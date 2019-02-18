New Age Beverages: Boom Times Ahead Or A CBD Bust?

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) moved from the OTC to the big boards about a year ago in February to oversubscribed numbers. Since then, the stock has increased significantly in value, as the company has made significant mergers and distribution deals for its products. Some have said a lot of the move in the stock may be from the hype of the CBD-infused product the company will distribute. However, I think investors need to be cautioned about their abundant enthusiasm with CBD-infused beverages; not a lot of people really know or understand what CBD is let alone want to consume them on a large-scale basis. But the current valuation of the stock is based upon revenues of $100M. The latest merger the company did with Morinda is expected to net some $300M in annual revenues. Given that, and the metrics I outline below, it may be that the company is significantly undervalued. The only problem is I have a tough time with the $300M number; I think it is an excessive expectation.

So far, the stock has remained in an upward trend and is edging higher:

Breaking down the numbers?

From a value stance, I look at companies based upon their revenue and their net earnings, as most investors likely would. But New Age Beverages is in the hole; it is not profitable. This makes for valuing the company difficult. An investor would have to reverse engineer the numbers to figure out what the company could be worth.

If we were to assume an average 20 times EPS for the company, then, with the stock trading at about $7.00 per share, it would have to earn a solid $0.35 net profits for a total of $15M (43M shares outstanding). If net margins were some 15% on its revenue, then the company would need to generate some $100 million in revenue to get the current figures. New Age Beverages earned about 50% of that as of the latest annual figures; it would need to double its revenue in order to justify the current stock price. As it turns out, New Age did double its revenue over the previous year from about $25M to the current $52M annual revenue. So, this is in the wheelhouse of the company.

I feel a need to mention a few disclaimers to my numbers before the comment section below lights up with hysteria (I still genuinely look forward to your comments). The current average of the stock market EPS is 30 times. This is at historical highs due to historically low interest rates. Second, I believe I was very generous with my 20 times EPS and think a company that owns a lot of delivery trucks would have higher costs which translate into lower net margins. I also feel the net margins are a bit on the generous side. It is difficult to get these numbers since the company is not profitable.

However, as mentioned, with the latest Morinda merger, New Age Beverages is now expected to bring in a total of $300M in revenues for the newly combined company. Given that level of revenue, the company would clear the hurdles for profitability and achieve the valuation I have described, and then some. The problem with that is that I simply have a tough time with the actual numbers.

After the merger with Morinda, the expected combined revenue is to be $300M for 2019 and the deal is being heralded as "transformative". There are now global distribution capabilities for the merged company's products. But, even if New Age Beverages were to double its revenues for 2019 itself without the addition of Morinda - $100M in annual revenue - these numbers still don't add up. That means that Morinda would add some $200M in revenues. At the margins above, Morinda's contribution above would mean that it would add about $30M in net profits. At a reasonable valuation for that amount of business, 20 times earnings, Morinda's business would be worth some $600M. The merger cost New Age Beverages $85M. That was either the deal of a century - I am being way too generous with valuation numbers - or there is some amount of irrationality in the expectations for revenue.

Simply, I do not buy the numbers. But some say it is all about CBD.

A word on CBD

New Age Beverages has a strong foothold on beverages it manages in the state of Colorado. The combined company is now expected to be the 40th-largest beverage company in the world. Plus, now there is the CBD-infused tea. The CBD beverage the company will produce is from the Bob Marley labeled beverage brand it has.

I have a home in Colorado and I have seen and drank a good amount of beverages in the portfolio of New Age Beverages. Specifically, I have drunk the Xing Teas. On a hot sunny day, the Green Tea Mango works just fine. I had no idea this was that company until researching it. That being said, its products are all over the place on the Front Range of Colorado. But the products are cheap in the sense that they cost about $1.00 retail at the grocery store.

I know a great deal about CBD. A couple of years ago, I was approached by a company trying to put together a CBD-infused beverage. They wanted me involved because of my position and connections within the industry and thought I would be a solid addition. Ultimately, I passed on the partnership, but it was a good learning lesson.

I walk into a lot of dispensaries around Colorado to see what is on the shelves and which products sell well. I tell the proprietors who I am; a private investor that contributes articles to this site (Seeking Alpha). They are usually very informative when they know my modus operandi. However, whenever I have asked anyone about CBD products, these individuals usually have no clue what CBD is. Maybe they "came across it at some point" is about the only real conclusion I've drawn from the conversations.

Of the people I've asked around the state that are not in the industry, I get some interesting responses. There are some that will tell me they have heard of it but have no clue what it actually is. Then, the ones that have heard of it, or tried it, all say the same thing: "Amazing" or "I love it" are the responses I get.

However, the vast majority have no idea what it is. This is a big issue for a burgeoning product launch. I am not saying that it is impossible to sell these products. But consumers need to be educated first. To me, that's a tough stance to be starting from.

But there might be something there. New Age Beverages is using its Marley beverages to sell CBD-infused teas under its Mellow brand. Marley beverages are already a successful name brand with the licensed image of Bob Marley - You gotta laugh about that. Then, you gotta realize that may in fact be a strong marketing brand that will allow the company to stand out. And that may be what it takes to help people make the leap to buying this product. However, keep in mind, this is a "mellow" product in the sense that it is a tea and it says "Mellow" on the label. That does not elicit an element of excitement where individuals are going to rush out and purchase the products a lá Red Bull. So, I am curious how the product will do once it is distributed.

There are those who clamor about the distribution abilities with CBD-infused products worldwide. There may be some complications to worldwide distribution as well as distribution right here in the United States.

CBD: Legal or Illegal?

First, the latest Farm Bill has delineated hemp as a product that is legal. Hemp is a cannabis plant and, as such, cannabis is illegal under federal law. But hemp is legal under federal law because it has less than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis. Hemp production does have restrictions, however; it cannot be freely grown at will. For the record, the Founding Fathers of this nation will still sleep well at night; the Constitution was not written on hemp.

From the above-cited article, here's a briefer on how CBD is viewed:

"The Farm Bill" and an unrelated, recent action by the Department of Justice creates exceptions to this Schedule I status in certain situations. The Farm Bill ensures that any cannabinoid, a set of chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant that is derived from hemp will be legal, if and only if that hemp is produced in a manner consistent with the Farm Bill, associated federal regulations, association state regulations, and by a licensed grower. All other cannabinoids, produced in any other setting, remain a Schedule I substance under federal law and are thus illegal. (The one exception is pharmaceutical-grade CBD products that have been approved by FDA, which currently includes one drug: GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:GWPH) Epidiolex).

There is wiggle room with CBD, but not much. For now, as I have mentioned, the FDA has taken a laissez-faire approach to the illegal aspects of CBD. On the one hand, it can be legal. On the other hand, the CBD that is being infused into beverages is probably not being grown in the regulated manner that is required by law to be legal.

However, some states have made moves. Some states, such as North Carolina, have been sending out letters to companies within their respective states to cease selling products infused with CBD. So far, Colorado is not one of them. To be sure, though, North Carolina is a state that does not have any form of legalization of cannabis (the use of CBD for extreme cases of epilepsy is legal). That very well could be the driving force with the state's recent moves.

Takeaway

I'm not sold on the total amount of revenue the combined companies of New Age Beverages and Morinda are going to bring in nor their net earnings. I will wait until we see more information from earnings releases. As for the CBD products, do a search on Amazon.com to see that over 5,000 items are available with CBD. To me, the market has plenty of products out there already, and while I think the Marley brand is unique and may stand out, I am not so sure the product is going to be some blockbuster that drives revenues to levels that merit bidding the company's stock so high. For now, New Age needs to prove to me it can produce the revenues it says it will as well as net earnings to merit the stock valuation. As of right now, I don't see it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.