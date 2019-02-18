Earnings growth in the US is likely to fall well short of what is priced into the market over the next 12-18 months.

Profit margins are at a cyclical high and a secular high suggesting the ability to pull profit levels may be limited.

Put Some Clothes On - The Tide Will Soon Be Going Out

About three weeks ago I penned a research note that outlined why S&P 500 (SPY) earnings and revenue growth estimates were too high and made a call that over the next 12 months EPS and revenue numbers would not meet what is priced into the market. You can read that note by clicking here. In that research note, S&P 500 EPS estimates for full-year 2019 were $170.2 and $188.4 in 2020.

Today, those figures have already started to come down with EPS forecast to come in at $168.2 in 2019 and $186.5 in 2020. SPY has not come down in price yet as the forward multiple continues to expand, but this call was not for an immediate correction in SPY but rather a cyclical call on earnings that would take some time to play out. EPS and revenue figures are already coming down and have a lot more to go. I will reiterate the case below for a continued drop in future estimates and conclude by suggesting that by the end of 2019 we will likely see EPS and revenue figures 5%-10% lower than current estimates.

The Case For EPS & Revenue Estimates To Come Down Considerably

At EPB Macro Research, we focus on three main time frames, the growth rate cycle (12-36 months), the business cycle (5-10 years) and the secular trends (10+ years). The growth rate cycle and the business cycle are monitored continuously within the context of the ever important secular trends that govern potential economic growth. This is a time frame that most investors ignore without the realization that the secular trends are the most powerful force in markets. The shortest time frame we consider is the 12-36 month growth rate cycle, and that is the time frame in which this research note falls.

Starting in November 2017 the growth rate cycle peaked globally. The United States hung on for a few more months before peaking shortly thereafter. While SPY made a new high in September, the first market tremor was in February of 2018. Since the start of 2018, the US economy has been on the downside of the 12-36 month growth rate cycle.

Recession risk over the next 12 months remains low albeit rising as economic data worsens and pent-up demand in the housing, auto, and big-ticket consumer space is exhausting.

Right now, the US is trending lower in terms of forward economic growth, and the rest of the world is nearing recessionary conditions, most notably in Europe. The probability that the companies that comprise SPY can post revenue and EPS growth that is in the mid to high single digit range, and double digits in some cases, is extremely low, and I will outline why below.

In last month's note, I referenced an interview with Bridgewater's co-chief investment officer Greg Jensen which is still highly relevant. I will offer another interview from Hayman Capital's Kyle Bass in which Kyle outlines the slowdown in Europe, the impacts of a probable (yet inconsequential) trade deal and US economic growth. Bass makes a call for a US recession in 2020 which I am not prepared to make, but the analysis is noteworthy. You can find both interviews here and here.

As mentioned at the start of this note, SPY is priced for 4.20% revenue growth in full-year 2019 and 5.46% growth in 2020.

The chart below shows the quarterly sales per share estimates and the full year sales per share estimates on the top line with the year over year growth rate in the third line.

S&P 500 Sales Per Share Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg

I wrote in last month's note that the estimates would be coming down and would officially not meet expectations at the end of 2019, resulting in either a massive multiple expansion for SPY or a drop in price. We are now about one month into that forecast, and the sales per share number has come down. In just the last two weeks the sales per share estimate for 2019 has dropped from $1,371.4 to $1,362.5.

In terms of EPS, SPY is priced for 5.34% growth in full-year 2019 and a massive 11.01% growth in 2020.

S&P 500 EPS Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg

While the market is starting to lower EPS and revenue growth in the short-term, as in for Q1 2019, the market is adjusting higher some of the estimates for Q4 and 2020.

Below is a chart of the forward EPS estimates for the S&P 500 which shows (red line) that since October, EPS estimates are flat to down but then shoot higher in the back half of the year.

The market is pricing in that this global slowdown, as severe as it is for the global economy, will just be one or two-quarters of transitory weakness for the US.

S&P 500 EPS Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg

The sales estimates show the same story, transitory weakness in the first half of the year (partly responsible for the Q4 sell off) and then back to mid-single digit growth, virtually unimpacted from the global economic slowdown and recession in Europe.

S&P 500 Sales Per Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg

The market has been rallying on an increasing multiple as estimates have come down over the past few weeks (although they remain at elevated levels).

S&P 500 Forward PE Ratio:

Source: Bloomberg

The last time the global economy experienced a slowdown to the extent we are seeing today was in 2015-2016. Some parts of the world are being hit harder than others, but China and Europe remain the hot spots of economic weakness.

Just to look at Europe, one of the best coincident measures of economic activity in any country is the industrial production index. In Europe as a whole, the industrial production index is showing the lowest growth rate since 2009. This index suggests that growth in the EU is not only weaker than in 2015, but it is weaker than the last European recession in 2012.

Given that the companies in SPY derive a significant portion of revenue from the EU, growth that is the worst since 2009 will have a material impact to revenue and EPS figures yet the market is pricing in the fact that the US is immune and will post strong financial results nonetheless.

EU Industrial Production Year over Year Growth (%):

Source: Bloomberg

The global manufacturing PMI is also at the lowest level since 2016 and sitting at 50.7 indicating that the entire global manufacturing sector is nearly in a contractionary state. Again, the US is priced for immunity from these events.

Global Manufacturing PMI:

Source: Bloomberg

What happened to sales and EPS the last time there was a global economic slowdown of this magnitude?

Well, to start, sales growth in the US was flat for over two years as a result of slowing global conditions and a near recession in the US.

S&P 500 Sales Per Share:

Source: Bloomberg

EPS growth was also flat for over two years yet today; the market is pricing in that sales and EPS will rise strongly (after green line) despite the weakness across the global economy.

S&P 500 Sales Per Share:

Source: Bloomberg

The weakness in economic activity has already arrived in the US despite how badly the numbers baked into SPY want to ignore that fact and to prove that we have to look no further than housing, auto sales, and the horrible retail sales and industrial production figures reported last week.

Current Situation

The current situation is quite simple. The market has been slowly revising future sales and EPS estimates lower but increasing the market multiple to compensate. The estimates are coming down very gingerly at this point but are likely to reach the flat line by year-end.

The last time there was a global slowdown, the companies inside SPY posted revenue growth and EPS growth that was flat for two years but today, the market thinks it will be different and sales growth of 4% and 5% over the next two years and EPS growth of 5% and 11% in the same time period will materialize.

If the results are more similar to the last global slowdown, then these estimates are miles too high and either the multiple will have to expand, or the market will reprice.

To make things even more challenging for the market, a point I brought up in the last note, is that profit margins for the S&P 500 are not only at cyclical highs but secular highs as well indicating that the ability for companies to pull profit levers will be severely diminished.

S&P 500 Profit Margin:

Source: Bloomberg

Starting last month, I began to make the call that by the end of 2019, sales and EPS figures for the S&P 500 companies would severely miss expectations and what is priced into the market. To reiterate, this is a cyclical call based on the 12-36 month growth rate cycle and that forecast is already starting to play out as numbers are coming down.

The most likely scenario is that when companies start to pre-announce Q1 results, guidance will be issued for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 that is well below what the street is currently baking into the cake.

By the end of 2019, the 11% EPS growth estimate in 2020 will be lowered dramatically.

Given the global economic conditions, the ability for the US to remain completely immune is unlikely, not to mention the slowdown has already arrived in the US despite popular opinion. The lack of government data due to the shutdown has made that slightly more opaque but as the numbers roll in, the results are shocking to the downside.

