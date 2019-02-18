New Gold's Plan Will Keep The Stock Below $1 In The Coming Weeks

While the turnaround plan may work for the company, shorter-term consequences for the stock are almost guaranteed to be negative.

Shares of New Gold (NGD) were off to a good start of this year following the encouraging Q4 production report that was published in early January. However, the stock fell heavily after the company presented its Q4 2018 report and 2019 operational outlook. Does this drop present a buying opportunity or does it point to a tough year ahead? Let’s look at the numbers.

Not surprisingly following a good Q4 2018 production report, the company showed a decent performance in the last quarter of 2018. New Gold reported revenues of $157.4 million and adjusted net earnings of $0.04 per share. The GAAP earnings number was much uglier at -$1.26 per share due to a major impairment at Rainy River and Blackwater project:

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2018

As per the company’s comments during the earnings call, Rainy River’s book value stands at $640 million following the impairment, which means that more than half of the mine’s value was written down in 2018. New Gold used the proceeds from a mine sale to deal with the credit facility debt and finished the year with $103.7 million of cash and $780.5 million of long-term debt:

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2018

New Gold has $289 million available under the credit facility, bringing its total available liquidity to $393 million. The company will sure need to tap the credit facility soon as its 2019 plans call for major expenses at Rainy River:

Source: 2019 operational outlook

Putting $210 - $230 million in Rainy River is not a plan that will immediately please the market. Basically, the new management team acknowledge that they have received a “defective mine” as legacy and now they must spend money to put the operation in order. In the current environment, the stock market does not favor increased spending by miners and positively reacts to news on project cancellation as evidenced by cases of IAMGOLD (IAG) (read here) and Eldorado Gold (EGO) (read here). Thus, the negative market reaction to this announcement is not surprising at all, especially given the fact that the increased spending on the mine comes at a time of a major write down of the mine’s balance sheet value.

Let’s look at this situation from a practical point of view. As mentioned above, the market right now does not trust miners to spend money. Therefore, New Gold will not be given the benefit of the doubt. This means that the company will have to show tangible positive results before its shares may have sustainable upside.

Also of a concern is the financial situation of the company. To deliver on its Rainy River plan, New Gold will have to tap the credit facility as it does not have the required amount of cash on hand. If the Rainy River plan does not work, New Gold will most likely have to restructure its debt as it will not be able to refinance the ~$500 million debt due Nov. 15, 2022. While this maturity is roughly three years from now, the market will focus on it as if the Rainy River turnaround does not work out, New Gold will not have a second chance.

On the other hand, Rainy River’s performance improved since the new management took the reigns, so tangible evidence so far has shown that they know what they are doing. I do not believe that this will be enough to put much wind into the stock’s sails until the company is able to report positive results, but I still consider it a positive factor. Also, there’s no near-term liquidity crunch, so the question is solely whether the management’s plan will work out operationally or not.

In my opinion, New Gold shares will likely get stuck below $1 just like in October – December 2018 before the company can come out with a tangible evidence of positive improvements. The company poured cold water on investors' heads with the announcement of huge spending on Rainy River, and it’s hard to expect that early-2019 enthusiasm will return until investors see first numbers on how things are going on at the mine.

