PPG Industries Is A 'Boring' Company That Fits Your Dividend Growth Portfolio

In this article, I analyzed PPG Industries which is a company that manufactures coatings. It is on its way to becoming a dividend king and you probably never heard of.

Introduction

I am looking for several sectors to which I lack exposure. Consumer staples, information technology, and industrials are the three sectors. I try to balance my portfolio and make sure it has decent exposure to all the sectors of the economy. In previous articles, I analyzed several consumer staples companies and initiated a position in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). This time, I am looking at PPG Industries (PPG).

PPG Industries is a company that will probably go under the radar of most investors. It is not the largest company in its industry in terms of market share, and its products are "boring". Underneath it, there is a dividend aristocrat with an amazing streak of 47 years of a growing dividend. The lack of hype around the stock may be able to allow us to acquire it for a more decent price.

In this article, I analyzed PPG using my methodology as described in the graph below. I looked at the fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I found a company that although suffered from stagnated earnings growth in the past three years, has found its path for growth and has several additional growth opportunities in the futures.

(Graph created by author)

PPG manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Source: wikipedia.com)

Fundamentals

Top-line growth was achieved using a mix of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. However, in the past five years, the company is struggling to find its growth trajectory. This top-line growth includes three acquisitions made in 2015, 2016, and 2017. While it doesn't look promising, the company and its analysts believe that this year it will achieve higher growth pace and it will manage to capitalize on some growth prospects.

Data by YCharts

The EPS grew at a much faster pace over the past five years. The company managed to grow faster than the entire industry, and while it did show meaningful earnings growth in the past five years, earnings grew much slower in the past three years due to lack of top-line growth. The analysts covering the company see mid to high single digits growth rate.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is a place where PPG really excels. The company has raised its dividend payment every year in the past 47 years. In three years, the company will join an elite group of dividend kings who raised its dividend for 50 years in a row. The dividend is extremely safe with the payout ratio sitting at just 25%. The current yield is also higher than the three years average and sits at 1.7%.

Data by YCharts

While the company maintains a low payout ratio, it does use a portion of its cash flow to buy back its own shares. In just three years, the company managed to buyback over 10% of its float, thus supporting its EPS growth. A combination of dividend and buybacks is my favorite method of rewarding shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The current valuation of PPG Industries is fair. It happened due to a combination of lack of EPS growth in the past three years and the fact the company operates in an industry that is often overlooked. If the company manages to achieve its objectives regarding EPS growth, the current valuation is rather attractive. However, after three years without growth, the investors are a little skeptical.

Data by YCharts

The graph from Fastgraphs supports my thesis. The company is trading for a lower valuation compared to its average valuation in the past decade. However, this is only an attractive valuation if the company manages to achieve its growth objectives. Personally, I believe that the management set fair goals that can be achieved in a pessimistic scenario, and therefore, I believe that the current valuation offers a fair entry point.

(Source: fastgraphs.com)

The company offers a combination of strong fundamentals. It creates excess cash flow that is used for dividends and buybacks, and over the past half a century, it achieved top- and bottom-line growth to support. Right now, the shares trade for a fair valuation if the company manages to fulfill its goals. If the company has strong growth opportunities and limited risks, it will be a great candidate for every dividend growth investor.

Opportunities

The company is offering its client the option to enjoy a one-stop shop. It is the only company that offers the widest range of products and services in a global scale. While it offers its clients the ability to decrease the number of suppliers they need, it can also lower its cost due to the trend of automation in the industrial sector. The possibility to attract more clients with lower costs is an opportunity for the future.

(Source: Investors Presentation)

The company operates in many markets around the world. The global operations offer hedging against weakness in specific markets and they also allow the company to achieve growth in new and growing markets. The combination of diversified product line together with the vast number of markets around the world defends the company from recessions and allows it to grow faster.

(Source: Investors Presentation)

The largest growth opportunity is in terms of geographic expansion. It will leverage its presence in Asia and the wide array of products it offers. The main growth catalysts are China, India, and Vietnam. The company has already enjoyed CAGR of 8% in China, and it believes that it can continue to grow at the same pace in the medium term.

Risks

PPG Industries isn't the market leader. It is the third largest company in terms of market share. Economy of scale is crucial in this industry. Many products are very similar to the ones offered by other peers, and the ability to lower costs, thanks to scale, is essential.

The company offers its coating products to many industries. Some of these industries tend to be more cyclical than others. Therefore, even if the company does manage to execute well, it may suffer from lower demand in several segments. One example to such segment is the transportation segment.

The company also failed to show growth in the past three years. It did convince its analysts that it can show growth in 2019 and onward. However, if it fails to do so, there is not enough margin of safety. The current valuation is only fair if the company manages to live up to its expectation. Personally, I believe the goals are modest but execution is still a risk.

Conclusions

PPG Industries is a great company. It's one of the leaders in the industry and has managed to grow its top and bottom line for over 50 years. The company has strong fundamentals and fair valuation that fits its growth trajectory. In addition, the company has several growth prospects, while the risks are relatively limited. The short-term risk is execution, and if you believe that the management will be able to execute the current price, it is good to start a position.

If you are afraid that the company won't be able to execute, you can sell put options for January 2020. You can sell a contract with strike price of $90 and enjoy the premium. If the company succeeds and executes well, you will save the premium. If it doesn't execute well, you may have the opportunity to acquire the shares for $90 and P/E ratio of less than 15.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.