Electronic Arts: Hitting An Apex

The stock valuation at $32 billion is already stretched without a big hit, so look to purchase the stock on dips caused by monetization issues for Apex Legends.

Simply reaching 50% of the success of Fortnite would add $1 billion in bookings to FY20 estimates of just above $5 billion now.

In a stroke of genius, Electronic Arts (EA) launched Apex Legends with limited marketing to avoid a rampant Titanfall fan base from complaining about the free-to-play, battle royale concept. The success of the game release should open up its other franchise games to the free-to-play concept on mobile, unleashing a large, untapped market previously excluded from the prior business model. After a big rally, the stock needs a breather before making the next run back to all-time highs.

Image Source: Apex Legends website

Legend In The Making

In a matter of a week, Apex Legends reached 25 million players and over 2 million concurrent players. The free-to-play, battle-royale shooter game would've previously been unthinkable considering the snob-like attitude surrounding legacy console games transitioning to newer platforms and monetization methods.

Gamers paying $60 for traditional AAA titles don't like the concept of players being able to play those games for free. For game developers, such mindsets lower the available user base as millions of players aren't willing to pony up the initial $60 or in a lot of cases don't have the money.

Fellow game developer Activision (ATVI) was recently hammered for announcing the planned release of Diablo Immortal on mobile, instead of the expected new release for the PC likely called Diablo 4. A combination of multiple failures in this transition to the new medium had both stocks down over 30% in the last year.

Data by YCharts

Still, EA made the move to launch a free-to-play version by limiting the marketing of the game to avoid dissension amongst the player base and media. The lack of a negative feedback loop up until the game release led to Apex Legends surpassing the initial success of Fortnite. The latter took months to reach 30 million players.

In addition, Apex Legends is already more popular on gaming live-streaming network Twitch. On President's Day, Apex Legends had about 50% more viewers than Fortnite at 235K.

Source: Twitch

Reversal Of Fortune

EA had a horrible 2018 due in part to huge failures with Battlefield V and the FIFA franchise. The initial success of Apex Legends portends strong upside in the business in 2019, considering CFO Blake Jorgensen hadn't factored in any revenues into the projections for the FY19 results.

We now anticipate fiscal 2019 net bookings of $4.75 billion. This is below our previous expectations, based primarily on performance to date of Battlefield V, mobile, and Origin Access. We model Anthem units in the 5 to 6 million unit range, and do not model material net bookings for Apex Legends in the quarter.

The company has seen FY19 miss original projections by a wide margin. EA expected FY19 to reach $5.55 billion when the year started, and by the start of February, the expectation had dipped to only $4.75 billion.

Source: EA FQ3'19 presentation

Apex Legends has a relatively difficult-to-derive monetizing method, as previous issues with loot boxes and pay-to-win concepts have pressured the ability of EA and Respawn Entertainment to place as much emphasis on monetization efforts.

According to Polygon, players shouldn't spend money on loot boxes as they provide absolutely no performance enhancement and only change the cosmetics of the player and weapons. Even worse though, the game reviewer suggests the loot boxes don't offer the value of other comparable games. The Battle Pass starts in March with exclusive loot for Season 1 that will last three months probably providing the real opportunity to generate substantial revenues.

The question really exists whether an older crowd than the one that plays Fortnite will pay up for cosmetic enhancements like player skins, especially in first-person mode. Fortnite produced up to $3 billion in revenues and interestingly has topped $500 million in iOS revenues alone. Along with another $100 million from Android players, the mobile version has generated over $600 million in revenues in the first year, again suggesting EA is missing out on this substantial revenue platform due to game snobs.

According to TechCrunch, Fortnite contributed an estimated $2 billion in revenues last year, while the game reached 125 million players now and 200 million at the peak. With only about two months of revenues included in FQ4 results and the lower current player base for Apex Legends, along with monetization questions, one might forecast about $100 million in bookings absent another large surge in users, probably not possible without a mobile version.

Still, the size of EA is amazingly small considering the ability of Fortnite almost single-handedly to push Epic Games to roughly 60% the size of EA on a revenue and booking basis. The $32 billion market cap of EA hides that the media and entertainment company only has annual revenues and bookings in the $5 billion range.

Apex Legends could easily help push EA towards FY20 bookings estimates in the $6 billion range. Of course, the company will have to prove that hardcore gamers will pay for cosmetic items or the Battle Pass, but a base of 100 million users would only require $10 per person to achieve $1 billion in annual bookings. Apex Legends appears on pace to achieve some of these basic targets, if not easily surpass these targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock has already rallied $29 from a low of $78 on February 6. The success of Apex Legends has the potential to alter how EA monetizes its traditional games and allow the game to explore more expansion into the faster growing mobile platforms.

Loop Ventures is correct to be cautious that the free-to-play model could drive down prices to zero for games that previously recouped $60 upfront to cover expensive game budgets. A risk exists that EA alienates its traditional, hardcore gamers, but the potential exists that the surprise release of Apex Legends has captured a group of gamers previously resistant to such a transition.

The stock has likely hit an apex for now, but EA is a buy on the dip back below $100, as the company has finally unlocked the transition to free-to-play games, opening up the mobile platform that provides all of the market growth in the future.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.