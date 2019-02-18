Western Union: 4+% Yield, But I Think It's A Value Trap

Overview and Thesis

In this article, I discuss The Western Union Company (WU), which is the world leader in money transfer services. The company has 4.5% dividend yield that has increased for four straight years. The actual increase duration could have been longer but the dividend was flat from 2013 to 2014. The high dividend yield and a stock that has not really participated in the recent market rally generated interest on my part. Notably, Western Union’s stock price peaked at roughly $28 per share over 10 years ago in August 2018 and dropped during the recession. Since 2010 the stock has traded approximataely between $12 and $22 per share.

The company has characteristics that many income and dividend growth investors seek, including a high yield, a P/E ratio of roughly 9.0 that is less than half of the S&P 500’s average, good FCF, a fairly conservative balance sheet, growing dividend and enormous share buybacks. Furthermore, several authors on Seeking Alpha have written bullish articles on the company. But the stock price has likely languished since the market is concerned about competition from on-line and mobile payments and increasing competition in Western Union’s core business. I believe that the risks of increased competition are real and will lead to pricing pressure. Furthermore, the non-core businesses are not performing as well as the consumer money transfer businesses. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock.

Western Union Is The World Leader In Consumer Money Transfer

Source: theverge.com

Dividend Power’s Investment Process

As a small investor, one is always seeking suitable entry points or to add to a position for stocks that generate decent income but yet have a safe yield. Historically, most Dividend Growth Investors have focused on consumer staples, large cap industrials or utility stocks due to their relatively stable revenue and cash flows. However, that has changed over the past 10 years or so as tech stocks and certain financial services stocks also exhibit similar characteristics.

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years,

A dividend yield > 3%,

A payout ratio of 65% or lower,

P/E ratio < S&P 500’s average, and

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2.

Although I have criteria to follow they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all five criteria. Western Union meets three of the five criteria since its dividend has only grown for four years and the equity is negative so the D/E ratio is not meaningful. However, I decided to analyze the company due to Western Union’s position as a market leader and the low stock price.

Western Union’s Core Business Is Consumer-to-Consumer Money Transfer

The Western Union Company is the world leader in the business of domestic and international money transfers for individuals and businesses. For a fee, the company permits a fast and reliable way to send cash navigating foreign exchange and regulatory requirements around the world. The company has a network of approximately 500,000 agents globally, with a presence in more than 200 countries. It is this network of agents around the world that gives Western Union a competitive advantage. Over 90% of agents are located outside of the U.S. Importantly Western Union does not directly employe these agents or own the retail locations so most of the network is based on long-term relationships. This large agent network combined with minimal needs for capital expenditures provides the company a cost advantage. The primary capital expenditure requirements are for investing in its money transfer system. The incremental cost of adding new agents or even increasing the number of transactions is minimal.

Western Union operates three business segments, Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business Solutions and Other (bill payments in the U.S. and Argentina). Approximately 80% of revenue is from C2C, 7% from Business Solutions and 13% from Other. Besides walk-in money transfers the company is growing online and mobile device C2C money transfers through its Westerunion.com website. This part of the business is growing rapidly. In Q4 2018 the number of transactions grew 25% and revenue grew 22%. The business now represents 12% of C2C revenue. Westernunion.com is now available in more than 60 countries and will likely continue to expand.

Online and Mobile Money Transfers Providing Growth

Western Union clearly believes that online and mobile money transfers represent the future. Going forward, the company is expanding its strategic partnerships in online and mobile money transfers through strategic partnerships with Amazon (AMZN) and JD Digits. The company recently partnered with Amazon to launch a new payment system for cross-border customers shopping on Amazon’s web site. The service is expected to ease transactions by facilitating the complex foreign exchange and settlement process. Separately, Western Union signed a strategic arrangement with JD Digits to explore a similar effort in China. I anticipate that online and mobile money transfer revenue and transaction will continue to expand at a double-digit clip in the near future. To date Western Union’s digital expansion has not seemingly cannibalized agent transfers, as reportedly 80% of new westernunion.com customers have not used an agent location in the past year. However, at some point I anticipate that more customers will use westernunion.com than agent transfers as the former gains acceptance.

Increasing Competition Is Causing Pricing Pressure In The Core C2C Business

Revenue growth is decreasing in C2C at the same time that the number of transactions is increasing on comparable quarters. This suggests that pricing is weakening for money transfers as more transactions bring in less incremental revenue. The figure below shows that YoY growth in revenue from the C2C business unit has trended down in the past few quarters, demonstrating weakness.

Source: Dividend Power Calculations From Data in Western Union’s 4Q18 Earnings Release

Weakening pricing may be due to competition from it next largest competitor, MoneyGram International (MGI), and its expanding partnership with Walmart-2-Walmart, enabling individuals to transfer money from any Walmart (WMT) to any MoneyGram International location worldwide. From 2014 until 2Q18, Walmart was only processing domestic money transfers, but it led to a decrease in transfer pricing for Western Union from $17.60 per transaction in 2014 to $15.78 per transaction in 2017. The global expansion of Walmart-2-Walmart will lead to further pricing pressure in more of Western Union’s core business. Notably this expansion was announced at the beginning of 2Q18, which is about when C2C saw a deceleration in revenue growth. This is most likely due to aggressive flat fee pricing and competitive exchange rates by Walmart-2-Walmart leading Western Union to lower fees.

Western Union Has Discipline On Costs, But Should It Sell Its Weaker Business Units?

Western Unions has demonstrated tremendous cost discipline, providing industry-leading operating margins. This has come through past and continuing careful control of costs. The company’s operating margins of roughly 17% - 20% have been stable for the past few years and are two to three times those of its next largest competitor, MoneyGram International. This has come through managing bad debt, controlling compensation expenses and marketing expenses. However, the company is spending to expand its online and mobile technology platform and will likely continue to do so in the future. Notably, Western Union’s C2C business has even better operating margins than the company’s average operating margins indicating that this is the core business and should be the focus going forward.

Western Union’s Q4 2018 Operating Margins

Company Average C2C Business Solutions Other Operating Margin (%) 19.3 23.3 5.4 1.8

Source: Western Union's 4Q2018 Earnings Release and Presentation

This wide disparity in operating margins between business units leads me to believe that the company does not have a competitive advantage for the Business Solutions and Other categories. It is likely that Western Union could sell these two smaller business units and improve profitability.

In fact the company has already taken a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $464M for the Business Solutions unit in 2017. Western Union paid $370M in 2009 to acquire Custom House Ltd. and $976M in 2011 to acquire Travelex’s business payments units. But the write down indicates that the value of these businesses is now much lower. In fact both revenue and operating results have been significantly below management’s expectations. Furthermore, changes in U.S. tax law negatively affected the way the business operates. Since only 7% of Western Union’s revenue is from this unit and operating margins are mid-single digits, it does not significantly contribute to profitability and a future sale would benefit the company.

The Other business unit also has poor comparative performance. This business focuses on bill payments. It is unlikely that Western Union has any competitive business advantage in terms of cost or scale. The Other business unit continues to be affected by the strengthening dollar. This unit provides only 13% of revenue, and again a sale or divesture would benefit the company’s profitability due to its low margins.

Valuation

Western Union paid a regular dividend of $0.76 per share in 2018. Since I conventionally focus on dividends and their growth I applied the Gordon Growth Model using a desired return of 8% and assuming a stable dividend growth rate of 4% - 5% giving an estimated valuation range of $19 - $25. I use this dividend growth rate to be conservative and it is lower than the approximately 8% - 9% growth rate in the past two years. At the closing stock price on February 15 of $17.80, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 70% and 94% of estimated fair value, suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued.

Valuation Based On Gordon Growth Model

Dividend Growth Rate Desired Return 4.0% 4.5% 5.0% 8.0% $19 $22 $25 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 94% 82% 70%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations, Gordon Growth Model

From the perspective of current P/E ratio and the 2018 EPS of $1.87, the company’s current stock price is trading slightly below fair value. Assuming a P/E ratio of 12.0, which is near the average over the past 10-years, gives an estimated fair valuation of $22. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 11.0 and 13.0 I obtain a fair valuation of $21 and $24. These values are in the range obtained from the dividend growth model providing some degree of confidence in the valuations. At the closing stock price on February 15, 2019 of $17.80 this implies that the stock is currently priced between 74% and 88% of estimated fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 11.0 12.0 13.0 Estimated Value $21 $22 $24 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 88% 80% 74%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 16.0 and a projected 5-year EPS growth rate of 1% I obtain an estimated valuation range of $22 - $26, suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued. But at the current stock price much of the projected gains are already priced into the stock.

Estimated 5-YEar Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 11.0 12.0 13.0 Estimated Value $22 $24 $26 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 83% 76% 70%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

What’s The Projected 5-Year Stock Price If Earnings Decrease?

But my 5-year EPS growth estimate may be too high even at 1%. The company has been conducting large share buybacks since 2008. In fact the share count decreased at a low- to mid-single-digit rate annually. The share count dropped from 710M in 2008 to 445M in 2018. I anticipate that the share count will continue to decrease. But this means that a significant percentage of annual EPS growth is coming for a reduction share count. If one assumes that buybacks slow due to increasing needs to invest in the digital businesses combined with lower revenues, then a -1% EPS growth for the next 5-years is possible and I obtain an estimated valuation range of $20 - $23, suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued. Again, much of the projected gains are only due to reversion to mean of the P/E ratio.

Estimated 5-YEar Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 11.0 12.0 13.0 Estimated Value $20 $22 $23 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 92% 84% 78%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Final Thoughts

Western Union has characteristics interesting to income and some dividend growth investors, including a high yield, growing dividend, high FCF, enormous share buybacks, and conservative debt. But the company is experiencing pricing pressure due to competition from Walmart, which I think will be greater with time. Furthermore, the Business Solutions and Other operating units are not performing as well as the core business and the company likely does not have competitive advantages in these businesses. Although the dividend yield is over 4% and the P/E ratio is below the 10-year historical average and the S&P 500’s average, there is little upside here. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.