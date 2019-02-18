Weekly Fund Wrap: Late-Cycle With Middling Valuations

We introduce a new macro valuations metric for the CEF space which tells us that valuations are broadly average since the financial crisis which supports our rotation thesis.

We think a recent rally in a late-cycle environment argues for rotation toward sectors less correlated to the broader market in order to preserve capital for future drawdowns.

Markets were buoyed this week from apparent easing of trade tensions as President Trump suggested there may be another extension to the talks if sufficient progress is being made. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted that the meetings with the Chinese side were "productive". Another shot in the arm for the market was the passing of a compromise funding bill which President Trump is expected to sign, averting another government shutdown.

We think the sharp rally since the beginning of the year suggests that 2019 will bring opportunities to hit singles rather than try to swing for the fences. This kind of approach argues for positioning the portfolio towards greater diversification to minimize future drawdowns as well as preserve capital for more opportune times.

We think there are three ways to execute such a rotation:

a barbelled credit and equities portfolio, given the medium correlations between credit and equity sectors (in the red square below), particularly in emerging markets and loans.

increased focus on the municipal sector which has low correlations across the board.

greater weight on the mortgage sectors which are more idiosyncratic

Out of these three strategies we would prefer the mortgage sector overweight as low nominal rates makes municipals less attractive and the recent rally in credit spreads make that asset class also unappealing for the time being. The bulk of mortgages assets is linked to relatively strong household balance sheets rather than the more leveraged corporate sector. The recent apparent shift in the Fed's balance sheet unwind should also support agency sector valuations in the medium term.

Macro

It was not a great week for economic activity. Retail sales fell 1.2% in December, well below expectations. Industrial production dropped 0.6% in January, with the manufacturing sector showing particular weakness. Finally, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index also fell 3.2 points in the month.

Much of this weakness we think is due largely to the government shutdown however the risk for the economy is that the weakness persists, especially amid a tightening of loan standards and tighter financial conditions which prevents the economy from achieving escape velocity and ultimately leads to a recession.

Markets

It was another solid week for benchmark assets with oil staging a big recovery on tightening supplies and easing trade tensions. Equity sectors were also supported by easing trade tensions as well as an averted government shutdown whereas the dollar kept pressure on emerging market sectors.

CEF sectors was mostly up on the week with the majority of NAVs higher and discounts tighter. Outside of MLPs and equity-linked sectors there was little action.

You Are Here

After a big drawdown in December and its sharp reversal in many of the income CEF sectors we follow, we thought it would be timely to gauge where we are in the CEF space in terms of a macro valuation picture. We like to run various kinds of more granular analyses and valuation metrics which can cloud this bigger picture.

To this end we have come up with a macro valuation indicator that averages a number of key metrics across the sector we follow to present a single picture of where we stand in CEF space.

These metrics are:

Discount - average sector discount

Yield - average past 12-month sector distribution rate

Drawdown - average sector drawdown from the 1-year peak level

Volatility - average 1-year gross price return volatility

Net Total Return - average sector total return ex-distributions

The metrics are presented as percentiles and are calculated from the end of the financial crisis. The information is presented as a radar chart with the edge of the outer circle being 1.0 (meaning the current reading is the highest since 2010) and the center of the circle being 0.0 (meaning the current reading is the lowest since 2010).

The blue polygon connects the current readings whereas the pink polygon connects the readings from a year ago to give some perspective of how the CEF space has evolved since a year ago.

Our comments are as follows:

Discount - the average discount stands at around the 45th percentile - about in the middle of the distribution meaning roughly half the time the average discount was wider and half the time tighter. Current average discount is the same as the discount from a year ago (the two polygons are on top of each other along the Discount axis)

Yield - the average yield also stands at around the 45th percentile which we plot as a time-series below for more detail. We can see that the current yield is slightly higher than a year ago but has moved sharply up in December and then down more recently.

Drawdown - the current 1-year drawdown is at around the 40th percentile so a little on the low side meaning the current drawdown is on the larger side in absolute terms. This suggests that the December sell-off and the subsequent rally puts us not far off the average drawdown pace. So if you missed the last few months of markets on a meditation retreat you wouldn't think anything substantial had happened.

Volatility - the average sector volatility is around the 35th percentile, somewhat below average but well off the very low volatility from a year ago. We include the time-series chart because we find it very interesting - the sharp rise in volatility in the last few months was impressive but because it was off a very low base, it means the current reading is still fairly low.

Net Total Return - the average sector net total return is around the 15th percentile which is quite low and could be explained by either weak price action, NAV erosion due to overdistribution or yield-based adjustments due to distribution cuts over the last few years.

What does this new macro valuation indicator tell us? Interestingly enough, it tells us that we are roughly in the middle range of average sector valuations over the last 8 years which is perhaps surprising after the massive swings of the last few months. As macro activity slows down and markets recover, we think average valuations make for a less compelling investment experience towards the end of the cycle.

Conclusion

As valuations climb back from outright cheap levels and investors find themselves in a late-cycle environment we think a rotation towards sectors that are less correlated to the overall market is in order. There are several ways to implement this rotation, however, we prefer a shift toward mortgage assets as they are linked to the still healthy household balance sheet rather than the increasingly leveraged corporate one.

