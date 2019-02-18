BB&T And SunTrust - Merger On

Strength in Numbers

The yet to be named bank that emerges from the planned acquisition by BB&T Corporation (BBT) of SunTrust (STI) in an all-stock deal (1.295 BBT shares for each STI share) will be the sixth largest bank in the US. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, pending regulatory approval, and the merged bank will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The management team will be derived equally from the existing management of both merging banks. The new CEO will be the current BBT CEO until 2021, whereby the current STI CEO will take over the reins of the new entity. Both merging banks are considered regional, and both currently have overlapping geographic footprints in terms of branches and offices. The merger will result in a new bank with a concentrated presence in the South-Eastern United States.

After the financial crisis, mergers like this were primarily done for cost savings. However, scale is essential in the US banking business, and the rationale given for this deal concerns scale alongside merging technology, with mention of cost savings also. This deal is being touted as a merger of equals, and the potential for gains in scale and cost savings looks very attractive for shareholders of either bank heading into and beyond the deal.

Synergy and Cost Savings are Key

There will be a duplication of locations and positions in the new entity, which means layoffs and closures of branches — obviously not welcome news to those affected — and investors will be looking at the potential expense savings from real estate and personnel cost reductions. A pre-tax cost saving target floated by BBT management of US$ 1.6 billion over three years post-integration, which will be achieved through a combination of branch rationalization, back-office consolidation, and system integration; this saving represents about 12.5% of the combined companies expenses.

Figure 1. BBT branch state coverage on the left, STI on the right

Source: bankbranchlocator.com

There is a significant geographic overlap between BBT and STI. Branches holding smaller deposits which are in close proximity to each other are the most likely to be closed to consolidate activities. Closing branches that are nearby may not matter much to consumers due to the movement to online banking (including mobile), and telephone banking before that. Businesses, particularly those that make daily cash deposits, do care about branch locations. In addition, investment management and insurance sales are also done in branches, and STI has a sizeable capital markets business, whilst BBT provides a sizeable insurance brokerage business

Therefore the extent of branch rationalization will have to be guided by some minimum distance between overlapping branches, their judged importance, and whether they are urban or rural branches. Management stated during the transformational merger call on the February 7th, 2019, that there are 740 branches within 2 miles of each other, and this looks likely to be the maximum scale of the rationalization of branches that can be expected. There are also savings to be made from system integration, headquarter support savings, and back office consolidation.

STI’s footprint is stronger in higher income and household density markets compared with BBT. In addition, STI is stronger in large corporate accounts whilst BBT is particularly strong in the smaller business side of things. So the two business are very complimentary in combination. It is worth noting also that the combined business will have a much larger balance sheet, and therefore for the larger business customers the combined bank can explore an even larger deeper relationship with them, across a broader suite of capabilities. The expectation is therefore that there will be synergy in revenue. There is also a plan to increase spending in technology for the combined bank to the tune of US$ 100 million. This latter point is essential for retaining and attracting those customers that are increasingly dealing with their banks online or via mobile; technology is breaking down barriers that traditionally existed between markets, and executing a good digital strategy is of utmost importance for modern banks.

As per management, the merged bank will have US$ 442 billion in assets, US$ 301 billion in loans, and US$ 324 billion in deposits. For the coming together to be a success, redundant costs must be eliminated, and the newly scaled bank must be in a position to use its size to drive returns to scale and to remain competitive in the age of digital banking. Just marrying up the two banks gives a combined mortgage servicing portfolio of US$ 228 billion, and this scale advantage is appreciable, and then there are the various niches that BBT and STI are independently competitive being brought to bear in a larger combined entity. Investors clearly see the merger as good news as the price chart for both BBT and STI shows movement to the upside on the day of the announcement.

Figure 1. Adjusted closing price for BBT and STI highlighting the effect of the merger announcement

Source: Data from Yahoo Finance

The key challenge for the combined management team is to smoothly manage the integration. If the cost savings are realized within the time horizon of three years, the planned incremental US$ 100 million in tech spending goes ahead, then the scale and efficiency improvements are likely to be substantial for operating leverage.

Conclusion

Aside from the risk of the merger not being approved, and those applicable to any bank business, for example, general sensitivity to economic and business conditions, credit losses, loan and fee growth trends, and interest rate policy, there is also the issue of re-branding. Brand value is important and is difficult to measure, and as mentioned previously the new bank has not yet been named. It will be crucial that the existing brand value of the independent banks is captured in the new brand. Changing bank names is difficult for customers both existing and prospective, and it opens up opportunities for competitors

Analysts seem keen on STI with most rating it as a buy, but less so with BBT, with some rating this neutrally. The consensus for the combined company seems very positive even when the cost savings outlined by management are discounted appropriately given their uncertainty, with most market watchers seeing a lot of upside potential if the deal completes and the efficiency and investment plans are on time and effective. Current BBT shareholders will own around 57% of the combined entity, whilst STI shareholders accrue some 43% of it. Both sets of investors should see capital appreciation up to, and past the merger date.

