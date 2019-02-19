Cocoa Heads For The Upper End Of Its Trading Range

After reaching a high at $2914 per ton on the nearby ICE futures market last spring, the price of cocoa futures settled into a $2000 to $2400 range which has been in place since last July. Over the period, the price of the commodity has made three trips to test to the downside, and now it appears to be on its way to the upper end for the fourth time. Since October, the soft commodity has been making higher lows and higher highs in a sign of price strength for the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products.

More than 60% of the world’s cocoa supplies each year come from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. While many of the countries in the Middle East depend upon the price of oil for their livelihoods, in West Africa it is cocoa that determines the overall health of the local economies. The integrated cocoa business in West Africa is the leading employer in the region.

Cocoa beans can only thrive in equatorial climates, so there are few alternatives when it comes to production. Meanwhile, the addressable market for chocolate continues to expand given the never-ending growth in population and wealth around the globe. In China, cocoa demand has increased dramatically as the dietary habits in the Asian nation have shifted and incorporated many more delicacies from around the world. The number of Chinese chocoholics is growing by leaps and bounds putting enormous pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation for cocoa.

At the turn of this century, the price of ICE cocoa future was trading at the $800 per ton level. The price has not traded below the $1000 level since 2001, and below $1500 per ton since 2006. In 2011, cocoa reached its all-time peak at $3826 per ton, and since then it has traded as low as $1769 in 2017.

Over recent sessions, the price of cocoa futures turned higher and is now on its way towards the upper end of its recent trading range. The most direct route for a trading or investment position in the growing cocoa market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative to the volatile and highly-leveraged world of the futures arena.

May cocoa holds at the midpoint

The price of the now active month May cocoa futures contract fell to a low at $2203 on January 31, and since then it has been moving higher. On the May contract, cocoa held the midpoint of its $2000 to $2400 trading band that has been in place since July 2018.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of May cocoa futures closed last Friday at $2339 per ton. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators are trending higher since the end of January when May cocoa failed to decline below the $2200 per ton level. Daily historical price volatility at 18.62% reflects a market that remains in a trading range.

A bullish trend on the daily chart, but the weekly and monthly charts are not convinced

While the daily chart in the cocoa futures market is bullish as the price works its way towards the $2400 per ton level, the weekly and monthly charts are not as optimistic.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the slow stochastic and price strength measure is in neutral territory given cocoa’s inability to break higher or lower.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates a neutral condition, but a slight bias to the downside which has been in place since the price of cocoa turned lower in May 2018 from $2914 per ton.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart displays a more promising picture for the price of the soft commodity as the momentum indicator crossed to the upside in early 2018 and continued to rise gently.

Beware of falling open interest and a rising price

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric tends to support a price trend when it rises in a market that is moving higher or lower. However, when open interest falls, it does not typically provide validation for a price trend.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the open interest metric declined from 252,593 to 230,957 contracts from January 31 until the end of last week as the price of cocoa futures have been moving to the upside. The drop in the total number of open long and short positions stands as a warning sign that the current price rally could run out of steam as it approaches the top end of its range.

The March-May roll could have cleansed the market- A weak pound reveals cocoa’s strength

Meanwhile, one potential for the decline in open interest over the past few weeks could be the roll from March to May futures.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the prices of May minus March futures in the cocoa market illustrates, the spread between the two futures contracts has traded from a low at $22 to a high at $43 since the January 31 low in the cocoa market. The premium for the deferred month may be a reason why some carrying long positions have closed positions rather than rolling them to the next active month. When it comes to the shorts who benefit from contango, the recent price appreciation likely made them think twice about rolling their risk position to the May futures contract. Therefore, the drop in open interest could be a function of the roll period.

Those who read my periodic cocoa analysis, know that I watch the level of the British pound versus the US dollar as an indicator for the cocoa market. With the international hub of physical cocoa trading in the UK, many supply contracts use the pound as a pricing mechanism for the primary ingredient in chocolate. A stronger pound against the dollar tends to provide support for the price of cocoa, while a weaker pound can weigh on the price of the soft commodity. However, over recent weeks, the pound has moved lower while cocoa appreciated.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the pound-dollar relationship shows, the British currency dropped from its most recent high at $1.3252 on January 25 to a low at $1.2791 last week and was just over the $1.29 on Friday, February 15. The rising price of cocoa futures in the face of weakness in the pound-dollar relationship is a sign of strength for the cocoa futures market.

NIB is an alternative to the ICE futures

Eventually cocoa will break out of its current trading range. The ever-rising demand for cocoa beans is a reason that we could be higher levels in the coming weeks and months. Above the $2439 level on the weekly chart, the next level of significant technical resistance stands at the 2018 peak at $2914 which means there is lots of room for price appreciation on a percentage basis from cocoa’s current level.

While the most direct route for a long position in cocoa is via the ICE futures and options market, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN product (NIB) offers market participants price exposure in the soft commodity. The fund summary for NIB states:

“The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the "index") reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.”

NIB has net assets of $22.66 million and trades an average of 32,890 shares each day. May cocoa futures appreciated from $2203 on January 31 to a high at $2345 on February 15, a rally of 6.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, NIB moved from $24.74 to $26.57 or 7.4% as the ETN outperformed the price action in the May cocoa futures market. The March futures moved from $2161 to $2316 over the period or over 7% which likely accounts for NIB’s better performance.

Cocoa is on its way back to the upper end of its trading range. If the soft commodity is going to break to the upside, NIB could be the perfect ETN to sweeten your portfolio over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.