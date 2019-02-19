The MLP Bear Market No One Is Talking About: Enterprise Product Partners Is A Strong Buy

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) is yielding north of 6%, which seems like the norm these days, but it’s not when you look farther back. While the high yield screams high risk, EPD is actually a best of breed master limited partnership (‘MLP’) with a pristine balance sheet and best in class management team with a proven track record. Shares are a strong buy as the extended MLP bear market should be viewed as an opportunity to keep accumulating shares.

The MLP Bear Market No One’s Talking About

If you don’t look back far enough, you might be shocked to hear that MLPs have been in a multi-year bear market. In fact, EPD has seen its dividend yield creep up to 7.5% several times in the past year alone, leading one to think that shares are in a healthy bull market. We can see, however, that ever since the crash of the price of oil in 2015-2016, EPD has seen its shares trade at an elevated dividend yield between 6% and 8%:

This is in stark contrast with the sub-4% yields that shares traded at in 2014-2015.

Sure, the 10-year treasury has increased in yield over the past year, but the current 3.6% spread is much higher than the roughly 1.5% spread seen in the beginning of 2015.

The high spread indicates high risk, but EPD is anything but. From looking at the graph above, it appears that the low valuation has been caused by the 2015 crash of oil as investors have seemingly lost faith in the MLP business model. While MLPs, EPD included, have indeed needed to make substantial changes to their capital structure (through reducing leverage) and distribution policies, such changes have helped to reduce risk. This looks like a great chance to accumulate shares of high quality MLPs like EPD on the cheap.

Best Of Breed Management And Balance Sheet

A quick business summary: EPD owns about 50,000 miles of pipelines transporting natural gas liquids (‘NGLs’), natural gas, crude oil, and petrochemicals:

Their vast network and reach give them a material advantage over lower-scale competitors.

In my own words, the typical MLP business model, as far as generating increasing profits is concerned, is by first and foremost, allowing customers to use their pipelines for a fee (recurring revenues), and second, by investing large amounts of capital back into the business in order to grow their pipeline footprint (growth in revenues). Because MLPs see their revenues determined by volume and oftentimes secured by long-term contracts, their earnings are much less correlated with the price of oil than the typical oil producer.

EPD has a strong track record of maintaining a very high level of profitability as judged by return on assets (distributable cash flow divided by total assets):

It isn’t every MLP which is able to maintain such high levels of profitability - EPD deserves significant praise for their consistent track record of executing on capital-intensive growth projects.

In addition to strong execution on growth, EPD also comes with a very strong balance sheet. Their balance sheet had a normalized debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7 times, which is very low for the sector. EPD is targeting a 3.5 times ratio and their continued conservative capital structure is vindicated by their Baa1/BBB+ credit ratings. With their leverage ratio so low, this means that implied investor risk is also lower, and that there is room for the leverage ratio to grow without causing alarm, be it through another oil production slowdown or simply more aggressive growth project spending (which seems unlikely given management guidance). Not that they needed it, but as of year-end, they also had liquidity of $6.3 billion - for these, I view them as being well-prepared for any downturn and more.

2019 Guidance and $2 Billion Buyback

Management guided for capital investments in 2019 to total between $3.5 billion and $3.9 billion. Subtracting out $350 million in maintenance capital expenditures and $645 million in cash contributions from partners related to these investments, growth capital expenditures are expected to be between $2.5 billion and $2.9 billion. I should note that this is a notable step down from the over $4 billion in growth capital expenditures spent in 2018. The reduction in capital expenditures is part of their strategy to respond to the evolving MLP business model. They are unable to issue equity because of the low valuations, and rising interest rates are forcing them to maintain conservative leverage ratios. As a result, they have had to reduce annual capital expenditures as well as slow down their distribution growth. Compared to their $5.99 billion in distributable cash flow in 2018, and we could see that free cash flows of $3 billion to $3.5 billion would already almost cover the projected $3.87 billion in 2019 dividends.

This is huge and shows the net result of the dramatic transformation that has taken place in their push towards becoming “self-funding.” I should note that investors should not be worried whatsoever that FCF does not fully cover the dividend payout because we already saw that EPD has such a low leverage ratio, meaning that they can at least maintain or even expand that ratio (I should also remind readers about the aforementioned $6.3 billion in liquidity on their balance sheet). Thus, in reality, EPD would be able to take on additional debt. Just as an example, if we assume that they are investing in these growth projects at 10 times EBITDA (which by the way is low-balling and conservative), then their $2.5 billion in growth spending at the low end would yield $250 million more in EBITDA, which at 3.5 times would equate to $875 million more in debt that they can take on (or, for those counting, $1 billion at the high end). Clearly, EPD is able to payout dividends and invest in growth projects all with a little bit over.

Due to the extra firepower, management has authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program. While they have not been huge buyers of their stock in the past, such a development makes a lot of sense, given their reduced capital expenditure forecast and the depressed equity valuations. While growth capital expenditures are likely to continue to be the best use of retained capital, share repurchases, on the other hand, boasts their own advantages namely being that they inherently have less execution risk (no projects need to be built), and the yield is competitive (near 10% DCF yield).

Valuation and Price Target

At $5.99 billion in distributable cash flow, that’s $2.73 in DCF per share. At recent prices of $28.21, EPD trades at only 10.3 times DCF and a 6.25% forward dividend yield. Management guided for a 2.3% increase in their distribution this year. I’ll be honest - that’s a really low amount, and by no means, do I expect this to be their new running rate moving forward, especially considering that their DCF payout ratio hovers around only 65%. Their retained earnings should eventually lead to greater DCF and reduced share count, which would then hopefully manifest itself in increased dividends. I am counting on the reduced dividend growth rate near term to be merely a way for EPD to take advantage of the distressed share prices through share repurchases. If this proves to not be the case and DCF does not see strong growth in spite of the retained DCF, then this would prove to be a true mis-assessment of the thesis.

My 12-month price target for EPD is $35, or a 5% dividend yield. I should note, however, that it may take more than a year for this multiple to be reached as we probably will need to see higher distribution growth rates or a high level of share repurchases for this to happen. If EPD manages to see DCF continue growing, then I expect share repurchases to be a rising theme moving forward, especially because of the lack of need for debt repayment.

Risks

While its large scale and size give it a competitive advantage, it also means that growth will be harder and potentially in smaller chunks than smaller competitors. This is because it would take a lot more to move the needle as far as capital investments are concerned. Investors in EPD should not assume that the previously high growth rates will continue into the future - I view this as a high-quality stalwart trading at a compelling valuation.

As I discussed earlier, EPD has dramatically slowed down their dividend growth rates, which in some sense means that near-term returns might be muted until/unless EPD can return to higher growth rates. While the 6.3% yield is respectable, an investment does require strong conviction that their elevated level of growth capital expenditures will continue to lead to increasing DCF. Investors should keep a close watch on EPD being able to meaningfully grow DCF/share - such an expectation is within reason considering the high level of retained cash flows.

Note on the K-1

This is a good moment to remind readers that EPD is an MLP, which means that it issues K-1 tax forms which need to be included with your tax return. Some readers may view this to be hassle enough to avoid the stock. I can note from personal experience however that EPD’s K-1 tax form was also available online in a TurboTax-friendly importable file, which made the process very easy. Still, this is an important factor to keep in mind as no one wants any surprises during tax season.

Conclusion

While the prolonged MLP bear market has put a damper on returns in the past couple years, I view this instead as a gift that lets patient long-term investors keep accumulating shares of the high quality best of breed EPD. Shares are a strong buy with 30% potential total return upside in the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.