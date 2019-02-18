Pfizer In NASH: Left Behind And The Desperate Refocus

For reasons which I elaborate on in text, its combination approach with in-house candidates are potential clinical successes.

In Q4 2018, Pfizer announced a non-exclusive clinical development agreement with Novartis for combination therapeutic approach to NASH. I do not visualize the clinical agreement as a game changer.

Pfizer is a proven pioneer of therapeutics for HIV infection, autoimmune, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases, as well as hematological and oncological ailments.

My Outlook

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), a large-cap ($245B) global biopharmaceutical company, gained pharmaceutical celebrity status when sildenafil citrate marketed globally as Viagra was approved in 1998. Obviously, Pfizer is more than man-helper since it is also a heart-restorer with the development of the blockbuster cardiovascular drug, Lipitor.

Lipitor is the most recognized statin drug used clinically to lower bad cholesterol, LDL-C. Pfizer’s therapeutic portfolio comprise drugs/candidates for several diseases, including HIV/AIDS, oncology, immunology, autoimmunity. Pfizer is also developing small drug molecules targeting the fibrotic disease, NASH (focus of this article).

Clinically, Pfizer is developing three in-house anti-NASH drug candidates, Acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) inhibitor, PF-05221304 and Ketohexokinase (KHK) Inhibitor, PF-06835919, currently in Phase 2a for NAFLD/NASH and NAFLD trials, respectively. Diacylglycerol O-Acyltransferase 2 (DGAT2) Inhibitor (PF-0686557) is in a Phase 2 combination trial with PF-05221304 for NAFLD. Understandably, recognizing that they may not be tapping into the lucrative anti-NASH market anytime soon unless through acquisition, Dr. Morris Birnbaum, Snr. VP & CSO, stated, “we are actively looking on the outside for opportunities to complement our internal program”.

Recently, Pfizer and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced a non-exclusive clinical agreement to investigate one or more combination therapies for the treatment of NASH (discussed later). Pfizer was the pioneer of therapies (i.e. Lipitor) for dyslipidemia, a component of the metabolic syndrome (MetS) and a risk factor NASH. Disappointingly, I see this agreement as a desperate clinical pursuit that may not significantly advance Pfizer’s therapeutic approach to this complex disease as highlighted in their press release. I elaborate my thought process below.

Anti-NASH Drug Candidates

An overview of Pfizer’s anti-NASH investigative drug candidates that are pertinent to this discussion will be given prior to analyzing the clinical agreement.

PF-05221304 (ACC inhibitor): The liver contributes to hepatic steatosis (fatty liver) by producing lipid from carbohydrate in a process called de novo lipogenesis (DNL). ACC catalyzes the irreversible carboxylation of acetyl-CoA to malonyl-CoA, which serves as a building block for fatty acid synthesis. An ACC inhibitor such as PF-05221304 should induce anti-lipogenic effects by inhibiting the first step in DNL (i.e. the synthesis of fatty acids that potentially contributes to hepatic steatosis).

PF-05221304 is currently in Phase 2a trial involving patients diagnosed with NASH or NAFLD and the expected top-line data readout is Q2 2019. Data from the Phase 1 study suggests that PF-05221304 is liver-specific and may have a lipid-altering effect.

PF-06835919 (KHK inhibitor) is a unique type of metabolism modulator, in the sense that it inhibits fructose metabolism rather than glucose. Through added sugar, the western diet is associated with a large intake of dietary fructose in the form of high fructose corn syrup. Fructose is believed to do more pathological damage in terms of promoting DNL and insulin resistance in comparison to glucose.

Fructose metabolism in the liver, kidney, and intestine requires the coordinated action of 2 enzymes, ketohexokinase (KHK), which phosphorylates fructose to fructose 1–phosphate: aldolase B, which splits fructose 1–phosphate into dihydroxyacetone phosphate and glyceraldehyde. Hereditary fructose intolerance (HFI) is an autosomal recessive disease that arises from a deficiency in aldolase B activity in the liver, kidney, and small intestine. Individuals with HFI develop severe reactions following fructose ingestion, such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, symptomatic hypoglycemia, hyperuricemia, and other pathologies, including death.

Pfizer proposes that inhibiting/suppressing KHK mediated fructose metabolism in the liver with PF-06835919 should limit both DNL and insulin resistance and subsequent hepatic steatosis (i.e. fatty liver) and inflammation-mediated fibrosis. This is because fructose has been reported to promote both hepatic steatosis and inflammation. PF-06835919 is currently in Phase 2a NAFLD clinical trial.

PF-06865571 (DGAT2 Inhibitor)

DGAT2 is a gene that is expressed in the liver and white adipose tissue where it catalyzes the final reaction of triacylglycerol synthesis. Pfizer’s clinical rationale is that a DGAT2 inhibitor would reduce hepatic steatosis and dyslipidemia by suppressing triglyceride synthesis. It is in a Phase 2 combination trial with PF-05221304 for NAFLD.

The Non-Exclusive Clinical Agreement

Pfizer announced on October 29th, 2018:

It had entered into a non-exclusive clinical development agreement with Novartis (NVS) to investigate one or more combination therapies for the treatment of NASH. The companies will conduct both non-clinical and Phase 1 clinical studies of Pfizer’s investigational therapies, including ACC inhibitor (PF-05221304, currently in Phase 2), a DGAT2 inhibitor (PF-06865571, Phase 2) and KHK inhibitor (PF-06835919, Phase 2), together with Novartis’s tropifexor, a non-bile acid, Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist.

All Pfizer’s NASH drug candidates are in early-mid phase clinical trials, a phase that focuses on the clinical evaluation of safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy/biological activity.

ACC inhibitor (PF-05221304) is being clinically evaluated in an exploratory Phase 2a trial in patients with NASH (biopsy-proven) or NAFLD. This investigative drug candidate could be potentially effective at inducing anti-steatotic/anti-lipogenic benefits during NAFLD and NASH in line with its presumed mechanism. Notwithstanding, its supposed clinical benefits should be demonstrated/proven prior to a combination therapeutic approach. Top-line data is expected in Q2 2019.

Likewise, KHK inhibitor (PF-06835919) is a unique anti-NASH drug candidate with an innovative mechanism of action. Because of its unique pharmacological target, there are more unknowns in regard to its safety, tolerability and therapeutic benefits in the clinical setting. KHK inhibitor is currently being assessed in a Phase 2a trials in NAFLD patients.

The third anti-NASH clinical asset, DGAT2 inhibitor (PF-06865571), is in a Phase 2 combination study with the ACC inhibitor (PF-05221304) in patients diagnosed with NAFLD.

In my opinion, all three drug candidates potentially could be game changer anti-NASH therapies and financial winners for Pfizer. But we are not at that point yet and more work needs to be done as monotherapies before pursuing the combination approach with Novartis. As a matter of fact, top-line data readout for ACC inhibitor in Phase 2a NASH and NAFLD trial should be announced in late Q2/2019. Clinical success is presumed.

Pre-clinically, combining these drug candidates with Novartis’s FXR agonist, tropifexor is a smart move. However, electing to do clinical combination studies with tropifexor (discussed below) is not an exciting collaboration but a perceived desperate approach by a company that should and could have been at the forefront of NASH therapeutics development given its history with blockbuster therapeutics for cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Once again, Dr. Morris Birnbaum, Snr. VP & CSO, in his own words:

“Our research in NASH dates back more than a decade and stems directly from how we have developed medicines to address conditions that put patients at risk for NASH, including Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. We are confident that by drawing from our history and deep understanding of the close interplay between metabolic, inflammatory and cardiovascular conditions, we can potentially uncover treatments that truly meet patient needs.”

Why Tropifexor Is Not Yet The Ideal Candidate?

Tropifexor, an FXR agonist, is a fully synthetic non-bile acid ligand with carboxylic acid group. Tropifexor is Novartis’ in-house lead investigative drug candidate for NASH and PBC. It is currently in Phase 2b clinical trial for NASH. Analysis of the interim data from the Phase 2 NASH trial presented at AASLD was too preliminary to be convincing of potential clinical success.

Tropifexor therapy was associated with some anti-steatotic benefit. Notably, pruritogenic responses were documented in some of the patients. Concerning safety and adverse events, pruritus is emerging as a generalized FXR agonistic clinical dilemma for FXR agonist. In my article on GS-9674, an FXR agonist drug candidate in clinical development for NASH and PBC by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), I highlighted the unexpected pruritogenic effects of GS-9674 in NASH that was absent in the NAFLD trial.

Novartis CEO, Dr. Vas Narasimha, in his own words:

We believe because of the profile, of tropifexor, we can avoid pruritus. We can avoid LDL elevations and get the dose effective dose much higher than other established therapies. Obviously, this earning call was before the interim data AASLD presentation. However, this trial is ongoing and we await the complete results on clinical efficacy and pruritogenic responses (or lack of). The top-line data readout is due in late Q2/2020.

Financials

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $2.70B, at the end of Q4 2018. Cash burn at the end of Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 was $859M. Total revenues were $14B in Q4 2018, an increase of $274M, or 2%, compared to Q4 2017. Pfizer reported net loss of $394M (-103%) or $0.07 per share in Q4 2018.

Epilogue

Pfizer’s initial clinical approach to the development of anti-NASH therapeutics has been very disappointing to say the least. For a company that should and could have been at the forefront of NASH therapeutics development given its history with blockbuster therapeutics for cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, I am somewhat really disappointed in this wishy washy clinical approach to the NASH therapeutics development agreement with Novartis.

Both companies are not yet considered major contenders for the huge addressable NASH market. Novartis’ license agreement with Conatus (NASDAQ:CNAT) would potentially make it a clear contender if emricasan is clinically successful in the upcoming top-line data Phase 2b NASH fibrosis readout anticipated late Q1 2019. Until the potential adverse event of pruritus and dyslipidemia associated with tropfiexor are completely understood, Pfizer should not be doing clinical combination therapeutic business with Novartis.

Pfizer should complete its Phase 2a NAFLD and NASH trial on drug candidate, PF05221304, this quarter (Q1 2019). I see that trial as a potential success and say thumbs up. I anticipate data readout in late Q2 2019. Pfizer has a fantastic clinical history of treating dyslipidemia that is seen in patients with MetS. Unfortunately, Pfizer really never got into the groove of anti-NASH therapeutics development. This is a main reason why I see Pfizer prowling for a buyout target. I sense a drug target that could treat late NASH because of the fibrotic content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.