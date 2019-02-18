Energy Transfer: This 8%+ Yielding Midstream Giant Offers Market-Crushing Total Return Potential

When combined, these three factors make it likely that Energy Transfer will outperform the market over the next 10 years.

The market is currently offering investors an opportunity to pick up Energy Transfer shares at a 20.4% discount to fair value.

Image Source: AZ Quotes

As many investors are aware, the last few years haven't been kind to the midstream MLP industry, and that can't really be overstated. Those who even know a bit about the MLP industry would know that the old business model of many MLPs involved distributing nearly all or all of the company's free cash flow in the form of distributions to shareholders. The peak to trough crash in oil of 76% from 2014 to 2016 caused the equity markets to plummet for MLPs across the board, making it nearly impossible to issue the equity that many MLPs need to fund growth projects (in a way that wasn't highly dilutive and unfeasible). This challenged the notion of relying on equity markets to fund growth projects, leading many MLPs to follow the self-funding path that Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) pioneered.

Even years after the oil crash of 2014-2016, the midstream sector largely remains undervalued. This is because of the negative sentiment toward the sector. Many investors were spooked by the rampant dividend cuts in the sector years ago in the wake of the oil crash that seized access to capital at attractive terms for the industry. Fortunately, for rational and longer term investors, this market fear creates a buying opportunity for investors looking for midstream exposure.

As such, we'll be examining one company that I believe is undervalued at current prices and how it reached its current price. That company is Energy Transfer (ET).

Energy Transfer currently offers risk-tolerant investors an 8%+ starting distribution yield, the opportunity for a long growth runway, and deep undervaluation.

When we combine these factors, we arrive at the conclusion that Energy Transfer is currently a compelling investment opportunity that is set to crush the market in the next 10 years.

Reason #1: A Massive, Soon To Be Growing Distribution

In assessing any distribution as large as Energy Transfer's, it's important to determine whether that distribution is safe or if it's just a trap that indicates issues with a company's fundamentals.

With that said, we'll evaluate the safety of Energy Transfer's distribution using what I believe to be a reliable metric to gauge the safety of an MLP's distribution, which is the distributable cash flow coverage ratio or DCF coverage ratio. This ratio is essentially the MLP equivalent of the free cash flow ratio or FCF ratio.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Energy Transfer has a current dividend safety score of 46. Although this doesn't sound impressive to the more conservative income investors out there, this number will surely rise in the coming years as DCF is expected to increase from $1.45 a share in the last 12 months to $2.23 in the next 12 months as the fundamentals of the company improve (i.e. improved borrowing terms and an improved coverage ratio).

This would be a considerable improvement in the DFC coverage ratio, taking it from 1.19 in the last 12 months to 1.83 in the next 12 months. For context, Simply Safe Dividends considers a DCF coverage ratio of 1.1 to be safe.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Goldman Sachs Conference Presentation

What's more, Energy Transfer was able to achieve a strong 1.73 DCF coverage ratio in Q3 2018, and this will improve a bit more over the next year with growth projects factoring into increased DCF in the year ahead while also issuing no additional shares that would dilute the DCF per share figures.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While it's unlikely that Energy Transfer will increase its distribution this year (due to management objectives), distribution growth should be set to resume in 2020. We absolutely won't see the aggressive raises of the past 5-10 years because of the more conservative business models that are present within most of the midstream industry now, but we'll see consistent distribution growth in the low to mid single digits.

As support for the thesis of low to mid single digit growth for the foreseeable future, we'll now delve into the growth catalysts for Energy Transfer.

Reason #2: A Long Runway For Growth

Image Source: Energy Transfer Goldman Sachs Conference Presentation

As a midstream, Energy Transfer is one of the largest in America. The company owns a diverse group of assets across the country that gather, process, transport, in addition to exporting natural gas, oil, and liquified natural gas or LNGs, as well as natural gas liquids or NGLs.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Goldman Sachs Conference Presentation

Energy Transfer's sheer size and scale is perfectly illustrated by the above graphic. This type of size and scale is impossible for newer competitors to replicate, due to the capital-intensive nature of building a network such as the one Energy Transfer possesses. This means that there are only a handful of competitors to Energy Transfer that can match its scale.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Goldman Sachs Conference Presentation

Most midstream companies enjoy a source of highly stable, recurring and commodity/recession resistant DCF. Energy Transfer is no exception as it also boasts numerous, safe and recurring sources of revenue. As seen above, 85-90% of Energy Transfer's cash flow is under long-term contracts, with about 80% in the form of volume commitments or "take or pay" contracts. With the energy boom that is transpiring in America, the increased volumes that often lead to lower energy prices actually benefit Energy Transfer. The higher volumes of energy sources that flow through the pipelines of Energy Transfer lead to increased cash flow. The only thing that would compromise these revenue streams would be an extended period of oil well below $40 a barrel. Many oil producers in the fast growing Permian Basin are able to break even in a range from $21 to $48 a barrel, according to Forbes. Despite the fact that lower energy prices often lead to lower equity prices for midstream companies like Energy Transfer, the company will soon no longer be reliant on the whims of the fickle equity markets to fund its growth projects.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Goldman Sachs Conference Presentation

Along those lines, the recent merger between Energy Transfer Partners and Energy Transfer Equity to form the new Energy Transfer company has not only simplified the Energy Transfer corporate structure by doing away with the IDR burden for Energy Transfer Partners, but it also allows the newly combined company to benefit from aligned economic interests and a strengthened balance sheet which will benefit from reduced borrowing costs. It is expected that as Energy Transfer deleverages, its already investment grade credit rating of BBB- from S&P will receive an upgrade, resulting in borrowing costs lower than the current average interest cost of 4.5%. Energy Transfer Operating (formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners and a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP) also recently announced the terms on $4 billion of senior notes that were issued, which will be used to repay loans at higher rates later in the year, in addition to funding growth projects.

The $2.5-3 billion in excess DCF after distributions that is expected in 2019 will be enough to fund much of the company's growth projects organically, with the remaining capital coming from mostly the proceeds of the senior notes that were issued.

Even more encouraging is that the growth projects available to the company are the most attractive that Energy Transfer's Chief Commercial Officer, Marshall McCrea has seen possibly ever, as indicated in the Q3 2018 earnings call.

"It's not unusual to see a mid-to high teen project when you are building up $30 million gathering system or $17 million crore plant. But it's very unusual to see a few billion dollars invested and you see those top returns on those assets too, that's very unusual. Haven't seen that a long, long time, maybe never." - Marshall McCrea

Image Source: Energy Transfer Goldman Sachs Conference Presentation

The access to capital at a reasonable interest rate along with retained cash flow, net of distributions means that an already geographically diverse midstream company with leading positions in most of the active basins in the United States has an opportunity to expand upon that industry leadership.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Goldman Sachs Conference Presentation

As the Energy Transfer's Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Long indicated in the Q3 2018 earnings call:

$600 million of retained cash flow for this quarter, I think with that guidance that we've given you if you look at it, kind of quarter-by-quarter, you'll see that number grow. Probably grew to $700 million, $750 million per quarter. That's a lot. And so as you look out, we're going to do everything we can, once again, to be the most accretive paths we can take on the funding, we will do. But also from the standpoint of the balance sheet and the leveraging, we are going to continue to manage through that. So we do not expect to be any equity, but at this time, I'm not sitting here saying that is all these great projects very good hydrogen projects keep coming in, we're going to manage that, and we're going to manage it in a very efficient way. - Thomas Long

Energy Transfer is forecasting significant growth in retained cash flow as mentioned above. It doesn't seem like unrealistic guidance either when we note the variety of projects coming online and the projects that are ramping up in the years ahead. This retained cash flow will allow Energy Transfer to take advantage of any accretive opportunities that it encounters, further bolstering its exposure to major producing regions in the United States.

Risks To Consider:

In addition to the negative sentiment facing the midstream industry as a whole, Energy Transfer is not without its risks to be aware of before allocating hard-earned capital to this company. As with any investment, there are risks to consider, and we will do that below.

An investor must also consider the strategic goals of management before investing. Because the company is determined to make the self-funding model and deleveraging its priority, it is likely that investors won't receive a distribution raise until 2020 or 2021, when the company puts itself in a position to achieve its self-funding model and deleverage adequately. This could lead to a continued stagnant share price as some investors continue to remain wary of the midstream sector because of its checkered past. Fortunately, the newly adopted self-funding model will mean Energy Transfer won't be dependent on the historically fickle equity markets any longer.

Although management seems to be adopting the right business objectives by deleveraging and transitioning to a self-funding model, investors need to be aware that the same management who are leading the company's transition to a more viable future are also the same management team that made poor decisions in the past, leading to two effective distribution cuts for Energy Transfer Partners investors (via the merger with Sunoco Logistics and, later, the merger with Energy Transfer Equity to form the current company). Kelcy Warren, who owns 31% of Energy Transfer and is the CEO, is known by some as a controversial businessman.

Fortunately, with the recent merger, it appears as though Kelcy Warren's and the new Energy Transfer company's interests are aligned now.

This is why it seems likely that as soon as Energy Transfer reaches its desired leverage ratio and achieves its self-funding model, the company will resume its distribution growth. Admittedly, that distribution growth won't come anywhere near the 5 and 10-year distribution growth rates of double digits due to the limitations of distribution growth that come with a more viable self-funding model, but with the yield this company offers, even single-digit distribution growth that roughly keeps up with inflation would be highly attractive to income investors.

Energy Transfer should be able to deliver on those types of expectations. However, given the uncertain regulatory nature of the industry in which Energy Transfer operates, the key qualifier there is should.

As we've been reminded countless times, growth projects can often hit the brakes, with cost overruns and project delays happening often enough to remind us of the regulatory risks facing Energy Transfer and other operators. For instance, Dominion Energy (D) and its Atlantic Coast Pipeline have far exceeded the initial $4.5-5 billion cost estimates, with the pipeline not expected to reach full service until 2021. These types of delays can significantly interfere with growth projects.

In the case of Energy Transfer, this was apparent when the Dakota Access Pipeline project experienced significant cost overruns and time delays in its own right. The project cost nearly double what initial expectations were in the face of significant political resistance against the pipeline.

The final risk to Energy Transfer as well as other midstream companies is that the investment thesis behind any midstream company is that America's massive energy boom sustains itself over the next decade and counting.

Although midstream cash flows are generally resilient in the wake of falling commodity prices, the investment thesis is dependent upon the long-term prices of energy.

The estimates for when the oil and gas age will end can widely vary from year to year, with the most recent estimate by analyst firm Wood Mackenzie in 2018 estimating peak oil demand to come around 2036. Though this estimate suggests the energy boom in America has nearly two decades of momentum left, it is worth noting that the estimate in the year prior was 2030. This type of wild swing in estimates from one year to the next highlights the dozens of highly complex factors that go into making these predictions. A shift in just a few of these factors could radically transform the actual peak oil demand date, meaning that date could come years before 2036 or after 2036.

Fortunately, companies such as Energy Transfer will still be able to navigate any eventual decline in oil demand by using their DCF to repurchase units, which would enable DCF per share to continue to grow, in addition to distributions.

In this regard, Energy Transfer may be an appropriate investment for older investors that may not be reliant on Energy Transfer's distributions for more than a couple decades. At the same time, younger investors would need to occasionally monitor holdings such as Energy Transfer to sell once the energy boom begins to wind down and redeploy their capital to an industry with a longer runway for growth. Said another way, Energy Transfer likely isn't a forever investment as it could be difficult for Energy Transfer to organically grow its DCF in the wake of the eventual decline in oil and gas by transitioning to providing alternative energy.

Reason #3: Energy Transfer Is Deeply Undervalued At Current Prices

Now that we've discussed the distribution profile, in addition to both the growth catalysts and risks facing Energy Transfer in the years ahead, it's time to examine Energy Transfer's current stock price in relation to my estimation of fair value.

I will use a variety of methods in valuing Energy Transfer, averaging those methods to arrive at a fair value.

The first method that I'll use is dividend yield theory or DYT to assess the fair value of the company. Using the current distribution yield of 8.13% against the 5-year average distribution yield of 6.44% according to Simply Safe Dividends (a period that includes mostly a bear market for Energy Transfer), we can see that Energy Transfer is trading at a 20.8% discount to fair value, indicating upside of 26.2% should the yield revert to the 5-year average. This would imply a fair value share price of $18.94 against the current price of $15.00 (as of February 16, 2019). Even if the yield only reverts to 7%, we can see that the company is undervalued using this metric.

A qualitative metric that I like to use is the rating from Morningstar. Morningstar currently rates Energy Transfer as a 5 star buy, which indicates that Morningstar believes Energy Transfer is a "strong buy."

Moreover, Energy Transfer is also trading at a bargain in examining the 3-year price to cash flow ratio per Morningstar. The current ratio of 2.6 against the average ratio of 4.3 suggests the company is deeply undervalued. Even if the ratio only reverts to 3.5, this would still mean that Energy Transfer is trading at a 25.7% discount to fair value, offering upside of 34.6%. This would indicate a fair value price of $20.19 per share.

Image Source: Investopedia

Lastly, I'll use what I believe to be conservative assumptions in my dividend discount model or DDM to arrive at the fair value of Energy Transfer.

Using the $1.22 annualized distribution, a 10% required rate of return and a very conservative long-term distribution growth rate of 3%, we arrive at a fair value of $17.43 a share. This would imply a discount to fair value of 13.9%, offering 16.2% upside at the current price.

In averaging the three quantitative valuation methods that I highlighted, we arrive at a fair value of $18.85 a share. This would imply a discount to fair value of 20.4%, offering 25.7% upside. We can see that even the valuation method with even the most conservative inputs still displayed that Energy Transfer is moderately undervalued.

Energy Transfer is deeply undervalued (>20% discount to fair value) when averaging the three methods used above, which leads me into my bottom line.

Summary: Energy Transfer Is Likely To Offer Market-Beating Returns Over The Next Decade

Energy Transfer currently offers a distribution yield of over 8% that is well in excess of its 6.4% 5-year average. The distribution alone will likely prove to beat the returns of the market indices over the next 10 years.

The yield also doesn't appear to be a value trap, as the fundamentals of the company are intact and strengthening as the company winds down on its deleveraging of its balance sheet and more growth projects come online in the coming years.

As alluded to earlier with the 8% distribution yield, Energy Transfer is a company that is deeply undervalued.

The bottom line is the 8% distribution yield, along with even low single-digit earnings growth, and the likely 1.9% annual valuation multiple expansion over the next 10 years make this midstream giant the closest thing to a sure bet to deliver double-digit, market-beating total returns in uncertain financial markets characterized by wild volatility (please note: if multiple expansion does occur, it could occur in a shorter time span, boosting annual total returns even further).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, D. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.