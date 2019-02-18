Alight Files Placeholder For $100 Million IPO

ALIT is a legacy software company growing moderately and is saddled with a large debt load.

The company provides human capital management software to medium and large enterprises.

Alight has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final amount may be much higher.

Quick Take

Alight (ALIT) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and provides cloud-based human capital management and benefits administration software.

ALIT is growing topline revenue only moderately and has a heavy debt load typical of private equity-owned IPOs.

Company & Technology

Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight was founded to help companies manage their employee health, financial, and HR needs.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Christopher A. Michalak, who has been with the firm since was previously.

Alight’s HR solutions include ‘cloud advisory and deployment, application management services and HR and payroll services for cloud platforms.’

The company’s health solutions comprise ‘health technology and administration solutions that enable employees to enroll in and manage their medical, dental and voluntary benefits’ as well as ‘consumer-directed healthcare solutions, such as spending accounts, and data and analytics-driven healthcare navigation services for employees.’

Among ALIT’s wealth management solutions are ‘defined benefit and defined contribution plan administration and financial well-being solutions, including wealth navigation tools and participant advisory services.

Customer Acquisition

Since 2014, Alight has focused efforts on its human capital software business and away from its Hosted business.

ALIT markets its solutions through a direct sales force as well as a number of key partners to large-market and mid-market businesses with a focus on the North America region.

The company has prioritized partnerships with mid-market brokers and platform providers to unlock additional opportunities for growth.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been stable as revenue has grown, per the table below:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Q3 2018 20% 2017 20% 2016 18%

Sources: Company registration statement,IPO Edge

For the years of 2017 and 2016, the firm generated annual revenue retention rate of 97% and 99%, respectively. These are reasonably good results, although figures above 100% are considered top-tier for software companies.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the total human capital management market was valued at $14.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $22.5 Billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 9.2% between 2017 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are the need for standardization of the processes of main HR activities, talent, and workforce management, advancements in cloud technologies as well as the adoption of mobile technologies.

Major competitors that provide human capital management software include:

Workday (WDAY)

Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

Kronos (KRO)

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Ultimate Software Group (ULTI)

IBM (IBM)

SumTotal

EmployWise

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

ALIT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, although at a low rate

Increasing gross profit

Increasing gross margin

Sharply reduced EBITDA, swinging to negative in 2018

Dramatically reduced, but still positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 1,727,000,000 4.9% 2017 $ 2,301,000,000 1.8% 2016 $ 2,260,000,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 612,000,000 17.5% 2017 $ 803,000,000 9.1% 2016 $ 736,000,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Q3 2018 35.4% 2017 34.9% 2016 32.6% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin To Q3 2018 $ (26,000,000) -1.5% 2017 $ 75,000,000 3.3% 2016 $ 204,000,000 9.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Q3 2018 $ 73,000,000 2017 $ 303,000,000 2016 $ 388,000,000

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $155 million in cash and $4.9 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, was $137 million

IPO Details

ALIT has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A stock, not including customary underwriter options, although the final IPO amount may be as high as $750 million.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, just the same as Class A holders.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Alight Inc. intends to use all of the net proceeds from this offering (including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock) to purchase a number of newly issued LLC Units from Alight OpCo that is equivalent to the number of shares of Class A common stock that we offer and sell in this offering...We intend to cause Alight OpCo to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of our senior secured credit facilities and senior notes [...]. The senior notes mature on June 1, 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 6.75% per annum. The term loan facility and the revolving credit facility provided for by our senior secured credit facilities mature on May 1, 2024 and May 1, 2022, respectively. Borrowings under our senior secured credit facilities bear interest, at our option, at a rate per annum equal to an applicable margin over either [a] a base rate determined by reference to the highest of (1) the administrative agent’s prime lending rate, (2) the federal funds effective rate plus 1/2 of 1% and (3) the LIBOR rate for a one month interest period plus 1.00% or [b] a LIBOR rate determined by reference to the Reuters LIBOR rate for the interest period relevant to such borrowing, in each case, subject to interest rate floors.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.