Coffee Goes After The Lows

As I sit here sipping my morning cup of coffee and reflecting on the low price of the fragrant beans, I ponder the many markets that I had watched over the past four decades when they fell to the bottom end of their pricing cycles. It is so easy to get bearish when prices are moving to the downside as trend-following, and bearish sentiment often pushes commodities prices to levels that are unsustainable on the downside. Unlike stocks, commodity prices rarely, if ever, go to zero. The price of electricity can go to zero because of its position as a “use it or lose it” product. The only futures market to ever trade at zero was the onion market. The story goes that an oversupply of onions drove the futures price to zero where longs took delivery and dumped the onions in the lake in Chicago only to sell the burlap bags to recover some of their losses. Coffee futures, on the other hand, is not going to zero.

Commodities tend to fall to prices where demand increases, inventories begin to decline, and production falls creating a bottom. However, the process can be challenging, and it can take plenty of fits and starts before a fundamental recovery gets underway. Coffee is an agricultural commodity adding to its volatility. The weather and potential crop diseases like leaf rust in critical growing regions around the world always have the potential to turn a glut into a deficit in the blink of an eye. Last September, the price of coffee futures declined to a low at 92 cents. The price moved to its lowest level since 2005 on the back of oversupply and a falling Brazilian real which cushioned the decline for growers in the South American nation that is the world’s leading producer of Arabica beans. However, in a sign that coffee had reached the bottom end of its pricing cycle, the price recovered to a high at $1.2550 per pound, 36.4% higher, in just one month.

Since the sharp recovery, the price of coffee turned lower once again and is now a lot closer to the September low than the October high as the price dropped below the $1 per pound level on the expiring March futures contract last week. Coffee could be giving us another golden opportunity before the price begins to percolate once again at what is the bottom end of its pricing cycle.

The most direct and liquid route for a long position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena.

A decline below $1, again on weakness in the real

Last week, the price of nearby March coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange dropped back below the $1 per pound level for the first time since December as the soft commodity made a new low for 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price dropped to a low at 97.05 as it approached the first level of technical support at the December low at 95.75 cents per pound. Price momentum and relative strength indicators turned lower in neutral territory.

Aside from sufficient supplies, a decline in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar likely caused price pressure in the coffee futures market.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the real-dollar relationship illustrates, the Brazilian currency dropped from $0.27475 on February 1 to a low at $0.26350 on February 14 which likely added to selling pressure last week. While the currency relationship rebounded to $0.2694 by the end of last week, the nearby coffee futures contract settled at 97.95 cents, not far off its low at 97.05 cents.

92 cents is the target

While the December low at 95.75 cents stands as the first line of defense on the downside, trend-following shorts likely have their eyes on the September 2018 bottom at 92 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, the September bottom was the lowest price in the coffee futures market since 2005. Price momentum and relative price strength indicators remain in deeply oversold territory on the long-term chart. At the same time, quarterly historical volatility at 8.8% is uncharacteristically low for the price of coffee which is a futures market that typically trades at a price variance that is many times its current level.

As coffee is going after the lows, there are three signs that the soft commodity is once again at a price level that is at the low end of its pricing cycle.

The bottom of the pricing cycle

The long-term technical picture for coffee futures market displays an oversold condition which is the first reason why another sharp recovery could be on the horizon.

The second reason is the current state of the Brazilian economy.

Late last year, Brazil elected a new President, Jair Bolsonaro. The new leader promise to clean up corruption in the South American nation, and jump-start South America’s leading economy. While the value of the real versus the dollar slipped since the beginning of February, the currency relationship has been trending higher since the election.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the real has been making higher lows against the US dollar since the election of President Bolsonaro. As of last Friday, the real had appreciated by over 13.5% from its low last August. A continuation of appreciation in the Brazilian should provide support for the price of coffee futures.

Finally, while there is lots of coffee around to meet the world’s requirements these days, there are signs from another significant world producer that growers are not selling at the current low prices. According to recent reports, “Traders in Vietnam are struggling to buy coffee beans from local farmers who are reluctant to sell at low prices, meaning exports could decline as early as March or April.” Lower production, poor weather, or crop disease could quickly shift the market from a glut into a deficit at the current price level according to many market analysts.

The March-May roll could be causing the current selling

Aside from the pressure on the coffee market from the Brazilian real, the futures market had been rolling from March to May which is a period that can create price distortions.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the new active month May futures contract displays, the price settled at the end of last week at $1.0165 per pound. The open interest metric reflects the total number of open long and short positions in the coffee futures market. Open interest fell from 306,470 contracts on February 6 to 295,489 contracts at the end of last week. It is likely that speculative longs closed their risk positions rather than rolling them to the new active month at a pricey contango of over three cents per pound. At the same time, the price action likely invited an increase in trend-following shorts which are more likely to roll from March to May to pick up the premium for their short positions by buying March at a lower level than they sell May to reestablish their risk position on the short side of the market. Therefore, the drop of 10,981 contracts could be masking the shift from the dominance of longs to shorts. Nothing can fuel a recovery rally like an overabundance of short positions in a futures market. When coffee reached its low in mid-September at 92 cents, the open interest metric was at close to a record level at 340,000 contracts.

I expect that when the pressure of the roll from March to May ends, coffee will be in a position to recover which will cause some of the weaker shorts to head for the hills and close their risk positions.

JO is an alternative to the ICE futures

Coffee provided the market with a golden opportunity in September when it fell to its lowest level in thirteen years at 92 cents per pound. While we could see the new active month May futures contract decline below the $1 level in the coming sessions, the evidence points to a market that is once again approaching a bottom and the upside potential is far greater than the downside risk.

With daily and weekly historical volatility at around the 20% level, call options on the ICE futures contract are not prohibitively expensive at their current levels and offer the chance to participate in the market by positioning for a recovery to the upside with limited risk.

The fund summary for the iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Total Return ETN product (JO) states:

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

JO has net assets of $67.53 million and trades an average of around 36,000 contracts each day making it a liquid alternative to the futures arena in the coffee market.

As of the end of last week, coffee was falling like a stone once again in the type of move we witnessed last year that led to the 2018 low at 92 cents per pound. While there are never any guarantees in the volatile world of commodities, there are plenty of signs that another test of the bottom end of the pricing cycle in the coffee market will lead to a recovery that could quickly take the price a lot higher on a percentage basis sooner rather than later.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.