New Gold: Now What?

Image: The Rainy River gold/silver mine in northwestern Ontario. Source: New Gold Inc.

Investment Thesis

The Canadian-based New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a gold producer with producing mines in North America. The company operates two producing mines called the New Afton and the Rainy River mines in Canada and another mine in Mexico that has been in residual leaching since June 2016.

Furthermore, the company owns the Blackwater project and expects to receive Environmental Assessment approval in 2019.

New Gold is a complicated gold producer with definitive potential for 2019, especially with its new project called Blackwater with proved and probable reserves of 8.2 Au M Oz and Ag 60.8 M Oz.

However, the recent production update in which the Rainy River mine indicated a 39% increase in gold production gave a new life to the stock up until the recent fourth-quarter results, and particularly the guidance for 2019 with a disappointing outlook for Rainy River in 2019, which triggered the last week sell-off.

Renaud Adams - Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer (appointed on Sept. 12, 2018) said in the Q4 conference call:

At Rainy River, it is really a result of the lower grade and a higher strip ratio has the transition to the Phase 2, that drives a higher operating cost. We will speak more about the sustaining capital, very aggressive sustaining capital that drives the higher all-in sustaining cost.

New Gold Inc. - Balance Sheet in 4Q'2018. The raw numbers

New Gold NGD 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 178.7 170.3 169.5 185.6 142.5 193.5 193.2 195.3 147.1 157.4 Net Income in $ Million 5.1 -19.9 37.5 23.1 27.0 -195.6 -29.5 -302.0 -168.5 -727.7 EBITDA $ Million - - - - 88.4 -230.0 59.9 -305.5 73.4 -614.9 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 2.85% 0 22.12% 12.45% 18.95% 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 -0.04 0.07 0.04 0.05 -0.34 -0.05 -0.52 -0.29 -1.26 Cash from Operating activities in $ Million 97.8 54.8 76.8 88.5 83.2 111.6 65.1 66.0 51.1 62.9 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 156.6 164.8 143.7 188.1 135.6 100.2 68.7 50.1 56.4 39.4 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -58.8 -110.0 -61.5 -99.6 -75.1 11.4 -3.6 15.9 -4.7 23.5 Total Cash $ Million 151.2 185.9 349.5 198.8 207.1 216.2 191.3 167.4 129.0 103.7 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 828 835 954 919 977 1008 1008 959 940 781 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 513.0 513.0 528.1 575.8 576.2 578.1 578.7 578.7 578.7 579.1

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar/Ycharts

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues New Gold posted revenue of $157.4 million for Q4'18, down from 18.5% from the same quarter a year ago and up 7% sequentially. In the press release the company indicated:

Net loss from continuing operations was $727.7 million ($1.26 per share) for the quarter, which includes a $671.1 million ($1.16 per share) impairment loss related to the Rainy River Mine ($452.9 million) and the Blackwater project ($218.2 million). Net loss from continuing operations for the year was $1,070.8 million ($1.85 per share), which includes a $953.2 million ($1.65 per share) after tax impairment loss related to the Rainy River Mine ($735.0 million) and the Blackwater project ($218.2 million).

The company's adjusted net earnings were $22.7 million, or $0.04 per share, which beat expectation after controlling costs. The operating cash flow before working capital adjustments was approximately $75 million or $0.13 per share for the fourth quarter and $265 million or $0.47 per share for the full year 2018. In the conference call the company noted:

Included in the Q4 loss was an impairment charge $671 million. This amount is comprised of a charge at Rainy River of $453 million and at Blackwater $218 million.

2 - Free cash flow I use always Free cash flow as an excellent indicator of financial strength and I always include it in my analysis. The FCF indicated for 4Q'18 is estimated and is subject to change.

Without a sufficient FCF, the company will have to divest non-core assets -- Mesquite Mine in California -- or increase its debt, which is not good for the long-term stability of the company. Thus, monitoring this indicator every quarter is paramount.

Free cash flow for 2018 was $31.1 million after a long negative trend with large CapEx due to Rainy River and New Afton.

NGD pass the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

New Gold is showing a net debt of $678 million based on the total long-term debt. After closing the sale of Mesquite Mine in California on September 19, 2018, for $158 million, the company decided to repay in full the $230 million under the credit facility.

Source: NGD Presentation

4 - Gold production details as of Q4'18.

Production for the Fourth-quarter of 2018 was down 24.3% from the same quarter a year ago and down 3% sequentially. Gold production for 2018 was 455,448 Oz, up 7.8% compared to 2017. The company posted the production results earlier.

Details per mine: One important production takeaway is that Rainy River did very well in Q4 with production up 39% sequentially. In the press release the company said:

The stronger operational performance achieved in September continued into the fourth quarter with the last four months of the year contributing 45% of the 227,284 ounces produced for the year, achieving revised annual guidance.

Production per Mine 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Rainy River - - - - 28,509 39,325 55,219 55,538 77,202 New Afton 23,879 20,937 21,273 21,569 22,384 19,998 18,637 19,916 18,778 Cerro San Pedro 14,064 9,640 9,569 7,951 7,177 4,448 2,895 2,079 1,448 Mesquite (sold in Q4'18) 39,353 30,403 48,183 38,133 52,170 33,111 31,799 36,492 0 Peak (Sold April 2018) 18,587 n/a n/a n/a n/a 25,433 0 0 0

For the full-year, production was 315K Au ounces, with Rainy River producing 227K Au ounces, and New Afton added 77K Au ounces. New Afton has also provided 85 Cu M lbs of copper in 2018.

5 - 2019 Guidance

Source: NGD Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The disappointment came from mainly production and cost at the Rainy River mine in 2019:

Production for 2019 is 257.5K Oz (mid-point) at the Rainy River. It is a slight disappointment after looking at the Q4 output. The market expected over 300K Oz.

Rainy River AISC is expected to climb to a range of $1,690-$1,790 per Oz in 2019, implying that the Rainy River will be a substantial drag on earnings this year, with free cash flow generation expected later in 2020-2021.

2019 Rainy River sustaining CapEx (~$220 million) is higher than what was projected last year.

This 2019 outlook gave me the feeling that New Gold is trying to swallow more than it can afford and the struggle will be to maintain a minimum of liquidity in 2019 to avoid adverse financial decisions that could push the stock further down. Trade cautiously.

Technical Analysis

NGD dropped precipitously last week due to concern about the Rainy River. It is challenging to translate trading in terms of TA pattern right now, but we should look at long-term support at about $0.75 (I recommend buying and accumulating at this level assuming a stable gold price).

On the upside, the first resistance is $1-$1.05 (I recommend selling a minimum of 50% of your position).

