Intuit: Plenty Of Room To Run

Backing our R&D spend, shares are trading at~25x LTM adjusted earnings – an attractive valuation when factoring in Intuit’s robust growth and potential, and more than reasonable vs. other slow-growth firms.

Intuit’s flagship platforms continue to be in the early stages of penetrating their respective markets in the U.S. Coupled with nascent penetration globally, Intuit's runway for growth is long.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) provides small businesses, accountants, and individuals with financial management and business solutions. The business is comprised of three segments with the two largest being Small Business/Self-Employed (SMB/SE) and Consumer Tax. Intuit’s SMB/SE segment provides small businesses and owners with accounting solutions (QuickBooks), while their Consumer Tax segment helps individuals file taxes through programs such as TurboTax.

Intuit has been around for decades yet continues to be well positioned for robust growth in the coming years. With low penetration rates across the board, a strong economic moat, and healthy financials, outlook is bright for Intuit shares. Additionally, management’s keen ability to adapt to a changing consumer environment have allowed Intuit to pivot in the past and remain relevant.

Currently, in the U.S., Intuit holds ~2.6m QuickBooks Online subscribers. Management pins their serviceable addressable market ("SAM") at 48m. In the U.S. alone, this equates to a penetration rate of just 5.4%. On a global basis, the SAM is ~85m subscribers. With total QBO subscribers of 3.4 million, the global penetration rate is 4%. Revenue in SMB/SE has grown at over 15% for the past two years, with subscriptions growing at breakneck speed (+43% y/y in FY18). Going forward, a double-digit average growth rate in SMB/SE would not be far fetched. A CAGR in the mid-teens would not be unreasonable, equating to a viable share of the SAM years down the road.

Figure 1: SMB TAM

On the consumer tax side, the penetration rate within the U.S. is much higher, with TurboTax accounting for 27% of total returns and 11% of revenue. The discrepancy between revenue share is notable, displaying pricing potential in our eyes. With more than 45% of returns being attributable to CPAs/accounting professionals, TurboTax certainly has room to increase its share. Given the recent implementation of CPA professionals in the segment, we're optimistic on management's ability to flourish in this market.

As of 1Q19, the company holds just over $1 billion in cash and equivalents, alongside $248 million in investments. Combined cash and investments total more than $1.3 billion (~$5/share). On the other hand, Intuit’s total debt sat at $425 million in the MRQ –coverable by cash alone. As a result, debt servicing costs continue to be low with the company covering interest expense more than 80 times over.

The company continues to plow high amounts of capital back into the business, averaging between 19%-20% of total revenue. Going forward, management guides a similar range for R&D spend. Again, this line of thinking is immensely beneficial in the long run. Margins already are quite high yet come in even higher when backing out R&D spend.

Figure 2: Consumer Tax TAM (U.S.)

Combining Intuit’s strong balance sheet and impressive performance, management has plenty of tools in their toolbox to help drive shareholder value into the future. Whether that be through strategic M&A or share repurchases, the firm is well positioned to provide shareholders with a strong return over the next several years.

Figure 3: Operating Margin (ex-R&D)

Other value drivers in the scene include pricing power, with many of Intuit’s platforms boasting high switching costs – that is, once SMBs shift their accounting onto a platform such as QuickBooks, it’s unlikely that a switch will happen anytime soon. There’s room for Intuit to leverage this and increase their average revenue per customer over time, further fueling revenue growth. (Note that ARPC has been increasing across QBO and Consumer Tax.) Essentially, the firm has a wide economic moat keeping many competitors at bay. The integration of AI/ML only helps emphasize this, allowing Intuit to provide customers with affordable solutions.

Figure 4: Average Revenue Per Customer

On top of this, other interesting platforms Intuit is leveraging include its One Intuit Ecosystem, comprised of various platforms connecting people, businesses, and professionals. The platform provides a myriad of solutions ranging from consumer loans to lead generation for accounting professionals. One platform connects accountants with small businesses. In this example, accountants would be provided with effective marketing (and client acquisition) solutions. On the other side, a small business is able to connect with a reputable accountant which meets their specific needs. Another platform connects consumers and SMBs with lenders. Through this platform, lenders can obtain key information (loss rates are less than half the industry average) and lend money with confidence. Consumers and SMBs can obtain the financing they need. Intuit is merely bringing the two together. Partnerships also exist to provide an even larger product offering (Chase Savings, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, etc.).

Valuation and Takeaway

Many investors like pointing out that Intuit is seemingly overvalued. Yet we believe it’s not fair to value the business without making some key adjustments first. Currently, the firm is trading at an appropriate valuation in our eyes: ~25x LTM adjusted earnings. Compared to other slow-growth firms already at scale, Intuit’s valuation is more than reasonable. Additionally, we foresee Intuit’s multiple trading at a premium given their sound financials and growth outlook.

On a forward-looking basis, however, we believe shares are priced attractively. We anticipate earnings growth to be in the teens over the next several years, in-line with analyst estimates. This is based on reasonable estimates of increased adoption of SMB/SE and Consumer Tax software services across the U.S. (and world), alongside margin expansion. In FY18, diluted EPS grew by ~25% year-on-year (~21% y/y on an adjusted basis). When adjusting for discretionary spending on R&D, the business generated a diluted EPS of more than $9 in the past year. Looking ahead, our FY20 adjusted EPS forecast comes in on the high end of the $11 range. (Ex-R&D, it would be a mere $6!) Assuming no multiple expansion takes place, shares would be worth ~$290. This reflects upside of more than 26% from Friday’s close – or a 12% return compounded annually.

Of course, we believe the best course of action be to hold shares (and dollar cost average) over the long haul. Investors who are able to hunker down and contribute capital on a consistent basis, will reap a healthy rate of return over the next several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.