iShares Gold Trust: A Good Addition To A Diversified Portfolio

The iShares Gold Trust is my preferred tool for investing in gold, due in part to the fund's low management fees and high liquidity.

Although I do not hold a strong opinion on the direction of gold prices, I believe there is a strong case to be made about investing in the precious metal.

I have a confession to make.

Despite being an investor in gold (I estimate that about 8% of my total portfolio is exposed to this precious metal), I am not quite an expert in this alternative asset class. I don't even hold a strong opinion regarding its future performance. If the reader were to ask me whether gold prices will head up or down in the next week, month or even quarter, my honest answer would be a resound "who knows?"

Image credit: Marketwatch

Now that I have hopefully discredited myself as a gold connoisseur, I turn to my main area of expertise: portfolio strategy. Maybe not a surprise to many, gold has historically been an outstanding diversifier to an all-stock investment strategy. Let's start by taking a look at past performance.

The graph and chart below depict the performance since 1968 of two hypothetical portfolios worth $1,000: one fully invested in gold and the other in the S&P 500 (roughly adjusted to account for an average historical dividend yield of 2.9%). A few observations are worth making:

Gold has produced a respectable average annual return of 7.2% since 1968, even though the absolute and risk-adjusted performance has lagged that of the S&P 500 over the same period (particularly following the 2009-2017 bull market).

The correlation between the monthly returns of gold and stocks have been a remarkably low -0.01 (i.e. a virtual lack of correlation), which underscores the highly desirable diversification properties of the precious metal.

Over the past 6-10 months, gold and stocks have moved in opposite directions in 312 occasions - i.e. when one asset class was down, the other was up more than half the time.

A portfolio invested 75% in stocks and 25% in gold since 1968 would have produced slightly superior risk-adjusted performance compared to an all-equities investment: Sharpe ratio of 0.44 vs. 0.42, with the worst month throughout the period reaching -17.5% in April 1980 vs. the S&P 500's -21.7% in November 1987.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from the St. Louis Fed and Yahoo

The key takeaway here is that gold, at least historically speaking, seems to have served as a good complement to a plain investment in the broad equities market, even if the absolute returns have lagged those of the S&P 500. Perhaps even more importantly, gold performed very well during the stock market's worst years since 1968: +3% vs. the S&P 500's -38% in 2008; +50% vs. the S&P 500's -29% in 1974; and +24% vs. the S&P 500's -22% in 2002.

What investment tool to use

My preferred way of investing in gold and other commodities is through funds, including ETFs. Doing so allows the investor to avoid the hassle of having to own and store the physical asset.

I currently hold shares in iShares Gold Trust (IAU). As the fund's prospectus highlights, "the assets of the Trust consist primarily of gold held by a custodian on behalf of the Trust", and the fund "seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of gold". As the chart below suggests, the price of IAU has closely tracked that of gold over the past 10 years. The small difference in favor of the latter can probably be attributed to IAU's 25-bp annual management fee, which I find reasonable - the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), IAU's close but larger cousin, charges 40 bps in fees by contrast.

Data by YCharts

There are a few other features that I appreciate about IAU. First, the fund is large enough, holding assets worth about $12.7 billion - the second largest in its class. Second, shares are highly liquid and trade at an average volume of 8.1 million units, not bad at all if compared to GLD's 12.2 million (remember that the latter is larger than the former by a factor of nearly three times).

Lastly, and perhaps more relevant to the most sophisticated investor, an options contract on IAU corresponds to a much smaller underlying asset value of $1,266 (100 shares per contract) vs. GLD's $12,480. So, if investors choose to buy or sell options to either hedge their bets or as an attempt to boost their fund holding's performance, they can do so more easily and with a smaller portfolio when using IAU as the core gold investment vehicle.

Last few words

Investing in gold offers no guarantee of superior absolute or risk-adjusted performance. But if history can serve as a rough gauge, there is a strong argument to be made in favor of it, as annual returns have been consistently smoother once a bit of gold is mixed in with stocks within a diversified, multi-asset class portfolio.

IAU is one of the core holdings in my SRG Base portfolio - an investment strategy that aims at generating market-like returns with lower risk. To learn more about this and other portfolios in the SRG family, I invite the reader to join my Storm-Resistant Growth premium community on Seeking Alpha. To become a member (still at 2018 prices) and further explore the investment opportunities, click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.