive and writer was Ralph Block, and in the book, Investing in REITs, he called blue-chip REITs the “king of the jungle,” and in the book he explained:

“Because they are financially strong and widely respected, they will always have access to the additional equity and debt capital that fuels the growth engine. They will not always provide the highest dividend yields or even, in many years, the best total returns. Nor can you buy them at bargain prices. But they should provide years of double-digit returns with a high degree of safety. These are the REITs least likely to shock investors with major earnings disappointments and will provide very satisfying total returns."

In the above-referenced article, I included five elite blue-chip REITs - and Ventas was not on that list. I purposely decided to wait on the company’s Q4-18 and year-end 2018 earnings before weighing in on the “king of the jungle” (or shall I say “queen of the jungle,” as I refer to Ms. Cafaro).

The wait is worth its weight in gold (or shall I say dividends), because Ventas earnings did not disappoint, and in fact, I was pleasantly pleased with the continued execution, all rooted in the keyword - “discipline.” As I explained in my article,

“As kings of their respective castle, these people understand the value of what they're holding onto better than anyone else. They know the REIT's ins and outs on an intimate level, studying detailed reports, analyzing each piece of property and assessing the markets involved on a regular, if not daily, basis.”

This Blue-Chip Bounced Back

Before digging into fundamentals, let’s take a look at Ventas's price and total return performance since my article around a year ago (Feb. 26, 2018). Back then, Ventas was trading at around $50.50 per share with a P/FFO multiple of 12.2x. I explained, “I see absolutely no reason to believe that Ventas has lost its way. In fact, I would argue that Ventas is a battle-tested REIT that has found its way.”

In April 2018 I upgraded Ventas to a Strong Buy, based on the belief that shares could generate outsized returns (25% annually) and I pointed out that “intelligent investors should seek out the highest quality names with the highest-quality management teams. And if you like home runs, Ventas is a grand slam.”

Less than a week after that upgrade, another Seeking Alpha writer wrote Ventas was not a Strong Buy, adding, “For my risk tolerance, I would need to see share prices of around $31 before considering to buy.”

Ventas is now trading at $65.21 and shares have returned more than 41% since my article around a year ago. As a result of the price movement, I’m downgrading the company from a Strong Buy to a Buy, and now let me tell you why I'm hanging onto this “king of the jungle.”

The Basics

Ventas is an S&P 500 company that provides capital to leading seniors housing, healthcare companies, and research institutions. The diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 properties includes Senior Housing Operating (40%), Office (27%), Triple-Net (30%), and Loans (4%).

Source: VTR Supplemental

Ventas recognizes there's so much more opportunity in the large, fragmented real estate healthcare space that continues to be supported by compelling demographic trends. In this highly dynamic market, the opportunities are immense and Ventas's position is, as I said earlier, the “king of the jungle.”

Economies of scale are considered a cost advantage, and that’s also the essential ingredient for a blue-chip REIT. Ventas is able to generate meaningful cost benefits by leveraging its superior size with four primary pillars underneath its umbrella flagship. Let’s break them all down:

Source: VTR Supplemental

Ventas Senior Housing Portfolio

Ventas owns outstanding SHOP assets in advantaged markets and high-quality NNN leases. As the chart above illustrates, Ventas has outsized exposure in seniors housing consisting of 270 SHOP (senior housing operating) properties and 429 triple-net properties.

Ventas has "superior" senior housing properties: 65% of SHOP NOI is in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets in which median home values are 2.0x the national average (and median household income is 1.4x national average). Also, since 2015, new shovels (construction) is decreasing. On the recent earnings call, Ventas CEO Cafaro said,

“As starts continued to moderate, demand for our product ramped to its highest level ever in 2018. The 75-year to 81-year old contingent is growing 4% per year for the next five years, and the 82-year to 86-year old cohort begins to grow over 3% per year after 2019. Assuming these trends continue, we anticipate a bottoming in senior housing so that the supply-demand equation moves in our favor in the future creating a powerful cyclical upside. Potential increases in the penetration rate would incrementally improve this picture.”

In 2018, Ventas’s SHOP results were “in line with expectations” and 2019 SHOP guidance at the mid point represents a year-over-year improvement relative to 2018. In 2018, the SHOP full-year same-store NOI growth was -2.1% and same-store occupancy declined by 80 basis points (versus 2017), driven by the cumulative impact of new deliveries in select markets. RevPAR growth in 2018 was 1.9%, and the bottom line Q4-18 same-store SHOP cash NOI declined 3.5% in line with the range of expectations. VTR expects full-year 2019 SHOP same-store cash NOI to range from -3% to flat.

The triple-net portfolio grew same-store cash NOI by +0.6% for the full-year 2018, and in Q4-18 triple-net same-store cash NOI increased to +2.1%. Unlike the SHOP portfolio, the triple-net portfolio is projected to grow (modestly). The company forecasts that the overall triple-net portfolio same-store cash NOI will increase between 0.5% and 1.5% in 2019.

Source: VTR Supplemental

Ventas Office Portfolio

Ventas has 27% exposure in the "office" sector, which consists of medical office buildings (19%) and life science buildings (7%). For full-year 2018, the office same-store cash NOI increased by 1.7%. Within office, the research and innovation (R&I) portfolio performed very strongly in 2018 and reached the high end of the guidance range by delivering full year same-store cash NOI growth of 4%.

Average revenue per square foot (for R&I) increased 4.9% and occupancy was an exceptional 96%. The same-store pool in Q4-18 increased same-store NOI by an outstanding 8.6%. In 2019 VTR expects attractive full-year same-store R&I NOI growth in the range of 3% to 4% and total R&I portfolio NOI growth to exceed 7%.

Source: VTR Supplemental

The MOB same-store cash NOI increased by 1.1% for the full-year 2018. Tenant retention in 2018 was strong at 80% and same-store occupancy improved sequentially in Q4-18. For 2019, VTR expects 1% to 2% cash NOI growth from the same-store MOB portfolio. On a combined basis, the same-store office portfolio of research and innovation properties and MOB assets is expected to grow cash NOI in the range of 1.5% to 2.5% for full-year 2019.

Source: VTR Supplemental

Ventas Hospital Partnership

Ventas also invests in health providers through ownership of a variety of real estate, including hospitals, cancer centers, and outpatient. The company has partnered with Ardent ($4.0 billion in revenue) which plans to go public, filing to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO (though the final figure could be as high as $200 million).

In August 2015, Ventas acquired a 9.8% interest in Ardent and also acquired 10 hospitals (one is a rehab facility) for $1.3 billion (at an 8% cash yield). Ardent is a leading not-for-profit healthcare system, and Ventas saw the deal as a long-term opportunity for growth and consolidation.

Over the years, Ardent has grown and is now a $3 billion business (based on revenue) and we believe the IPO could be an opportunity for Ventas to unlock equity while also providing the partnership with future sale/leaseback opportunities.

According to filings, “Ardent is a leading provider of comprehensive, cost-effective quality healthcare and related services in nine growing urban markets across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Idaho, Florida, and Kansas.”

As of Sept. 30, 2018, Ardent operated 31 acute care hospitals, including one managed hospital, two rehabilitation hospitals, and two surgical hospitals, with a total of 4,718 licensed beds, and provided physician and other ancillary healthcare services through a network of more than 1,000 employed providers.

Ardent has a strong track record of growth and financial performance and based on our high-level analysis, the company screens low leverage. Ardent has consistently improved the performance of its existing and acquired operations, including a demonstrated track record of operational improvement to drive margin expansion and EBITDA growth at facilities.

The King of The Jungle has a Blue-Chip Balance Sheet

On the recent earnings call, the Ventas CEO said, “we expect 2019 to be a pivot year in our transition back to growth following a multi-year period of strategic improvement in our portfolio quality and mix from the disposition and receipt of loan repayments totaling $8 billion.”

Ventas has used the proceeds of these transactions to substantially improve its portfolio and tenant mix, and replace lower quality assets and tenants with high-quality health systems, and research and innovation properties at highly rated, leading universities.

Cafaro went on to say,

“While the specific timing of our return to growth following 2019 is difficult to predict, the building blocks are clear: Deliver organic portfolio growth when senior housing operating conditions improve as other business lines continue to grow, capture the benefits of our research and innovation business and development pipeline, utilize our financial strength and flexibility, and reignite our long-standing history of completing successful accretive acquisitions.”

Source: VTR Supplemental

Ventas has successfully recycled $1.3 billion in capital and built a balance sheet that's the strongest in the sector. In 2018, the company proactively refinanced near-term debt to manage future interest rate risk, and increased average debt duration by nearly one year to seven years. At year-end Ventas’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 5.6x, fixed charge coverage was 4.6x, and that debt to enterprise value was 34%.

Source: VTR Supplemental

Ventas now has a war chest of liquidity, nearly $3 billion, and by aggressively reducing debt and extending maturities, I believe that the company is worthy of a credit upgrade (to A).

Clearly, Ventas has the "superior" credit profile in the healthcare REIT sector with a long track record of balance sheet strength and consistency, with substantial dry powder ($2.6 billion revolver capacity), and continued de-leveraging puts the company in an enviable position to grow its cash flow and pounce on opportunities when they arise. I put together a quick “down and dirty” WACC (weighted average cost of capital) model for Ventas below:

Source: Brad Thomas

Ventas has made substantial progress over the last year, reducing its maturity risk, and took intermediate-term risk off the table. The credit metrics are comparable to Realty Income (O) and the company’s historical cash flow profile is exceptional, as viewed below:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

It’s true that Ventas did not increase the dividend in 2009, but the company certainly did not cut it. Given the more recent capital recycling initiatives, it’s clear that the “king of the jungle” is not just sitting back and waiting for the grass to grow. As Cafaro pointed out, “we expect 2019 to be a pivot year in our transition back to growth.”

2018 Was Solid, All Things Considered

In 2018 Ventas delivered normalized FFO per share of $4.07, at the high end of expectations. The company’s total property portfolio delivered same-store cash NOI growth of 1.2% for the full-year 2018, above the midpoint of total company same-store guidance.

Ventas expects 2019 normalized FFO to range between $3.75 and $3.85 per share, assuming no acquisition activity. It expects total portfolio same-store NOI growth to range between 0% and 1%, benefiting from diversification of asset class operator, geography and business model.

On the earnings call last week, the building blocks (which I refer to as catalysts) were described as: (1) “anticipate a bottoming in senior housing so that the supply-demand equation moves in (our) favor," (2) “expect research and innovation growth to continue in 2019,” (strong development pipeline exceeding $1.5 billion in projects with elite research universities), (3) “financial strength and flexibility” (during 2018, Ventas paid down and refinanced debt totaling $3.4 billion), and (4) “current market conditions are becoming more conducive for a creative external growth.”

CEO Cafaro added, “with nearly 20 years of 23% compound annual return to shareholders, we are happy with our 2018 accomplishments and financial performance.”

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The King of the Jungle Is On The Prowl

As I said above, I'm downgrading Ventas from a Strong Buy to a Buy, based solely on valuation. Let’s examine these valuation metrics, starting with the dividend yield:

As you can see Ventas is yielding 4.9%, still higher than direct peers, HCP Inc. (HCP) – yielding 4.8% - and Welltower (WELL) – yielding 4.5%. Now let’s take a look at Ventas and the peers based on P/FFO:

Again, Ventas is cheaper than the direct peers: Ventas trades at 16.2x, compared with HCP at 17.0x and Welltower at 19.2x. Here’s how all healthcare REITs have performed year to date:

All three of the larger diversified healthcare REITs have underperformed YTD. However, Ventas has a record low cost of capital and this positions the “king of the jungle” nicely in 2019. I'm 99.9% certain that Ventas will be putting its balance sheet to work in the not so distant future, and the most likely targets will be life science, hospitals, or MOBs. I thought Cafaro’s use of the word “pivot” was an interesting choice of words, and this means I would not rule out a transformational deal.

I color coded a few M&A ideas: Physicians Realty (DOC), National Health Investors (NHI), and HCP Inc. (HCP) are all possible REIT plays for Ventas, in my opinion. I don’t think Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is a takeover target since the hospital operators aren’t “best in class” names that Ventas seeks to own. HCP makes the most sense, in my opinion, and the life science and MOB investments fit squarely into the Ventas business model. But also Physicians Realty is relatively cheap (trading at 17.1x) and provides Ventas with some immediate juice (i.e. accretion), considering the Ventas cost of capital advantage.

In conclusion, I'm maintaining a buy on Ventas, shares are trading at 16.2x with a dividend yield of 4.9%. Still, not a bad entry point for a “blue chip” but more cautious investors should consider a pullback. I hope you got on the train a year ago because this “king of the jungle” has proven it can generate impressive success utilizing one simple word: DISCIPLINE!

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Note: Ventas is a participant in our most popular equity REIT Index referred to as DAVOS. This basket of REITs returned 6.5% in 2018, and 26.5% over 12 months, and we use this index to benchmark our REIT portfolios. Other participants include Digital Realty (DLR), American Tower (AMT), Realty Income, and Simon Property Group (SPG).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR, O, DLR, SPG, NHI, DOC, HTA, MPW, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.