Measuring Harris Corp.'s Progress On The Benjamin Graham Model

In this article, I have evaluated Harris Corporation's (HRS) strength on the BG (read: Benjamin Graham) model for value investing. I have also compared HRS with a peer company, Raytheon Company (RTN), to evaluate its relative strength on the BG model. This analysis reveals that HRS lags behind RTN on every key metric identified by the BG model. Nevertheless, due to an impending merger between HRS and L3 Technologies (LLL), we may expect HRS to improve its dynamics and become a different company altogether. In my view, this anticipation is what’s supporting the recent momentum in share prices.

Figure-1 (Source: MuckRock)

HRS's strength on the BG model and competitor analysis

The BG model evaluates the strength of stocks as potential value investments. This evaluation is based on seven performance metrics including quality rating, D/CA ratio (read: debt to current assets), current ratio, PE ratio, PB ratio, EPS growth, and dividends (payout and yields). Let's consider the strength of HRS based on the BG model, in comparison with RTN.

Quality rating: The BG model suggests that value stocks should have an S&P rating of at least ‘B’ grade. In the case of HRS, it has a rating of "BBB-" for its long-term debt. In contrast, RTN has "A+" for its long-term debt. Even though both companies exceed the rating requirement of the BG model, we can see that HRS lags behind RTN in terms of quality rating.

D/CA ratio: The BG model suggests buying companies whose D/CA ratio does not exceed 1.10x. Figure-2 demonstrates that HRS has a D/CA ratio of ~1.65x ($3.819/$2.311). In contrast, RTN has a D/CA ratio of ~0.42x ($5.06B/$12.14B). We can see that HRS's debt is way higher than the levels recommended by the BG model, and compared with the ratio of RTN, HRS's debt is currently at dangerous levels (in proportion to its current assets).

Figure-2 (Source: YCharts)

Current ratio: A minimum of 1.5x CR (read: current ratio) is specified by the BG model, for value investing. Unfortunately, both companies do not meet this threshold. However, RTN has a better position than HRS. Nevertheless, as shown in Figure-3, HRS is improving its CR since September 2018. In contrast, RTN has witnessed a decline during the past 6 months.

Figure-3 (Source: YCharts)

Moreover, when we compare the FCF (read: free cash flow) positions of both companies (Figure-4), we can identify that HRS is on the lower end of the scale. In contrast, RTN has improved its FCF profile significantly during the past 6 months.

Figure-4 (Source: YCharts)

EPS growth: The BG model recommends investing in stocks that have witnessed consistent growth in earnings during the past 5 years. According to the BG model, stocks that have witnessed earnings deficit during such period are risky stocks for value investors.

When we apply this criterion to HRS (Figure-5), we can see that its earnings have formed a U-shaped pattern during the past 5 years. The EPS have declined since FY 2014 but have regained traction since FY 2016. If HRS could sustain this recent EPS growth trend, then it could be classified as a value investment according to the BG model.

In contrast, RTN has demonstrated a relatively flat EPS profile except until FY 2016. Since FY 2017, it has demonstrated solid EPS growth and unlike HRS, it has not witnessed any major earnings deficit during the past 5 years. In my view, RTN is the more appropriate choice (compared with HRS), in terms of the EPS growth criteria of the model.

Figure-5 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

PE ratio: The BG model suggests that the PE ratio for value stocks should not exceed 9.0x. However, we can see (Figure-6) that the PE multiples for both companies are more than twice the recommended level. In the case of HRS, a comparatively higher PE ratio is indicative of the anticipation of strong earnings growth, and we will discuss a case (in a later section) whereby HRS is likely to witness significant business growth due to synergies. Figure-6 (Source: YCharts)

PB ratio: In terms of the PB (read: price to book) ratio, the model suggests picking up stocks whose PB ratio does not exceed 1.2x. However, we can see that the PB values of both these companies (Figure-7) are way ahead of the levels recommended by the BG model. In my view, a similar situation is evident here as seen in the case of PE valuation. HRS has a higher PB ratio compared with RTN. This indicates that HRS's is slightly overvalued compared with RTN. From another angle, the higher PB ratio might also be indicative of the high growth expectations for both companies, and HRS in particular.

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

Dividend and yields: HRS lags behind RTN when it comes to dividend payout and dividend yield (Figure-8). On a TTM (read: trailing twelve months) basis, HRS has paid a dividend of $2.51/share with a dividend yield of ~1.5%. In contrast, RTN has paid a dividend of $4.3/share with a yield of ~1.9%. This would imply that if you are looking for an income investment in the defence industry, then RTN would be a better choice.

Figure-8 (Source: YCharts)

Section conclusion:

Figure-9 presents a summarized table of the preceding discussion. On the surface, it appears that both companies do not meet the requirements of the BG model on quite a few metrics including EPS growth, PE ratio, PB ratio, and current ratio. Nevertheless, HRS lags behind RTN on almost every key metric and does not appear to be a suitable value investment based on the BG model. However, as discussed in the following section, HRS is going for a merger with another major player in the US defence industry. In my view, this merger should help create synergies and would definitely improve the business growth opportunities for the merged companies.

Figure-9 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Growth opportunity enhanced by the proposed merger with LLL

The preceding section highlights that HRS does not fulfill the value investment criteria of the BG model. But this fact does not preclude it from being a solid growth investment. As shown in Figure-10, HRS has bagged significant price gains during the past 30 days. In my view, HRS is poised to witness more growth as it completes the merger with LLL.

Figure-10 (Source: SA)

After completion of this merger, the merged company will be called L3 Harris Technologies and would become the 6th largest defence company in the US. Moreover, L3 Harris would also rank in the world’s top 10 defence companies. This merger would enhance business growth in both the short and long term. The merger is expected to be completed towards the middle of the calendar year 2019. The merged company is expected to generate FCF of ~$1.9 BB and we can see that these FCF are ~3x those currently generated by HRS (refer Figure-4). Additionally, the merged companies are expected to generate net revenues of ~$16 BB, with a combined EBIT (read: earnings before interest and tax) of ~$2.4 BB.

In the long term (say the next 3 years), integration of technologies and business solutions would help both companies achieve synergies and reduce costs by ~$500 million each year. Moreover, it’s expected that the merger would enable both companies to enhance FCF to ~$3 BB within the next three years. It’s relevant to quote L3 CEO Mr Christopher E. Kubasik’s thoughts on this merger:

This merger creates greater benefits and growth opportunities than either company could have achieved alone. The companies were on similar growth trajectories and this combination accelerates the journey to becoming a more agile, integrated and innovative non-traditional 6th Prime focused on investing in important, next-generation technologies. L3 Harris Technologies will possess a wealth of technologies and a talented and engaged workforce. By unleashing this potential, we will strengthen our core franchises, expand into new and adjacent markets and enhance our global presence.

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that HRS falls short of the criteria specified by the BG model for value investments, and its competitor RTN has a relatively better position from that perspective. Nevertheless, HRS has witnessed significant price gains recently, and in my view, HRS is more appropriately classified as a growth investment. The growth outlook of the company is enhanced by its impending merger with LLL, and the merger is expected to be completed in the current calendar year (2019). This merger would enable HRS and LLL to achieve cost synergies, enhance FCF generation, and would also enable them to strengthen their revenue and earnings profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.