Yamana Gold: Can The Cerro Moro Make The Difference In 2019?

Yamana Gold had been slowly and painfully recovering from its recent lows at ~$2 in November last year, and it is likely that the trend will continue slowly in 2019.

Total production for the fourth quarter was 310,369 GEO from Yamana's seven producing mines.

Revenues were up 1% year over year to $483.4 million in the quarter and were up 16% sequentially. Yamana Gold beat consensus on income and EPS this quarter.

Picture: Cerro Moro mine in Argentina. Source: MiningJournal

Investment Thesis

The Canadian-based Yamana Gold (AUY) is a mid-tier gold producer operating seven mines throughout Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. One important milestone is that the Cerro Moro mine is now producing commercially.

Yamana Gold announced on October 25, 2018, that it sold its Gualcamayo mine in Argentina to Mineros S.A. in $85 million deal.

The mine is on track to achieve Yamana's 2018 gold production guidance of 100,000 ounces.

Daniel Racine - the new President and CEO who replaced Peter Marrone - said in the conference call:

Once again, we exceeded production expectations. We had a record gold production in 2018 from Canadian Malartic and Jacobina and above expectation gold production from Chapada and El Peñón. We also exceeded guidance for silver and copper. We are also very proud of our newest mine Cerro Moro. In its first six months of production, the mine has exceeded average mill feed grade recovery for gold and silver and exceeded guidance.

Yamana Gold - Balance Sheet in 4Q'2018. The raw numbers

Note: The past quarters have been restated and reported here to the best of my knowledge.

Yamana Gold 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q18 Total Revenues in $ Million 428.1 493.4 478.8 449.7 431.5 416.8 483.4 Net Income in $ Million -34.7 43.5 -196.9 160.1 18.0 -81.3 -61.4 EBITDA $ Million 540.0 188.5 -219.2 -9.3 525.4 56.7 154.3 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 8.8% 0 0 4.2% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share -0.04 0.04 -0.21 -0.17 0.02 -0.09 -0.06 Cash from operations in $ Million 124.6 149.8 158.3 122.4 102.4 64.3 114.7 Capital Expenditure in $ Million -129.3 -0.1 -327.2 149.8 104.0 102.6 ~97.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -14.5 149.9 -485.5 -27.4 -1.6 -38.1 ~17.7 Total Cash $ Million 230.8 248.5 162.1 137.2 114.4 120.7 98.5 Total Debt in $ Million 1,600 1,643 1,748 1,638 1,697 1,778 1,759 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 948.1 948.8 948.5 948.7 949.0 949.1 949.3 Gold Production K Oz 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Oz [with Brio] 275,437 281,315 282,041 248,088 248,177 268,843 292,483 Silver Production M oz 1.32 1.43 1.17 0.90 1.31 2.55 3.26 Copper Production Mlbs 29.1 37.1 - - 31.1 28.6 39.0 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,268 1,278 1,286 1,328 1,304 1,213 1,226 Silver price $/Oz 16.89 16.66 16.49 16.93 16.53 15.14 14.59 Copper Price $/lb 2.52 2.89 3.02 3.13 3.09 2.93 2.90 AISC co-product $/Oz 899 905 925 714 837 849 801

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold production details and commentary

Note: Production for Brio Gold and others is not included in the graph above to make a better comparison. The company has indicated this quarter that silver will be treated as gold equivalent ounce GEO, with a ratio of 82.5:1.

As a reminder, the Leagold (OTCQX:LMCNF) transaction closed in the second quarter of 2018. Upon completion of the arrangement and following the recently announced planned equity issue by Leagold, Yamana owns approximately 20.5% of Leagold.

Total production for the fourth quarter was 310,369 GEO from Yamana's seven producing mines.

GEO AISC co-product was $656 per ounce in 4Q'18, which is excellent. However, gold AISC on a co-product basis is $801 per ounce.

Total silver production for 4Q'18 was 3,264,695 Ag Oz, up 28.1% sequentially with Cerro Moro production.

Total copper production was 39.0M lbs.

Yamana Gold will indicate new AISC in GEO. For instance, the new AISC for Cerro Moro will climb from $650 per ounce to $760 per GEO. An interesting element is that Argentina is installing a new export tax (cost ~$30 million). The company is increasing CapEx by 33% in 2019 for an "aggressive" drill program.

Source: AUY Presentation

Daniel Racine said in the conference call:

We had a record gold production in 2018 from Canadian Malartic and Jacobina and above expectation gold production from Chapada and El Peñón. We also exceeded guidance for silver and copper. We are also very proud of our newest mine Cerro Moro. In its first six months of production, the mine has exceeded average mill feed grade recovery for gold and silver and exceeded guidance. Five of our six mines did better than our guidance,

The company expects a substantial increase in GEO production in 2019

Source: AUY Presentation (excerpt)

Proven and Probable mineral reserves stayed constant sequentially.

Source: AUY Presentation

3-year production guidance

The company expects an increase in production regularly until 2020. The guidance is 1.10 million GEO with 955K Oz of gold and 12 million Oz of silver by 2021. Please see the graph below.

Source: AUY Presentation

Commentary

1 - Revenues

Revenues were up 1% year over year to $483.4 million in the quarter and were up 16% sequentially. Yamana Gold beat consensus on revenue and EPS this quarter.

Adjusted Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 excluding certain items, were $26.2 million or $0.03 per share. Net loss attributable to Yamana equity holders for the same period, was $61.4 million or $0.06 per share basic and diluted. This includes certain non-cash and other items that may not be reflective of current and ongoing operations, which reduced the Company's net income by $87.6 million, or $0.09 per share basic and diluted.

The company cash flow has been reshaped by the $125 million pre-sale copper programme and a one-time unexpected tax expense to the Brazilian authorities of $33 million. Yamana Gold is now contesting this extra-tax and is pursuing legal recourse and remedies.

2 - Net debt is currently at $1.66 billion.

As of December 31, 2018, Yamana Gold had $98.5 million in cash on hand and securities and a line of credit. Net debt is now $1.66 billion, which is quite high and should be reduced by 25%.

Note: The company intends to lower the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio from ~2.5 now to its short-term goal of 2.0, and then ultimately to 1.5.

3 - Conclusion and Free Cash Flow

Note: The company indicated a "net" free cash flow of $105.4 million this quarter. I have calculated the free cash flow using the cash from operating activities minus estimated capital expenditures of $97.0 million or an FCF of minus $17.7 million.

With the Cerro Moro starting to produce, it is logical to believe that Yamana Gold is now bottoming out of its long-term bearish cycle and will slowly rise to a better valuation, depending on the future gold price, of course. With a reduced CapEx, we should expect a positive cash flow in 2019 which is called a "cash harvesting phase." The company said:

With the stronger cash flow generation on the back of Cerro Moro and the lower CapEx, we are transitioning to a cash harvesting phase that we've been anticipating.

The critical element is future CapEx going down significantly now that the Cerro Moro is producing. In 2019, the most significant capital spending will be Canadian Malartic extension project with $34 million price tag (Yamana Gold 50% share).

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Yamana Gold had been slowly and painfully recovering from its recent lows at ~$2 in November last year and it is likely that the trend will continue slowly in 2019 expecting a price of gold well above $1,300 per ounce.

Courtesy: Metastock Xenith

2018 was a meaningful year for Yamana as it successfully brought its seventh mine, Cerro Moro in Argentina, online. However, last year, Yamana showed a lower quantity of gold due to the divestiture of its subsidiary, Brio Gold, which it spun off in 2017 and finally acquired by Leagold, triggering a hefty impairment charge which disappointed the market which sold off in November.

One concern is the high debt level for Yamana Gold that I have presented above and should be addressed by the company. On a positive side, Jason Leblanc said in the conference call:

we are well positioned for a reduction in our net debt over the next few years and our committed to a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5 turns or better.

Finally, in 2019, gold futures may confirm a bottom in place as I suggested a few weeks back and it is possible that gold miners like Yamana Gold will follow and considered as more speculation choice.

Technical Analysis

AUY is building a symmetric wedge pattern with line resistance at $2.85 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position depending on the price of gold) and line support at $2.45 (I recommend buying at this level until the price of gold retraces below $1,285 per ounce).

Symmetric wedge patterns are considered generally bullish mid-term which means AUY should be crossing $2.85 to retest its long-term resistance at $3.15 (I recommend selling about 1/3 of your position at this level). I do not see much downside risk now with gold price touching $1,325 per ounce.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.