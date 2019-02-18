Deere: Why Sales Growth Is Key

Going forward, it might be tricky to grow earnings as slower sales could be expected in the first months of this year.

Deere & Company (DE), the world's second largest producer of farm & construction machinery, just revealed its first-quarter earnings of the 2019 fiscal year. Both sales and earnings growth came in strong even though it is hard to deny that the trend is slowing. The company is also eager to improve margins as rising costs continue to pressure the bottom line. All things considered, I think the most recent outperformance of the stock price might come under pressure going into 2019.

Source: John Deere

Convincing Sales Growth & Rising Prices

As usual, I like to start by looking at actual EPS results and expectations. In case of John Deere, we see that first-quarter EPS did come in way below expectations. Actual EPS reached $1.54 versus expectations of $1.80. EPS is 18% higher compared to Q1 of 2018 when EPS hit $1.31. Back then, the EPS growth rate hit 115%.

Source: Estimize

Sales came in at $6.94 billion versus expectations of $6.81 billion. Total sales growth hit 16% in the first quarter compared to 27% growth in Q1 of 2018 when sales reached $5.97 billion. Total sales growth of 16% is a very satisfying number. However, it is key to mention that sales growth is slowing. Year-on-year sales growth rates over the past few quarters (starting with Q4 2017) have been: 26%, 27%, 34%, 36%, 18%, 16%.

Furthermore, 5 points of the 16% sales growth number were provided by a better price realization. 3 points came from a favorable currency translation while 7 points were the result of the recent Wirtgen acquisition.

Before I go further, let me share a quote from Brent Norwood (Deere Investor Communications) with regards to the Q1 results.

John Deere completed the first quarter with solid contributions from both, our equipment operations and financial services group. Top line results reflect continued demand growth in key markets while profitability was negatively impacted by higher cost of raw and logistics. Despite inflationary cost pressures, the Company made solid progress advancing critical investments in technology and innovative new product programs.

Cost pressure is nothing new. Rising input inflation is a problem most commodity intensive companies have to deal with since 2017. These factors include commodity prices, supply shortage in some cases and a tight labor market. That's why I want to share the graph below with you. Most companies have a weak link. In the case of Deere, it should be mentioned that operating margins have plateaued in Q1 of 2018. Fortunately, strong sales growth was still able to continue the net income rally which was also backed by lower tax expenses. Note that all results below are shown on a LTM basis.

So, let's look at the performance of the key segments and the main drivers behind financial changes.

Worldwide agriculture and turf sales improved 10% to $4.68 billion. Operating profit declined by 10% to $368 million. Rising production and warranty costs along with higher R&D expenses and a slightly worse product mix caused the pressure on margins. A stronger price realization and higher shipments were not able to offset these negative effects.

Sales growth of 10% could have been higher, but negative factors like a relatively high stocks-to-use ratio of agricultural commodities and the ongoing trade war with China continue to pressure sales.

The graph below, for example, shows that total US principal crop cash receipts were only (slightly) higher due to USDA aid. The USDA authorized $8 billion to support farmers in the current trade war. Needless to say, farmers in general prefer an open market as was mentioned in the most recent earnings call.

Source: Deere Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

For the full fiscal year of 2019, Deere expects both North and South America to continue strong sales growth while Europe (EU-28) is expected to be flat. China sales are expected to come under pressure.

Source: Deere Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Moving over to worldwide construction & forestry sales, I have say that there is good and bad news. The good news is that sales are up 31% to $2.26. The bad news is obviously that this segment is not that big compared to agricultural activities. Nonetheless, an operating profit improvement of 616% to $229 million as positive price realization and strong results from the Wirtgen acquisition were more than offsetting higher production costs and a slightly worse production mix.

For the full year of 2019, Deere expects net sales to improve by 13% versus previous expectations of 15%. Growth is expected to be supported by higher GDP growth, both private and government construction investments and global transportation investments.

This brings me to the last part of this article which discusses the economic trend. Leading economic indicators like the ISM manufacturing index were at multi-year highs in 2018, providing a great environment for Deere to generate sales. Unfortunately, growth indicators started to weaken, causing expectations for 'hard' economic data in the first quarter of 2019 (calendar year) to be lower. This is expected to continue until these indicators start to bottom.

Source: The Economy Is On Thin Ice

In other words, it could be difficult to grow earnings with pressure from falling economic expectations and pressure from input inflation.

Even from a technical point of view, it seems that the stock is stuck slightly below the 2018 highs after some post-earnings selling pressure. On a side note, take a look at the period between 2011 and the second half of 2016 which generated 0% of capital gains due to falling agricultural commodities.

All things considered, I think now is not the best time to buy Deere's stock. I just don't like the risk/reward at this point. I will be waiting for a point where a weaker dollar along with bottoming economic growth is going to boost both construction spending and agricultural growth.

