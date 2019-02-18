Southwest Effectively Manages Costs In 4th Quarter Setting Up A Promising 2019

I believe Southwest is an attractive long-term growth investment, given its low valuation, its ability to return value to shareholders, and the key investments it's making to execute its differentiation.

Fourth quarter results continued to show improvement from the disastrous second quarter and was able to relieve margin pressure the company faced in the third quarter.

Traffic growth allows Southwest to improve its load factor and strategically invest in expanding capacity to take advantage of the healthy economic conditions. Southwest anticipates adding 5% in capacity.

Investment Thesis

Southwest Airlines' (NYSE:LUV) stock is an attractive investment opportunity, given the airline's history of profitability and returning value to shareholders. The company is focused on its differentiation strategy, which is evident in investments in its profit-sharing contribution and fleet additions. Given the results in recent market studies on customer satisfaction, it's clearly paying off, and these investments should continue to build the Southwest brand and result in future earnings growth as the airline takes advantage of the favorable U.S. economy.

Monthly Traffic Results

The third largest airline in the United States, Southwest Airlines, reported fourth quarter 2018 traffic (along with financial results) earlier this month. The airline, which trails American Airlines (AAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) in terms of worldwide enplaned passengers, fleet size, and the number of destinations, reported mid-single-digit growth for the quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. The company has continued to build momentum in the second half of 2018 after a second quarter that saw softness in bookings following the fatal engine failure.

Southwest reported Q4 2018 increases of 4.7% and 6.5% in both revenue passenger miles (RPMs) and available seat miles (ASMs) versus the same quarter last year. Consistent with recent reports, these metrics are better than the first half of 2018 where RPMs and ASMs only grew 2.95% and 2.55% versus the first half of 2017. After several months of very low growth, it's encouraging to see both metrics growing at a higher clip and above the growth rate of the first half of 2018 in the final quarter of 2018. Refer to Southwest's monthly RPMs and ASMs dating back to Q1 2018

Table created by the author from the company's quarterly financial results.

In regards to RPM growth, Southwest exceeded the trailing 3-quarter average increase of 2.9%. Southwest's fourth-quarter growth rate was 4.7%, which put it in the middle of the domestic growth rates of Delta at 4% and United at 7.2%. See the chart below showing how the major airlines' domestic businesses performed during the month versus the same month from a year ago.

Table created by the author from the companies' quarterly financial releases.

With the mid-single-digit increases in the fourth quarter, both in RPM and ASMs, it's clear that the company has officially put behind the Q2 accident. The tragic accident involved the Southwest Airlines flight 1380. The Boeing 737-700 flight was forced to make a mid-flight emergency diversion in mid-April after the crew reported issues with an engine that caused damage to the plane resulting in 1 death. Southwest not only saw the impact on bookings but also the company has also seen lawsuits arise and will likely face additional regulations following the accident. Obviously, this is an unfortunate event, and it had negative impacts on the 2nd quarter earnings release. When the accident originally occurred, I expected an impact on third-quarter results; however, the company was able to push through and partially rebound. This was the opening remark from the CEO's opening remarks on the third quarter earnings call:

It was a very nice recovery from the second quarter, which was down 3% on a RASM basis due to Flight 1380. And then that was a nice turnaround to the third quarter RASM performance of up 1.2%.

It's clear that the 3rd quarter earnings call was a turning the corner from the accident as it wasn't mentioned in the 4th quarter earnings call. The call was focused on business as usual.

Before I get to the fourth quarter financial results, it's important to see how Southwest performed in another very important metric - passenger load factor. Passenger load factor is an important measurement for the airline because it represents the capacity utilization of the airline. It essentially represents the efficiency of the airline to fill seats and generate revenue. If an airline is increasing ASMs at a faster rate than RPMs, which is exactly what Southwest did this month, it shows that a lot of flights aren't at capacity and a missed revenue opportunity.

In the case of Southwest in December, this was the story as management's efforts to stall ASM growth is being surpassed by the reduction in bookings. See the following table that represents the company's load factor since Q1 2018.

Table created by the author from the company's quarterly financial releases.

For the full year of 2018, RPM and ASM growth rates have been largely even at approximately 3.3% and 3.9% growth in each, respectively, which is weighing on the load factor. The load factor in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 83.5%, which is lower than the domestic load rates of major competitors including Delta at 85.2% and United at 84.6% (domestic only). When comparing Southwest to its competitors, the load factor discrepancy has a direct impact on Southwest's bottom line versus its competitors.

There are two main factors making up the load factor metric. The first, RPMs, measures the traffic for an airline and is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers for the quarter by the total distance of flights for the quarter. Southwest's RPMs increased 4.7% year over year to nearly 34 billion miles. This was slightly below its competitor United, which reported a 7.2% domestic metric year over year at nearly 57 billion miles.

The other factor, ASMs, measures airlines' flight carrying capacity and is calculated by multiplying the number of seats available for passengers during the quarter by the total distance of flights for the month. Southwest's ASMs increased 6.5% year over year to nearly 34 billion miles. This growth metric was slightly above United Airlines, which reported a 6% year-over-year increase at nearly 69 billion miles.

Financial Results

When the company reported third-quarter 2018 results, the company exceeded analysts' expectations in terms of revenue and earnings per share. Revenue increased 8.4% year over year, while GAAP EPS improved to $1.17 from $0.77 a year ago. The fourth quarter profitability capped a solid year where the company was able to generate free cash flow of $3.1 billion which allowed management to return $2.3 billion to its shareholders through the payment of dividends and the ongoing share repurchase plan. Despite the aggressive buybacks, the company still has $1.35 billion in funds authorized to buy back stock from the May 2018 authorization.

Despite these positive metrics, the focus was on the company's operating costs as these have been rising in recent reports. Fortunately, Southwest was able to reverse the trend with operating revenue per available seat mile outpacing operating expense per seat mile in the quarter. Operating revenue per available seat mile rose only 1.8% in the fourth quarter from the year-ago period, while operating expenses per seat mile rose 1.5%. This had a positive impact on the margins which is being furthered by savings from tax reform. This allowed the stock to trade higher immediately following earnings.

Looking forward, the company anticipates Q1 2019 revenue per available seat mile growth to be within 4% to 5% even when taking into consideration the impact of the government shutdown. This is consistent with management's full-year capacity growth forecast of no more than 5%. Additionally, during the call, management addressed the rising costs. Per the CEO:

"Our financial goals for 2019 are to grow profits and earnings per share, expand margins, improve returns on invested capital, and maintain an investment-grade balance sheet. I am pleased with our revenue momentum, particularly with our unit revenue growth expectations for the first half of the year. Our 2019 non-fuel cost outlook has improved, compared with our earlier projections. We have a priority to improve our cost performance and maintain solid cost control beyond 2019."

Strategy

This can be expected as the low cost focus has never been Southwest's strategy. They innovate and create differentiation from competitors. Attracting top talent, retaining happy employees, and increasing routes is key to the differentiation strategy. Despite these investments in capacity and employees, the determinant of whether or not the profitability will continue is whether or not the company can continue to attract passengers to fill those seats and raise prices. Management is betting on being able to do that. Southwest recently lifted fares on 21K different domestic flights which we should start to see benefits in 2019.

With new entrants, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Frontier Airlines (FRNT), focusing on ultra-low fares and add-on fees, Southwest operates on a balanced approach of low fares plus great customer service. Unlike other airlines, they aren't willing to lower the price of fares to the point where the travel experience is impacted despite market pressures. At the center of this strategy is Southwest's employees as management believes happy employees make happy customers. This has created an impressive brand and has differentiated the airline from other major airlines with a difficult to imitate strategy.

The execution of this customer-focused strategy was evident when the airline was the only U.S. airline to make the top ten list of customer favorites in a survey conducted by TripAdvisor. Southwest was ranked 6th overall behind Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGF), Air New Zealand (OTCPK:ANZFF), Emirates, Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY), and EVA Air. Most notably, Southwest was rated highly in its membership program, Rapid Rewards, which separates itself by having no blackout dates and unlimited reward seats.

However, in a separate survey by Airline Quality Rating, Southwest was ranked 5th in the United States behind Alaska Airlines (ALK), Delta, JetBlue (JBLU), and Hawaiian Holdings (HA). While surveys will vary based on the criteria, it's important for Southwest to remain relevant and synonymous for customer satisfaction.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, Southwest's stock looks cheap at a P/E ratio of only 13.4 (up significantly time from 8 a month earlier) compared to Delta at 9 and United at 11.4, meaning the stock is trading above Delta and United's average valuation. A month ago, Southwest was trading at approximately 30% discount to Delta and United's average valuation. Southwest was able to make up a lot of ground with the positive earnings release. Additionally, the other airlines have faced a lot of pressure with the government shutdown impacting bookings and route growth, which is resulting in fare weakness that is expected to continue into 2019 based on recent guidance provided by American Airlines (AAL). Furthermore, the industry as a whole is trading much lower than the index average, which could help when the market looks to redistribute profits from other sectors.

Conclusion

Southwest's stock is trading at a near 15% P/E ratio premium to the industry average largely due to its long history of producing results and returning value to shareholders. The company was able to move past the early 2018 accident and the subsequent operating cost pressure in the third quarter. The company must continue to invest in its strategy - marketing, employees, and innovating in order to continue growing traffic as the airline industry is becoming more and more competitive. Given these results, optimism for the future, and Southwest's ability to return value to their shareholders, Southwest's stock remains a great long-term investment, and investors should feel confident holding or taking a position in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LUV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.