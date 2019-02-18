Shot Show 2019: American Outdoor Brands - Guns Are Not The Problem!

American Outdoor Brands Corp. continues to diversify away from its focus on firearms which puts it in a unique position.

Company continues to roll out new products across all of its brands.

Oh my Goodness!

I know I have not written about Ruger (RGR) specifically in a while, but I am blown away but the reception. We broke the record for the amount of comments and article views for one of my gun articles! Thank You!

After returning from the NSSF Shot Show 2019, just like last year, I started a series of articles for the firearms investors.

In "Shot Show 2019: Cautiously Realistic," we discussed my broader view of the industry from the industry's largest trade show. In "NICS: Wrapping Up 2018, Starting 2019," we discussed the final 2018 background check data and how it was impacted by a variety of trends in the firearms industry.

My last article was the first of three, focusing on individual companies. The first was Ruger. If you have not read "Shot Show 2019: Ruger Is Boring, But Boring Is Good!," I urge you to. So far I received phone calls from 4 firearms companies and a note from a major distributor.

Today, I wanted to focus on American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), the owner of the iconic brand Smith & Wesson and newer noted brands such as Crimson Trace, Thompson Center, and Bubba Blade.

Source: American Outdoor Brands

Shot Show Updates

Much like with Ruger, I was able to spend a considerable amount of time at the American Outdoor Brands booth, both by myself and later as part of a tour provided to analysts at the show.

I do not know how, BUT I missed the American Outdoor Brands booth at Media Day. I could have sworn it was not there, but looking at the Media Day guide, they were!

First and foremost, I was pleasantly surprised by the American Outdoor Brands' booth. As we know, over the last few years, I was dumbfounded at the massive booth sizes, particularly the Vista Outdoor (VSTO) one. In retrospect, it was rather ironic to see the companies with the largest booths perform the worst, while Ruger, with their small booth, in comparison, fared the best over the past few years. (spoiler alert, this year Sig Sauer had a MASSIVE presence, I do not believe I saw a bigger booth yet!).

This year, American Outdoor Brands had what I thought was a very well designed and efficient booth. It was quite a bit smaller than the previous years, yet I believe it was more effective. The booth was divided into spaces for the various brands and each of which displayed their latest products.

On the Smith & Wesson side, just like with Ruger, there were no brand new firearms announced, however, the company had all of its recently launched products.

On the pistol side, the one which was highlighted by the company was the Smith & Wesson, M&P 380 Shield EZ.

Despite carrying the Shield name, it was essentially a new pistol.

The gun is targeted towards your first-time gun owner or concealed carriers. It is also marketed as an "easy to use, easy to load, easy to clean" firearm.

While there is a ton of marketing hype, there is quite a bit of truth to it as yes, there is an actual problem in the gun world where many first time and newer gun owners cannot rack the slide on their semi-automatic pistols. (for non-gun owners, you would need to rack the slide when you first load the pistol assuming you do not keep it locked back and open) and most certainly during malfunctions. This would also apply to gun owners who have arthritis in their hands.

The problem arises out of the fact that the slides are generally thin to grasp and recoil springs in guns are fairly tight, especially in new guns. An undersprung gun would typically beat up the slide and wear down the gun prematurely. As such, women and older shooters who may have arthritis in their hands, would have an issue holding the slide and pulling it back.

Of course, the smart ass gun owner in me and others simply says... "Instead of holding the frame and PULLING the slide... why don't you HOLD the SLIDE, and PUSH the FRAME forward."

And, of course... that can be misconstrued as being mean, so we have products like these... that will sell like hot cakes!

As gimmicky of an idea that I believe this is, this is actually A PRETTY GOOD GUN! (Although I suppose this is why I own the ULTIMATE solution in search of a problem, the Glock 37 chambered in 45 Glock Auto Pistol... Google it, seriously... gun guys and gals will absolutely get this. Not only that, I also own a Springfield XD in 45 GAP too.)

The M&P 380 Shield EZ features an easy to rack slide (thanks to a light weight slide and a lighter recoil spring), a fairly nice trigger (which is non-articulating) and comes with 2 easy to load magazines.

The firearm is easy to take apart without the need to pull the trigger (protects people from being silly and is available with or without a manual thumb safety.

My favorite feature, however, is the fact that it features a 1911 style grip safety. This prevents the gun from being fired unless you depress the safety, as you would while gripping the gun.

While some people are opposed to grip safeties and actually disable them on their 1911 style firearms, I am generally a fan of the grip safety, especially versus a few other varieties that generally get in the way.

All of the examples I have played with on the floor were very well put together and finished and generally left me fairly impressed.

Despite it being chambered in a rather anemic 380 Auto round, this gun certainly delivers on all of its promises and would make a great and safe conceal carry gun or something to throw in the glove box or purse.

The other firearms prominently featured were the offerings from the S&W Performance Center and Thompson Center.

The Smith & Wesson Performance Center is the company's in-house custom shop, known for making limited edition, improved versions of existing guns. Generally, this revolved around the 1911 platform and the company's revolvers.

Throughout the years, the Performance Center had versions of the M&P pistol, however, I was not blown away and generally, the competition shooters would prefer to take a stock M&P pistol and retrofit it themselves with their choice of sights and triggers from companies such as Apex.

At the show, the company had a new Performance Center take on a gun, the M&P Shield in 9mm, 40 S&W, and 45 ACP varieties.

Rather than a brand new gun, the PC applies their treatment to existing Shields.

The Performance Center package improves the regular Shield pistols by offering a ported barrel and slide, further reducing the gun's weight, and the Performance Center tuned action/trigger. All of this is available for just a bit more than a regular Shield pistol.

The reason why the pistol is great is that for just a little bit more money, gun owners can get a tuned pistol that they do not have to spend more money on to upgrade.

Beyond the Performance Center Shield, the company featured the Performance Center versions of the T/C LRR (long range rifle) and the T/CR22. Both of the guns are DIRECT competitors to the Ruger Precision Rifle and the venerable Ruger 10/22.

As I covered these two in the Ruger article, I am not going to rehash the same points again.

Lastly, Crimson Trace, one of the accessories manufacturers that Smith & Wesson acquired some years ago has now rolled out optics. The company showed numerous new optics, both rifles scopes and reflex type sights.

My initial impression is that they are quality made optics that I would love to get my hands on. My only question mark is still around equating "Crimson Trace," the laser folks, with optics.

Meetings

I very much want to thank Liz at American Outdoor Brands for making sure I was able to connect with management this year.

I was set up and joined an analyst meeting that the company held for those visiting the show.

Much like with the Ruger meeting that I attended the previous year, the company brought the executive team along with the brand managers.

Unlike my previous analyst meetings, however, this time, I was not surprised by the fellow analysts present in the room.

I've said it before and I will say it again, I am deeply disturbed, but the general lack of firearms knowledge of the average analyst covering this industry.

Yes, without a doubt, guns are "widgets" but these widgets do not behave like other widgets. I was simply dumbfounded when analysts continued to project growth even months after Donald Trump was elected president.

ANYONE who actually owned a gun for more than a few weeks would know that there was no way that gun sales would continue under Donald Trump at the same pace as under President Obama and the threat of a President Hillary Clinton.

Yes, these absolutely are consumer goods and the laws of supply and demand do exist, however, the "demand" side of the equation is not affected as much by the general economy as much as it is with threat of gun control, who is in the White House or which party controls the Congress.

Much like no one here reading my article should take me too seriously if I started writing authoritative articles on the latest biotech stock or Chinese small caps, investors should critically analyze anything written about gun investments, written by people who do not know about guns and the gun culture, which drives the gun business.

Would it be too much to ask for a requirement to publishing gun research? Much like writing about biotech should require a science degree, perhaps requiring an NRA/SAF/GOA membership card along with a "gun-resume" which outlines your completed training, competitive events, and CCW licenses may not be such a bad idea? In lieu of the "gun-resume", a doctor's note showing elevated levels of lead in the blood is just as good. (If you are a gun person, you would know this.)

I believe that it is critical to have that experience in order to know what is true or simply wishful thinking.

Source: A few of Author's Smith & Wesson

Just in case someone does ask, I have been shooting for more than 15 years when I learned on my brother's Beretta 92FS. A little more than 10 years ago, I purchased my first handgun, a Smith & Wesson 22A. After seeing a lack of a community in the firearms community, I launched a gun community that is now 10 years old with over 8,000 registered members. Over the years, I became an NRA certified instructor (although I am not active) and started shooting competitively (USPSA). I also handled the sponsorships for a few larger regional matches which are where I started making contacts with the gun community at large. Through the gun community, I work with my vendors, regional gun stores and ranges, which helps me get a sense of what they are going through.

All of these experiences help me understand what drives the gun culture at the moment and helps give clarity to what the situation is, beyond what shows up on the 10-K and Qs, or the latest 8-K releases.

Which goes to the presentation by the company for fellow analysts and myself.

American Outdoor Brands did a phenomenal job outlining their company, organizational structure, and the vision for each of the major segments and brands.

Management further discussed the latest operating results and the meeting concluded with a booth tour lead by the brand managers showing the latest products.

One of the most helpful discussions was based around the distribution center.

Once investors understand how the combined company was put together, it is easy to realize that there were major inefficiencies in operations, especially as it relates to product distribution. The new distribution center will absolutely create efficiencies and in turn increase margins over time. Yes, we can discuss whether it was a good idea or not to acquire as many brands as they have, however, if we look at where the company is today, the distribution center is absolutely the smart move.

Once again what was highlighted is that as the distribution center ramps up, there will be increased inventories and expenses as there will be need to overlap during the transition period. Once the business is transitioned to one primary point for holding inventories, additional opportunities may open up. My own belief is that we may see more direct to consumer, much like what Vista Outdoors is trying to do.

Source: Bubba Blade Website

Furthermore, I was quite impressed with the re-brand of Bubba Blade, as the company gets away from a single product type to being a larger, more diversified brand in the outdoor and fishing space.

Even though the company has done a great job rebranding Bubba Blade, I think they did a poor job re-branding a brand that did not really need a re-brand, the Frankford Arsenal brand focused on reloading equipment and supplies.

The company created a new logo.

Source: American Outdoor Brands / Frankford Arsenal New Logo

Which replaced the tried and true...

Source: Frankford Arsenal logo from Author's reloading scale

Unlike Bubba Blade, Frankford Arsenal was already a diverse brand that had a well-established reputation, and it was generally quite good.

Reloading is generally popular with more advanced gun owners, particularly older shooters. Cannons are also COOL. Why the company decided to drop the cannon and replace it with that HIDEOUS FA logo is just beyond me. Most of all, it did not need to happen. Frankford Arsenal brand already has wide name recognition with reloaders and reloaders don't like change. (as evident by the uproars when a gun powder company eliminates a popular gun powder).

Unfortunately, while there were some helpful insights and good information presented, on at least a few occasions I had to stop myself from screaming "Shenanigans" in the middle. (Ok, it was actually the two-letter acronym for male cow excrement.)

There were two such moments during the meeting.

Innovation in Reloading

The first was while one of the executives was discussing the ammunition reloading market where Frankford Arsenal, a Battenfeld Technologies brand already controls a meaningful share.

The representative was discussing this market as an area of growth and how the company was going to grow through innovation or along those lines.

While this sounded GREAT to anyone in the room, unfortunately, this is largely marketing hype. Anyone who has been reloading for any amounts of time knows that there is nothing out there really that is innovative or can somehow exponentially grow the market.

The last truly innovative thing the company came out with, in my opinion, was the Vibraprime, a product that made it A LOT easier and less time consuming to load up primer tubes for your Hornady or Dillon reloading press. Even still, you do not need it.

Source: Frankford Arsenal Vibraprime

Reloading ammunition started getting traction in the 1940s with the first reloading presses meant for the home.

Today, the process is very much the same with multiple companies producing reloading equipment.

Generally, the big players are the Blue guys, the two Red guys (one cheap and one expensive), the Green guys and the Yellow/Orange guys.

The vast majority of the reloading market (as it relates to presses and larger equipment) is controlled by the Blue and two Red guys. The Green guys have a smaller market share and the Yellow/Orange guys are a small fringe, just like BlackBerry (BB) owners I suppose. The Yellow guys did come out with a newer press that may get some traction.

In either case, once you join one camp, there is very little chance you will join another. Personally, I started with the cheaper Red guys, and then upgraded to the other Red guys. While I respect the Blue guys, I will not be buying a Blue machine.

Any gun owner, whether or not they reload, would likely understand exactly what I am talking about and who those brands are, go ahead, comment below!

Frankford Arsenal is going into the reloading game more deeply by producing their first reloading press, a single stage press.

While the press was well made, the major "innovation" here was an LED light that was built into the press. (A common issue with reloading is you do not have enough light to see inside the brass cases. The solution is to add a light and plenty of after-market solutions exist. Hornady also offers a light add on for their presses.)

While this is a cool feature to have built into the press, and this will help it compete for new sales, I highly doubt many reloaders are going to drop their Dillon, Hornady, Lee, Lyman, Forster, RCBS or Redding presses for this.

When it comes to reloading, the VAST majority of innovation comes from two sources. The first is new gun powders such as Hodgdon CFE 223, Alliant E3, or IMR XBR 8208 which get better and better with time (cleaner burning, more consistent, less weather sensitive). The other is new bullets, once again more accurate, consistent build quality, better expansion, etc. The reloading process itself however has not really changed.

The only other innovation in the reloading world is not really an innovation, but rather re-purposing of existing products.

Here I am talking about ultrasonic cleaning and brass drying.

Generally, reloaders would clean their brass in a vibratory tumbler with walnut or corn cob media.

The most recent craze has been ultra-sonic cleaning. Gun companies took existing Chinese jewelry ultrasonic cleaners and repurposed them for gun cleaning.

Frankford Arsenal then solved the drying side of it with the electronic dryer.

Source: Midway USA

Is that for brass?

Or can you also use it to dehydrate some beef jerky?

Source: Amazon

Innovation?

The ultimate innovation in reloading would be for a company to produce a press that sets itself up. Notice that I did not say runs itself as that is ALREADY possible. Plenty of reloaders have a higher end Dillon 650 or 1050 reloading press (that is the big blue one) and attach an auto-drive unit that pulls the handle for them. With the bullet and brass feeders, all you have to do is load the bullets, brass and fill the primer tubes. Turn it on and watch as everything else is done for you.

Mark 7 Auto Drive on My Dillon Super 1050

At the end of the day, in the reloading world, the vast majority of the sales are from the consumables, that would be the primers, powder, and bullets. The reloading equipment is generally a "buy once, cry once" proposition. Once you buy a press, you generally have it for life. Part of the reason is, the major press companies all offer lifetime warranties, even on small consumable parts such as springs. (Thank you Hornady).

In reality, what this means is that you make the sale once, and then you are on the hook for life for warranty claims and parts replacement.

Can the company generate revenue in this space? Absolutely.

But is it going to do it through innovation to somehow generate incredible profitability? No, I don't think so. After all, why would a gun owner by a "brass dryer" when they can buy a food dehydrator from Amazon or Ali Express for quite a bit less?

Market Segmentation

The other moment which left me scratching my head was the market segmentation for where American Outdoor Brands saw its customers.

In its most recent investor presentation, the company breaks down the core consumer segments for its main brands. While it looks great and surely impresses at first glance, once you get deeper into it, you start wondering whether it is too hyper-segmented and risking limiting the customers.

For instance, for the entire brand, the company splits into 4 consumer segments, the Marksman, Harvester, Defender, and Adventurer.

Source: AOBC Investor Presentation

So I certainly see myself as a Marksman... BUT I certainly believe in "confidently knowing ('my') belongings are safe."

Furthermore, while I certainly don't consider myself a "harvester" I do have an interest in possibly going out to hunt (deer, cause they keep running into our cars while we are driving). And I certainly consider myself an "adventurer," and would certainly carry a gun than a knife.

Then there are the firearms segments.

Source: AOBC Investor Presentation

I do feel quite proud that I was singled out as "hardcore" at the analyst meeting but I am also most certainly "young" and view handguns as "fun and an opportunity to be part of a community." In fact, at this point in time going out to the range is generally about being part of the community.

Furthermore, the majority of the 8,000 gun owners on my gun community would be insulted as while they are not young, most certainly participate in firearms events and meetups strictly for the community and to share their knowledge.

And the "one and done" category? People who are serious about handgun ownership and for whom it is all about "protection" are generally not the ones who buy one and are done. Those are generally people who are "hardcore" and go out to get classes, etc. I just cannot equate "handgun ownership is serious to them and not at all about recreation" with whom I believe the company was confusing them... DABBLERS... the people who buy a gun "for protection" and never take a class or even take it out of their safes.

The ones who do buy A gun for protection and not have any interest in firearms are NOT "Serious"... but are "IRRESPONSIBLE!"

Once again... as a gun owner, er "hardcore" gun owner, the perceived segmentation was something cringeworthy to see.

I had the same feelings for the Long Guns segments.

Source: AOBC Investor Presentation

Here too I am left scratching my head as to whether or not actual gun owners created this presentation or it was a B School business case project, or perhaps a consulting company came up with this.

Granted, I have lived in NJ for most of my life and JUST moved out to "America" but I am trying to figure out what the purpose of the gun would be "around the farm?" Would it not be for hunting or protection? Furthermore, "Uninvolved" from what specifically?

If we are discussing gun buyers who buy firearms for "the job" then this would include law enforcement too? In which case guys may not be buying guns for enjoyment but most certainly are involved!

"Young Novices" really left me "confused" as they are supposed to be "confused by long gun choices." While I agree that "shopping for a new firearm can be overwhelming" generally novices, and young novices most certainly do more research on buying their first gun than even experienced gun owners and they most certainly do care about quality, brand, and price!

As we know, one concept I describe is "social risk." Brand new gun owners have too much social risk buying a brand of guns that they have not heard of.

Brand new gun owners are going to be buying Glocks, Smith & Wessons, Rugers, H&Ks. They are NOT generally going to be buying Canik, RIA, CZ, SAR, Grand Power, Maxim Defense, Archon, Caracal, Kriss, Tanfoglio, Zenith, etc.

Furthermore, what is the purpose of "Young?" Are we discussing age? Or "young novices" as in brand new to shooting sports? In which case, there is no need for "young." Once again though, generally the "young" gun owners are the most engaged and knowledgeable as instead of simply going to the gun store and asking the clerk for help, today, a "young novice," despite NEVER having shot a gun will likely know the specs and features of every gun in the gun case better than the guy behind the counter selling them. Those "young novices" have spent weeks watching YouTube video reviews, reading Recoil magazine, browsing Reddit and forums and can combine that with the "experience" they had playing Counter-Strike, Call of Duty or Modern Warfare.

Bottom Line

I have absolutely zero issues with Smith & Wesson firearms, love my Smith & Wesson and M&P knives, zero issues with my Frankford Arsenal products and am generally a fan of all of the brands.

The challenge is of course, "How do we view American Outdoor Brands Company?"

I've said it before and I will keep on saying it over and over again. Investors in AOBC, RGR, and VSTO for that matter CANNOT be investing in the companies because they are "gun people."

Over the years I am coming to the conclusion that if you are expecting solid ROI on the publicly traded companies, you will have to put those sunshades on first and swallow the gun pride.

In order for these stocks to do exceptionally well, you need to hope that President Trump loses the election, a Democrat hell bent on "sensible gun control" comes to power and the economy really starts growing.

Why?

It's all about the margins.

Under President Obama, gun owners largely lived in an ongoing state of anxiety expecting the next shoe to drop. With every paycheck, they would stock on some more ammo or another AR-15 lower or a gun. Gun and ammo prices remained stable and there was plenty of demand that took up the majority of the available production capacities.

At the same time, as the broader economy continued to recover after the 2008 Financial Crisis, the outdoor space recovered from the recession and generated meaningful sales. As such, companies like Vista looked like sure investments.

To a lesser degree, American Outdoor Brands is in the same boat, and as such, investors need to stop focusing on the guns and on the "widgets."

Looking at my previous articles, I often find comments from investors who have obviously been invested for a long long time. Unfortunately for them, Smith & Wesson "SWHC" is NOT American Outdoor Brands Corp.

Imagine you are 40 years old and you reminisce about your high school sweetheart. You remember how fun and pure she was. And then you meet her 20 years later and realize that she is now a career driven mom of two, trying to juggle her responsibilities at work and at home. Fun is the last thing on her mind.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation is NOT that fun and exciting stock you picked up for a $1 and rode to over $12. AOBC is now that more mature company, that while yes, still makes guns, is in the middle of a transition to a more diversified company, and as such, may not be looking for "Fun Bobby" but rather needs a "Responsible Matt."

Gun owners need to keep in mind that over time, AOBC will be more and more diversified, with firearms representing less of the overall pie.

Over the last 4 years, gun sales went from representing 100% of the revenue to now under 75%. The company is committed to continually lower that and further acquisitions and growth of existing brands such as Bubba will certainly push that transition.

Source: AOBC Shareholder Report

Once again, as an investor, this is GREAT news. As a gun owner? Not so much as you have more variables in the investment equation.

Are you an investor that prefers "balanced funds" where management makes the investment mix? Or do you prefer to have pure ETFs and you select the allocation?

There truly is no right or wrong answer to the question, it ultimately boils down to what YOU, the INVESTOR wants.

In the meantime, firearms sales still do make up the majority of the revenue at the company and investors and analysts need to understand the drivers of the gun business if they want to figure out what the future likely holds.

In retrospect, I am left wondering, is the company merely pandering to the investment community with awesome PowerPoints? Or are the "gun people" being pushed out and replaced by people who know widgets?

Thanks for reading and I hope this was helpful in your due diligence process!

Author's Note: This article was a while in the making. During this process, American Outdoor Brands Corp put out a few 8k and responses to the activist shareholder requests, such as those by BlackRock and others, discussing gun safety, etc. I am PROUD to say THANK YOU to American Outdoor Brands for politely and eloquently standing up for gun rights and the Second Amendment. If you have not done so already, please read it here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.