Church & Dwight: A Solid Firm With Strong Outlook

Investment Thesis

Church & Dwight (CHD) is a renowned name in the household, personal care, and specialty product markets. After studying a number of its peers, I have found that the firm has been growing at an above-average rate since 2011 along with higher profitability. The firm has 11 power brands which account for roughly 80% of its revenue. CHD features a very balanced portfolio between household and personal care market (household 45%, personal care 48%, and specialty products 7%) and also balances nicely between premium and value products (65% premium, 35% value). For the coming year, the firm expects its EPS to increase by 7% to 9% driven by operating income growth, which I think is economically achievable. Compared to the peer group average, the firm also has higher operating cash flow to revenue. The firm has a number of strong brands and has consistently delivered stellar results. Combining all the factors, Church & Dwight is a hold.

Source: Intrinio

Financial overview

CHD is enjoying strong demand for its products, part of this goes to the firm's strong brands and its promotional skills. The firm has delivered stellar growth over the years both in terms of revenue and profitability. The following table outlines yoy sales growth and profit margin of CHD and its peers, calculated from 2011. The peers include Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Avon (AVP), and Revlon (REV). If you combine both sales growth and profit margin, CHD definitely places itself on the top performing list. Return on asset and equity also looks healthy, which indicates the firm's superior capacity to generate profit.

Average PG JNJ CL EL CHD KMB AVP REV UG Sales growth -2.65% 2.82% -1.25% 6.61% 6.07% -1.66% -10.18% 12.75% -0.57% Profit margin 15.36% 14.82% 12.35% 9.60% 11.63% 9.40% -2.68% 0.57% 27.84%

Source: Intrinio

The consumer business had a great year, revenue in the United States grew by 4.3% and 7.8% internationally. Combined, that was a 5% growth rate for its consumer business in 2018. Specialty Products didn't have such a good year, but the management expects to turn that around in the coming year. Out of its 11 brands, 7 had either maintained its share or grew. QoQ increase was 7.2%, with positive contributions from volumes, pricing/product mix, and acquisition. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations contributed to negative 50 bps. Back in 2015, e-commerce sales accounted for just 1%. In the last year, the number hit 7%. This is some substantial growth that CHD featured. CHD expects to grow e-commerce sales by 8% in 2019, which is 100 bps above from the last year's growth.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Net Sales - Consolidated 2018 (%) 2018 (%) Product volumes sold 2.8 4.0 Pricing/Product mix 1.9 0.3 Foreign exchange rate fluctuations (0.5) 0.4 Volume from acquired product lines (net of divestiture) (1) 3 7.3 Net Sales increase 7.2 12.0

Source: 10-Q

I have regressed CHD's quarter revenue from 2011 against timeline (T = 1, 2, 3 …32). The F-stat and T-stats for intercept and slope coefficients were statistically significant. R squared was significant too. The results indicated that sales could grow by 4.55% for the coming year, reaching approximately $4.19 billion.

Source: Intrinio

Regression Results Observations 32.0000 Sum of weights 32.0000 DF 30.0000 R² 0.9133 Adjusted R² 0.9104 MSE 1122368836571350.0000 RMSE 33501773.6332 Source DF F Pr > F Model 1 316.1364 < 0.0001 Error 30 Corrected Total 31 Source Value Standard error t Pr > |t| Intercept 654594758.0645 12127845.0584 53.9745 < 0.0001 T 11404673.7537 641424.6071 17.7802 < 0.0001

Brands that rock

CHD's biggest brand is ARM & Hammer, having trademarked back in 1905, one of the oldest in the U.S. The brand features baking soda, laundry products, toothbrush and toothpaste, deodorant and saline solutions. To keep the pace of its super brand, the firm is extending its promotional campaigns "more power to you". About 40% of its ARM & HAMMER promotional spending will be oriented around digital platforms because the firm feels that it is a fantastic tool to interact in two-way communication with its consumers as well as make sure that it targets them the right way. Another well-renowned product line by CHD is Oxiclean. The firm will launch Oxiclean dark protect, which is targeted towards dark and black fabrics. In the pet segment, the firm offers Clump & Seal Cloud Control Multi-Cat Litter, which allows pet owners to breathe easy when they are clearing litter pad. It has dandruff control technology and an allergy-free light scent. In the oral care segment, the firm is coming out with ORAJEL toothache strips. These strips stay in place for targeted relief and dissolve slowly for long-lasting relief and offer a cool mint taste. So, this is a great addition to oral analgesics.

Under its Batiste brand, a dry shampoo, the firm will have two new variants coming out this year, one is a hydrating dry shampoo, and the other one is volumizing. CHD's Matthew Farrell pointed out that 80% of women don't wash their hair every day, and only 24% are currently using dry shampoo because some of them think it's not for their hair type. So, the firm will have a hydrating dry shampoo for dry hair with moisturizing avocado and volumizing dry shampoo for fine hair with plumping hair collagen.

Conclusion

Church & Dwight is a solid firm. The firm has delivered solid results year over year. This can be attributed to the firm's strong consumer brands and highly skilled management. Many of its peers has delivered subpar performance in the last nine years, while CHD successfully expanded its market share while delivering stellar results. I wouldn't be surprised if CHD goes near the $100 mark within this year. If you are a long-term investor, you should definitely take a look at Church & Dwight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.