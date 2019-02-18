Charles River Laboratories To Acquire Citoxlab For EU CRO Services

CRL gains a geographical footprint in the EU while adding to its scientific portfolio of services for early stage research.

Charles River Laboratories (CRL) announced it has made a binding offer to acquire Citoxlab for about $510 million in cash (€448 million).

Citoxlab operates as as a non-clinical contract research organization [CRO].

CRL is acquiring Citoxlab to expand its service offerings into the EU and add to its scientific portfolio. Investors like CRL’s results and the deal provides no reason to change that view.

Target Company

Evreux, France-based Citoxlab was founded in 1969 as a non-clinical (early stage) CRO to provide preclinical services and specialty safety evaluation services to pharmaceutical, biotech, and chemical companies.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Jean-François Le Bigot, who has been with the firm since 1987 and has a number of scientific paper publications.

Citoxlab operates nine research facilities spread across France, Canada, USA, Denmark as well as Hungary where the company conducts studies on ‘general and reproductive toxicology, carcinogenicity, bioanalysis, DMPK, Pharmacokinetics, Toxicokinetics, ADME, immunology, and safety pharmacology.’

Citoxlab’s primary offerings include:

Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals

Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Biocides

Veterinary products

Cosmetics and Fragrance

Medical Devices

Ingredients, Additives, Novel Food

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global healthcare and CRO market is projected to reach $54.7 billion by 2025. The non-clinical CRO industry is a subset of the overall CRO market.

This growth forecast represents a CAGR of 6.6% between 2018 and 2025.

The main driver for this expected growth is increasing drug development costs as procedures and products increase in complexity.

Major vendors that provide CRO services include:

Quintiles

Covance

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Parexel

ICON (ICLR)

inVentiv Health

Medidata Solutions (MDSO)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

CRL disclosed the acquisition price as $510 million in an all-cash transaction.

According to the 8-K filing, the deal is a ‘binding offer’ where the parties have asserted that neither party has received any other offers and if either party receives an offer, it won’t accept or negotiate until the other party has been notified.

Management said that it expects the deal to be ‘accretive to non-GAAP EPS by approximately $0.15 in 2019 and at least $0.35 in 2020.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, it had $195.4 million in cash and equivalents and $2.5 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.6 billion was long-term debt. So, the deal will require new debt for CRL.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $301.1 million.

CRL is acquiring Citoxlab to develop its service offering portfolio and expand geographically.

As CRL Chairman and CEO James Foster stated in the deal announcement,

The proposed acquisition of Citoxlab would expand and solidify Charles River’s position as the partner of choice for our clients’ early-stage research needs, at a time when we believe there continues to be significant demand for outsourced services from both biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Citoxlab would be an exceptional strategic fit for Charles River because it incorporates the key attributes we require in an acquisition: scientific expertise, complementary capabilities, talented people, and access to growing end markets. The proposed acquisition would also enhance our geographic footprint, particularly in Europe, and our access to a growing biotechnology client base, enabling Charles River to provide a broader range of services proximate to our clients – both large and small.

In the past 12 months, CRL’s stock price has risen 31.6% vs. the S&P 500 Index’ rise of 2.6%, as the chart below indicates:

CRL has an enviable history of positive earnings surprises in recent quarters, although the consistency of the surprises indicates the potential for management deliberately ‘engineering’ such results,

Analyst ratings are somewhat mixed and the current consensus price target of $145.46 implies only a 3.2% upside for the stock compared to its current price of $140.86 at press time,

Analyst sentiment in earnings calls over the past few years have run the gamut and are recently on a negative trajectory based on linguistic analysis,

With the deal for Citoxlab, CRL hopes to expand its offerings along the lines of its acquisitions of WIL and MPI.

Citoxlab promises to expand CRL’s scientific portfolio as well as its geographic footprint in the EU. Per management’s recent earnings call, ‘Citoxlab provides a broad suite of early-stage services that would expand our existing capabilities in general and specialty tox, including reproductive toxicology, and ocular services as well as ecotoxicology...The proposed acquisition would also double our revenue for preclinical medical device testing services, which has an addressable market opportunity approaching $1 billion.’

Management expects non-GAAP accretion to earnings in 2019 and more so in 2020, which usually means GAAP is less favorable.

Investors apparently like the deal, at least in context with its most recent earnings announcement for Q4 2018, pushing CRL’s stock up 7.75% since the announcement. Assuming CRL can close the transaction on time, the acquisition appears to be a positive development as it expands CRL addressable market more deeply in the EU.

