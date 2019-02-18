BP: Taking Advantage Of 'Advantaged' Oil Through AI

We think it is trading at a discount to its relative valuation and considerable upside could be achieved this year.

Introduction

I am on record in the DDR as having been of the opinion the fall in oil prices during Q-4 of last year would have a negative impact on BP's revenues and profits. This was a logical thought process; oil price drops, a company that sells oil should see lower realizations. This actually happened, but the effect was offset by operations efficiency and production growth, and the company delivered a stellar quarter and full year.

I was sort of hoping for that actually, and am perhaps guilty of confirmation bias in this projection. BP, (BP) shares had ramped up so rapidly that I hadn't been able to react quickly enough to DCA my share position. I was hoping for a cheaper price, after earnings.

What we got was a 10% bump from an already elevated price, although with the inventory builds recently it's given a little back. There are a variety of reasons for oil flattening. We'll cover them in another article.

In this article, I'd like to focus on an aspect of this company that doesn't get a lot of mention by other authors. BP has invested heavily in AI infrastructure and recently, it's played a role in a giant discovery. Having this kind of tool at their disposal makes a strong case for investing in BP at current prices. When I put this out in The Daily Drilling Report a few weeks ago, one of my subscribers was moved off the fence into taking a position. Perhaps you will be too.

BP is my largest position and with moves they are making have ratified my faith in them. Let's see if I can convince you.

The long-term thesis for BP

BP fires on a number of cylinders. We discussed these at length in other articles and I won't retread older ground in this one. If you would like a more complete primer on them, here are a few good ones from the archives. There's several more actually; read them all if you have time. They are packed with good information about this company. I will make sure these three at least are set to free access for your edification.

"BP: Investing For A Clean Energy Future"

"BP: Delivers An Outstanding Quarter..."

"BP: The Russian Connection..."

The near-term future of energy

Let's do a quick reality check on energy before diving into what makes BP special. If you read/watch the news, you can't miss the new 29-year-old socialist space cadet Congress Lady opining on energy. According to her, we can transition from fossil fuels completely in about ten years, and will burn dandelions and petunias... if we burn anything at all.

BP has a shall we say, "slightly different" view of the next 10-20 years in the energy space. Here is a capture from their recently released 2019 Energy Outlook.

While the green energy side of the equation will rise according to BP, hydrocarbons will still be providing about half the world's energy needs 20 years hence.

Decide for yourselves which scenario seems most likely. On to BP.

Major project delivery and the pipeline

If you start with 2016, you see BP delivering 6 upstream projects during the year. On time and on or under-budget. It's the way BP has reduced their break-even on new project realizations on oil down into the middle $30s, and their overall break-even realizations in the middle $50s. This continued into 2017 and 2018, in one case delivering nine new projects during the year.

Bob Dudley, BP's CEO comments on a commitment made in 2017:

In the Upstream, we remain on track to deliver 900,000 barrels per day of new major project production by 2021, supported by the startup of a further six major projects during 2018. We also completed the transaction to acquire BHP's Lower 48 assets, creating a significant position in the region that is already contributing to production, earnings and cash flow growth. And with the sanctioning of a further nine projects in 2018, our organic reserves replacement ratio was just over 100% for a year on an organic plus inorganic basis, it was 209%

Performance like this is inspiring. As some of you know, I spent my working life in the upstream oil industry. One of the most compelling changes the last five years has wrought is the single-minded determination to wring cost from exorbitant designs and poorly thought-through project implementations out of the business. Two things that drove costs through the roof on the upswing of the last cycle. $100 plus oil made had us fat and complacent, everything paid out. So what if we screwed up? A little more production would fix it fast.

That mindset is completely gone from the industry, and from BP in particular.

Next, BP has a deep bench of projects undergoing FID review globally. Whether it's LNG like we discussed in the last article, or deepwater GoM, BP has a portfolio of projects to keep the pipeline full.

Some of those shown above have passed through the FID barrel and have been officially sanctioned for development. The Tortue FLNG project offshore Mauritania and Senegal is an example of future growth for BP on its way to fruition.

A big win: A new billion barrel "Advantaged" oil field in the GoM

You may have missed this, but last month BP announced that a new field had been discovered in their Thunderhorse field. This is welcome news as the original T-Horse reservoirs are undergoing secondary recovery methods as production has declined. Thunderhorse produces from reservoirs buried more than 28,000' BML. This new one is deeper still from a well that went 35,000' BML. New oil horizons in the GoM seem to be regularly found by this operator. How did they do it?

Source Picture of BP's Thunderhorse PDQ-Production and Drilling Quarters: the world's largest Semi-submersible platform.

Shale has sucked all the O2 out of the room in recent times. This new announcement by BP and credited to their analysts at their Houston, Tx Center for High Performance Computing, processing data from a 2018 exploration well in a matter of weeks, could change that narrative in the coming year. New billion barrel fields are not commonly found anymore, and the ones that are found are much harder to find than in years past. Particularly ones that are "advantaged, " as defined by BP's Chief of Upstream, Bernard Looney.

In upstream the business is focused on growing both gas and advantaged oil – focusing on only those resources that are low cost or high margin - to be resilient to any price environment. Source

The ability to turn around data like this within a time frame of a few weeks, rather than the year or more it might have taken another company is real competitive advantage for BP.

Here is how it's done in part.

The Houston data center also constructs “digital rocks,” which are high-resolution 3D images of real geological features that reveal highly detailed petrophysical properties. For example, BP is able to determine the shape and location of embedded pores in the rocks so BP can produce oil in a safe, effective and environmentally sound manner. Exhaustively testing a physical rock with 20th-century fluid methods used to take up to half a year. But by collecting samples of rock and extrapolating their properties, a more accurate picture of the structure can be determined in a fraction of the time. BP petrophysical specialists take field samples and bombard them with x-rays, creating an image of every microscopic slice of the rock. They transmit all the data to the supercomputer, which transforms it into actionable images employing custom-designed software

In terms of advantage, consider this. BP just picked up a billion barrels of new oil without:

Having to buy a new lease from the Federal government

Build new infrastructure, i.e. production host, subsea pipelines, etc.

In the Q-4 conference call, Bernard Looney mentioned that at least two new GoM FIDs could be expected this year.

I would expect two to three expansion projects to come at Thunder Horse. I'd expect to see the first one being sanctioned this year. And I think I would say from a development cost per barrel perspective, we're continuing to drive it down. In our overall portfolio, our cost per barrel are down by 20% over the last couple of years. Expect to see the first expansion project at the Thunder Horse later this year.

That is a definite digital advantage for BP.

BP's shale advantage

It's sort of gone like this. A bunch of guys with a dream lease up a bunch of acreage, borrow funds to drill some wells, and then use the revenue from them to borrow some more money to drill... more wells. And, so on.

It's worked out great for the last couple of years. Technology has refined the art of producing shale wells efficiently, and costs have come down. Drillers have been able to make a very compelling case to bankers, the IPO, and bond markets... until recently.

The recent decline of oil prices combined with some concerns about the ability of shale producers to maintain the double-digit growth trends they've established have given the credit markets pause. And, easy money is the lubricant that's kept the shale "engine" rolling forward to enable the growth rate in production that we have seen over the past few years.

The graphic above shows that overall capital spending in the shale play is not generating enough free cash to recover its cost of capital.

“Many companies have promised to live within cash flow and grow by 10% or 20%, and it’s looking more and more like some are going to have to choose between the two,” Leigh Goehring, managing partner of Goehring & Rozencwajg, told the WSJ in an interview. “If the Permian growth engine slows, there aren’t many other easy sources of global supply.” Source

Two interesting points evolve from the quote above. One is that there is an emerging dichotomy of choices ahead of many shale players who have been on the capital raise merry-go-round. The second is if shale growth slows, or goes into decline, global oil supplies could see a critical imbalance vis a vis demand.

More and more it looks like some companies will have some hard choices to make in the shale patch.

What does this mean?

It means that investors may need to high-grade their portfolios. This will mean choosing companies that have exercised capital discipline as they have developed their shale portfolios. If there is a cliff ahead, it will be those companies that will emerge as asset aggregators if an implosion does occur in shale plays.

Capital discipline means sticking to your budget, using excess cash flow to return capital to investors, all the while using technology to maximize the output from your acreage portfolio.

Let's feel good about BP and shale growth

BP has been one of our core holdings since The Daily Drilling Report was launched almost one year ago. We've written a lot about various aspects of the company but, up to now really haven't focused on capital discipline. As the bulk of this article argues, it is now time to shine the light of capital discipline on them.

BP reported its highest quarterly result in more than five years and said it was more confident in its financial outlook after the consensus-beating returns. As a result, the major now plans to pay for its $10.5 billion acquisition BHP Billiton's shale assets entirely in cash instead of raising equity for half the value.

Here is BP's CFO commenting on the BHP acquisition in the Q-3 CC.

We continue to expect to accommodate the acquisition (NYSE:BHP) within our medium-term organic capital frame of $15 billion to $17 billion and our guidance on returns remains unchanged. Before I summarize and as we look ahead, let me remind you of our guidance for the full year and the fourth quarter. For the full year, we expect organic capital expenditure to be around $15 billion. Divestment and other proceeds in 2018 are expected to be over $3 billion.

What Gilvray is emphasizing is that they did not go into the capital market either through bond sales or stock issuance to close this deal. It was funded with cash raised from operations within the capital budget that had been previously announced.

BP expects to run about 15 rigs in its shale plays in 2019. The focus will initially be in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville, but will shift to the Permian in the second half.

Now let's look at the quality of acreage that BP has in its shale plays.

Eagle Ford

Haynesville

Permian

In the Permian, BHP’s assets are located primarily at the northern portion of Reeves County. Compared to other areas in Reeves and Culberson counties, this acreage looks to be as good or better with the majority of breakevens at sub $50 WTI. As the Permian continues to be one of the main drivers in US production growth, it seems likely that this acreage will receive the most interest from companies and investors as they look to establish a Permian position or expand their current one.

In summary, this also is a huge area of "Advantaged" oil. Infrastructure to export the production to refineries is existing, or in the process of coming on line this year.

Further, the quality of BP's acreage assures it an advantage in terms of production costs going forward.

Financials

BP defied the odds and just ripped the cover off the ball in 2018. Here are some specifics.

BP's Q4 replacement cost profit totaled $2.72B, vs. a replacement cost loss of $583M in the year-earlier quarter, with underlying replacement cost profit rising to $3.48B from $2.11B in Q4 2017. This was partly the result of higher realizations during the year, but substantially increasing production and cutting costs helped as well.

For the full year, BP’s replacement cost profit totaled $9.9B vs. $2.8 billion in 2017, and return on average capital employed was 11.2% last year, up from 5.8% in 2017. ROIC is an excellent metric for evaluating the efficiency with which a company is being run. BP almost doubled this metric YoY.

BOEPD production rose 8.2% Y/Y to 3.7M boe/day in 2018, its highest output since 2010, and the company says it expects production to increase in 2019 due to major projects coming on line.

BP divested $3.5B worth of assets during 2018 and plans to complete more than $10B worth of divestments over the next two years. An example of "high-grading" the portfolio, and reallocating the cash.

Gearing, the ratio between debt and BP’s market value, rose to 30.3% at the end of 2018 from 27.4% a year earlier, as CFO Brian Gilvary says cash outflows to pay for the Deepwater Horizon disaster has caused debt to reach its highest level in at least a decade. For reference, 2018 was a water-shed year for the Horizon payouts. Going forward these will decline over the payout period, with final payments coming in 2032. To be fair the gearing was also impacted by the decline in stock price over the course of the year.

BP is able to reduce debt, buy back stock and fund capital expenditures with oil at $50/bbl. BP expects crude will rise gradually through the year and sees crude rising at $60-$65/bbl over the next year amid tightening supply.

BP also declared a Q4 dividend of $0.615/share, in line with prior quarters after raising its dividend last July.

Your takeaway

BP generated $12.7 bn in net profit for 2018 and currently trades for about 11X that amount. It's hard to make comparisons between Super Major oil companies, but compare we must since this is a financial article. Let's look at the PEG-Price to Earnings Growth ratios for a few of the commonly compared competitors for your investing dollars.

You can see from the PEG ratio that BP is undervalued by the investing community. Currently, it is a very affordable ~$42 a share. If you wanted to buy Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) it would cost in the $60s. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is in the mid $70s. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is over $100 a share. I am not arguing against any of those companies as an investment; they are all great, but since we are doing comparisons, they cost more per unit of earnings growth than BP.

I think 2019 might the year it reclaims its 2018 high of $47.00 and then takes it out to the high side. If BP were to attain parity in EV/EBITDA with Shell as an example, a price between $48-50 could easily be obtained.

The risk is oil prices, not to the profitability of the company mind you, within the range they forecast, but rather the equity price in relation to crude. As we know though, crude prices can be a cruel mistress. I have opined recently that I think the risk is more to the upside for crude, and continue to hold that opinion.

