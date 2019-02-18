Qualys: Reevaluating After Major Selloff

The best move for Qualys would be to provide clarity and financial expectations on their new products and pipeline.

The bull case is driven by new product offerings, a recession-resistant sector, and secular tailwinds in cybersecurity.

Rather than highlight their new offerings and strong pipeline, the earnings call was dominated by questions on how guidance was calculated.

After a month and a half of cloud stocks leading the market, Qualys (QLYS) has become one of the first SaaS providers to get absolutely punished after an earnings report. As in most cases, the devil is in the details, and there is more to the story than just a sell-off due to poor guidance. Below, I will review the earnings report along with the bull and bear case after the major price drop.

Earnings Reaction

For Q4 2018, Qualys reported $74.2 million in sales and $0.51 non-GAAP EPS, with sales in-line with guidance and a beat on earnings. This represented an 18% and a 60% growth rate respectively. For the fiscal year, revenue reached $278.9 million and $1.75 non-GAAP EPS. Management explained in the press release:

We achieved a solid fourth quarter, ending a strong year during which we grew revenues by 21%, produced record margins, saw new solutions contribute 20% of bookings and benefited from increased multi-product adoption. We delivered an impressive suite of new technology and application components to our Qualys Cloud Platform, including our innovative Global IT Asset Inventory application."

There are a couple of other details that I want to highlight for investors, as Qualys is still in the early stages of its growth potential. Cross-selling capabilities are growing, with management highlighting Q4 metrics:

Platform adoption continued to increase as the percentage of enterprise customers with three or more Qualys solutions rose to 41% from 32% and the percentage of enterprise customers with four or more Qualys solutions increased to 21% from 15%."

Source: Qualys IR

Cross-selling success will be a key growth driver for Qualys, as they have launched several new product offerings last year, with even more planned to be launched this year. These new products also tie into why Qualys stock fell so harshly after earnings; management does not consider these new products in their guidance estimates. As explained in the call:

Having said that, consistent with prior years we said that we are not assuming a material contribution from new solutions for the purposes of guidance because it's prudent given that the pace of adoption at can be difficult to predict."

Analysts on the call pushed for more clarification, but management remained vague about this.

Bull Case

After the earnings report, poor guidance likely induced panic selling and profit taking, bringing Qualys down over 16%. But the enterprise software sector had a strong 2019, and Qualys is still up 2% over the past 30 days. Below, I'll highlight the three top factors of the bull case.

A positive takeaway from the poor earnings call was the growing success of platform adoption among their customer base. Qualys has several new product offerings in the pipeline to go along with their many 2018 product launches.

Source: Qualys IR, Edited by Author

Above, I highlighted new offerings Qualys has added in 2018. In addition, new offerings also include: Out-of-Band Configuration Assessment, Passive Network Sensor (beta version), new functionality for the Center for Internet Security, new functionality for the Security Assessment Questionnaire app, and the Qualys Consulting Edition. Acquisitions and new integration capabilities were added as well.

Management highlighted the strong pipeline in their call:

Our current plans in 2019 include, the release of new solutions such as Passive Network Discovery, Secure Access Control, Certificate Management and Cloud Security Management. The general availability of Patch Management, announced today, enabling IT and SecOps teams to quickly target critical common vulnerabilities and exposures, then deploy the patches across endpoints, on-premises or cloud assets and verify remediation all from one console."

Source: Qualys IR

Platform adoption, cross-selling, and vendor lock-in advantages will grow as new offerings enter the market. Customers with 4 products had a 99% retention rate, while customers with only two products had a 91% retention rate. Lastly, new products grow their TAM, by adding niche markets to their overall TAM.

The enterprise software sector has been strong in 2019. Two months ago, Evercore highlighted that companies will likely increase their IT investments, focusing on ROI and company efficiency (automation requires less employees). With rising input costs and trade wars hurting traditionally defensive sectors, software is starting to be viewed by investors as a recession-resistant sector. Also, last year, Salesforce (CRM) CEO Marc Benioff noted:

I've had occurrences with all of them recently and I can tell you that across the board, I don't know a CEO who is not aggressively spending at a level that I have not seen them spend that before. And probably the number one thing that they're spending on is their own digital transformations. They are really positioning their companies for the future."

Lastly, in line with the strength in the software sector, secular trends in cybersecurity and cloud computing provide strong tailwinds for Qualys.

Source: Gartner

Security spending is growing in all areas, and Qualys is targeting not only several different areas with their new offerings and pipeline, but their Qualys Cloud Platform is positioned to provide a single solution to allow a company to manage all of their security and data privacy needs across several different segments.

Governments are taking a more active approach in data privacy and cybersecurity regulation as well. Gartner translates this trend to government CIO spending in cybersecurity:

According to Mr. Howard [Gartner VP Analyst], the fact that cybersecurity remains an area of projected increased spending reflects government's recognition of its role as the steward of public data, with secure transactions now table stakes for governments in a digital world. In today's digital world, cyber attacks are highly visible, increasingly malicious and costly, and they erode the public's trust," Mr. Howard said. Government CIOs have steadily increased their prioritization of cybersecurity over the years and have gained executive commitment to vigilance in ensuring that ever-evolving malicious attacks and threats are mitigated to the greatest extent possible."

Gartner also lists the three key trends affecting cybersecurity spending in the private sector:

At least 30 percent of organizations will spend on GDPR-related consulting and implementation services through 2019.

Risk management and privacy concerns within digital transformation initiatives will drive additional security service spending through 2020 for more than 40 percent of organizations.

Services (subscription and managed) will represent at least 50 percent of security software delivery by 2020.

Source: Gartner (link here)

Bear Case

On the other hand, bears have taken over Qualys stock since the earnings report. Soon after the earnings report, JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded Qualys based on a change in the competitive landscape:

Impressive results and guidance from both Tenable (TENB) and Rapid7 (RPD) would indicate that their product portfolios are better aligned with the market at the moment," Auty said. "Further signaling the reason for the weak guidance in 2019, short-term billings in the December quarter came in $1 million shy of our expectation."

To compound this, Gartner doesn't rate Qualys as a leader in application security testing.

Source: Gartner

Gartner notes:

Qualys is a visible DAST (Dynamic Application Security Testing) player with sizable market share, but does not provide SAST (Static Application Security Testing) or IAST (Interactive Security Testing), and only provides DAST as a cloud service. Organizations looking for a lower-cost, automated DAST service that provides malware scanning should consider Qualys."

Possibly as a result of their position, Qualys has been investing heavily in acquisitions and new offerings, as noted above. This reaction may not always be cost efficient, but it is needed.

This positioning, combined with the revenue slowdown, has likely served as validation to bearish investors. Below is a table of revenue growth from similar companies to Qualys based on February earnings:

Stock Revenue Growth QLYS 17.90% TENB 39% RPD 22.40% CYBR 35.70%

Source: Seeking Alpha

First, even though these companies aren't exact competitors, perception is important and Qualys falling below 20% growth with weak guidance hurts sentiment. Investors are willing to pay a large price for revenue growth in this sector, but Qualys is showing weakness. Investors need to believe that new offerings will revitalize sales growth, which represents more risk. This earnings report shows their core offerings are weak and investment risk is no longer based on a growing company with a high valuation, but a company that relies on new, innovative yet unproven offerings, along with a high valuation. This causes the risk profile to increase.

This also leads to the last factor of the bear case, the valuation, with metrics listed below.

Stock Price Forward P/E PEG P/CF CF Growth Forward P/S P/S/G QLYS $80.69 43 1.79 25.00 19% 9.83 0.63

Source: Seeking Alpha, Morningstar

In a sector that has several stocks with P/S ratios above 20 with negative earnings, I believe investors should be selective in this area. Fundamentals, specifically growth, show large weakness for 2019.

Metrics that account for growth, PEG and P/S/G, are high. A P/S/G above .4 is generally a non-starter for me for companies without positive earnings. However, P/S and P/S/G are both less relevant for Qualys compared to their peers since Qualys has steady positive earnings. PEG is high, as anything above 1 typically represents an overvalued stock, though PEG isn't always effective. When all of these metrics are combined, I believe the fundamentals and growth don't support the valuation.

A counterpoint to the above is that 2019 estimates don't represent the long term story. Management didn't account for new offerings and their pipeline in their 2019 estimates, leaving analysts in the dark, which dominated the earnings call.

Investor Takeaway

I fully expect Qualys management to address the bear case in the analyst and investor event next month. Whether their response will address all of the bearish concerns remains to be seen. I'd rather wait until after the analyst day to invest for those that are interested, even though the event could cause some price swings. Based on current information, Qualys remains a company with several uncertainties and a high valuation.

Despite this, an analyst day that clarifies the financial picture after 2019, or company guidance on new products and offerings in the pipeline, could cause a dramatic shift in sentiment and validate the bullish case. Risk-averse investors should consider waiting until after the analyst day to get a clearer picture.

