Why We Are Giving ABB The Benefit Of The Doubt

We believe the company has finally made the necessary changes to grow revenues and earnings in a more consistent fashion, and with an undemanding valuation shares look attractive.

Shares of industrial automation giant ABB have done very little for investors during the past decade.

Shares of ABB (ABB) have done very little this past decade, spending most of the time fluctuating between ~$18 and ~$28. Despite reorganizations and changes in strategy, the last ten years it has seemed like the company was always "stuck in second gear" and not able to power through to the future.

Data by YCharts

However, this time we are giving them the benefit of the doubt, and believe expectations are low enough that even modest improvements in growth and profitability will be quickly rewarded.

There are four main reasons why we believe ABB can turn out to be a good investment this time:

A solid balance sheet with investment grade credit rating; An undemanding valuation that assumes little to no growth going forward; A more focused company in industrial automation, mobility, and robotics after the sale of most of its power grids division to Hitachi; A reduction of layers of bureaucracy in the company, looking to foster a more entrepreneurial culture.

Two areas that should continue to grow quickly, and where ABB is well positioned, are industrial robots and electric vehicle (EV) charging technology.

Source: Investor Presentation

According to the International Federation of Robotics, industrial robots are expected to grow at ~14% per year for the next four years. They also point out the big discrepancy between countries that are leaders in robot intensity like Singapore and Korea, and the rest of the world. ABB continues to invest significantly in growing its robotics business, recently announcing a new $150M robotics factory in Shanghai capable of building around 100K robots per year.

The EV charging station market is expected to grow much faster, although that growth comes from a relatively small base. Still, Bloomberg reports that the US market alone is expected to grow to over $18B by 2030. ABB is positioning itself to capture a significant part of this growing market by partnering with companies like EVgo, America’s Largest Public Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Network. ABB's cutting edge 350kW chargers are capable of adding up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) of driving range in 8 minutes.

By selling the power grids division and using the proceeds to buy back shares, the resulting new ABB will be much more concentrated in these growth sectors. It will also get rid of the order volatility that came with this division, and lower margins caused by utilities' public bidding order processes.

Source: Investor Presentation

ABB is also being smart in bundling many of its products and services into comprehensive solutions. This should result in revenue and margin synergies, and a better experience for customers who are looking to solve a problem and don't want to spend much time and effort making individual purchase decisions for each needed component. ABB calls this initiative of tailored customer solutions ABB Ability.

Source: Investor Presentation

ABB is expecting that this strategy will accelerate revenue growth beyond market growth, and should result in a better experience and lower total costs for customers.

Source: Investor Presentation

One example solution they give is how they provided EV fast chargers for electric car manufacturer NIO (NIO), together with its Connected Services platform that helps remotely diagnose problems, and in some cases even fix some of them, improving uptime and making the system more efficient.

Source: Investor Presentation

ABB is also making serious efforts to change its corporate culture to become more agile and entrepreneurial. In an interview with the WSJ, CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer explained that ABB is giving business unit leaders ownership of products, functions, research, technology and territories. At the same time staff at headquarters will be reduced, and it will scrap country and regional structures. Spiesshofer believes this should make ABB more entrepreneurial and agile:

We’re going towards a fully global entrepreneur model. That’s really a massive, massive change to the operational DNA of ABB.

This is a change that has the potential to truly reinvigorate the company. A good example of the transformative change that can take place when big companies start operating like a collection of start-ups is GE Appliances, after it was acquired by Haier Group. Bloomberg has a fascinating story on how this approach of emphasizing flexibility and risk taking with fewer middle managers transformed the company, making it grow again and become more innovative at the same time.

Also making ABB more entrepreneurial is its collaboration with start-ups, some of which have received investment through its ABB Technology Ventures arm. These start-ups are mainly focused on solving problems with smart automation.

Source: Investor Presentation

Last but not least, we appreciate that ABB is committed to being a socially responsible company, and has initiatives to reduce its environmental impact and support the communities in which operates. This in addition to its business efforts related to sustainable transportation and renewable energy have attracted sustainability awards like being named to the Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations.

Valuation

In terms of valuation metrics, ABB is currently trading below its 10 year median price-to-sales ratio.

Data by YCharts

Its P/E ratio is near the bottom of its range for the last few years at ~19, and based on forward earnings estimates it is even lower at ~15.

Data by YCharts

One reason for the cheap valuation is that ABB's operating margins have generally lagged those of competitors. Our expectation is that once the sale of the power-grids unit is completed and some of the initiatives described above start having some positive impact, margins should experience a significant improvement. Realizing cost synergies from the GE Industrial Solutions unit acquisition should also help move operating margins in the right direction.

Data by YCharts

One area where ABB is already where it should be is balance sheet strength. Even though net total long-term debt has somewhat increased, its interest coverage ratio is quite high and it retains a coveted 'A' grade credit rating.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

ABB's focus on business simplification and on creating a more entrepreneurial culture, together with moving the company to higher growth industries, should help increase revenue growth and improve margins. We like in particular the investments in digital industries, EV charging technology, and robotics. With an undemanding valuation and a more than 4% dividend at recent prices, we like ABB as a way to invest in the growth of industrial automation and sustainable transportation.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.