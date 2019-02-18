Levi Strauss IPO: Leverage Should Not Scare Investors

The assessment of shareholders is very beneficial. Shareholders owning the company are descendants of owners of the company in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Value investors and perhaps private equity should appreciate Levi's as its cash flow from operations is positive. The company reported more than $420 million in 2017 and 2018.

The debt should be paid in more than five years, so the financial risk does not seem that elevated.

Levi's will need to pay its debt in 2025 and 2027, and it is paying rates of 5% and 3.375%, which should not worry most investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. invented blue jeans in 1873. The company focuses on the design and marketing of jeans and many other clothes.

Reporting operating margin of 9.5% in 2017 and gross profit increase of 16% in 2018, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) seems like an interesting play for private equities. In addition, it may interest value investors. With a stable EBITDA and growing revenues at higher pace than competitors, Levi's should try to sell the company at 9x to 12x EBITDA and at an enterprise value of $6.3-$8.4 billion. If the enterprise value goes below $4 billion after the IPO, investors should see this name as a serious opportunity.

Business Model And Operating Results

Founded in San Francisco, California, in 1853, Levi's invented the blue jean in 1873.

The company focuses on the design and marketing of jeans and many other clothes. Levi's casts its business model with the following words:

“We design, market and sell products that include jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear and related accessories for men, women and children around the world under our Levi’s, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands.” Source: Prospectus

With 65% of its operating income made in America, the company also makes 24% operating income in Europe and 9.66% in Asia. The operating margin seems quite appealing. It was equal to 9.5% and 10.2% in 2017 and 2016 respectively. The company reported restructuring charges in 2016, but not in 2017. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Balance Sheet

As of November 25, 2018, with an asset/liability ratio of 1.32x and $713 million in cash, the company’s financial situation seems stable. The amount of finished goods worth $0.87 million seems large, but investors need to understand that the amount of goods may be a bit lower. Keep in mind that companies like Levi's sell a lot of goods at the end of the year.

The amount of receivables worth $534 million and goodwill of $236 million may not be appreciated by investors. Accountants have many times issues while assessing the total amount of goodwill. However, they don’t seem that large as compared to the total amount of assets, which is worth $3.54 billion. The image below provides the list of assets:

What most investors may dislike is the total amount of long term debt. It seems very clear that the company needs additional capital to finance its working capital and pay, at the same time, its debt. The long term debt equals $1.02 billion, and the company has also accrued salaries worth $298 million, pension liabilities of $195 million, and employee related benefits of $107 million. The image below provides further details on the list of liabilities:

What investors should get to know are the interest rates, the contractual obligations, and when the debt is due. That’s what matters the most. In less than a year, Levi's may need to pay a total of $1.067 billion. It seems clear that the IPO is being organized to make these payments. Keep in mind that the company does not have cash in hand to pay it. With $713 million in cash, Levi's may need to raise more than $100 million. The image below provides further details on the contractual obligations.

Levi's will need to pay its debt in 2025 and 2027, and it is paying rates of 5% and 3.375%, which should not worry most investors. With this information in mind, as of February 17, 2019, the risk of bankruptcy is non-existent. The image below provides further details on Levi’s debt:

Income Statement And Cash Flow

The company’s revenue growth should please investors. Levi's reported revenue growth of 7.69% and 13% in 2017 and 2018 respectively. In addition, the gross profit margins seem large, which most investors may not expect. The market usually expects old companies to have small gross profit margins. The gross profit increased by 16% and 10% in 2018 and 2016 respectively. The net income is also quite stable. Levi's reported $285 million in 2018, $284 million in 2017, and $291 million in 2016. The image below provides further details on the income statement reported in the prospectus:

Value investors and perhaps private equities should appretitate Levi's as its cash flow from operations is positive. The company reported more than $420 million in 2017 and 2018. The company does not seem to have a large amount of debt and reports stable cash flow. Private equities could acquire the company using leverage and make returns. The image below provides the income statement:

Use Of Proceeds

Levi's does not expect to use the proceeds from the IPO to pay debt. This feature should be appreciated by most IPO investors. The company expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, working capital, and other purposes. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Expected Capitalization

After the IPO goes live, the equity structure is expected to be modified, which investors should appreciate. Levi's expects to eliminate its class B common stock, which the market should appreciate quite a bit. Most investors don’t appreciate having shares of a company knowing that insiders own other type of stock. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

“Class A common stock and Class B common stock. All common stock outstanding prior to the initial public offering will convert automatically into Class B common stock with par value $0.001, each with ten votes per share. Shares of Class A common stock with par value $0.001, each with one vote per share, will be sold in the initial public offering. Holders of Class B common stock can voluntarily convert their shares into Class A common stock if and when they wish to do so in order to sell their shares to the public.” Source: Prospectus

As shown in the image below, the company does expect to have convertible preferred stock or other convertible securities, which could lead to share price depreciation. It is good mentioning once again that the debt is not expected to be reduced after the IPO.

Shareholders

The assessment of shareholders is very beneficial. Shareholders owning the company are descendants of owners of the company in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. In the lines below, please check some of the surnames of directors. In addition, review the list of shareholders.

Most investors appreciate investing in companies that are still managed by the founders. In this regarding, please read the lines below:

“Mr. Friedman, Mr. Haas Jr. and Mr. Prime are each, either directly or by marriage, descendants of the family of our founder, Levi Strauss.” Source: Prospectus

It is also beneficial that nothing in the prospectus indicates that the company is controlled. As a result, investors should expect to have an independent Board of Directors.

Competitors And Valuation

The company mentions the names below as its direct competitors:

As shown in the image below, competitors are trading at 5x-12x EBITDA with gross profit margin of 33% to 65%. The revenue growth of competitors is 0% to 17%.

The company’s gross profit margins are like that of other competitors. However, the revenue growth of Levi's seems a bit better than that of peers. With these figures in mind, Levi's should try to sell the company at 9x to 12x EBITDA like other companies reporting good performance. Using these figures and the adjusted EBITDA of 706 million, the company should trade with an enterprise value of $6.3-$8.4 billion. The image below provides further details.

Levi's may have issues while selling shares as it has more debt than peers. The Debt/EBITDA of competitors is 0.2x-6x. This feature may drive the valuation down. With that, the debt should be paid in more than 5 years, so the financial risk does not seem that elevated. The image below provides further details on the debt of competitors:

Conclusion

With cash flow generation, operating margin of 9.5% in 2017 and gross profit increase of 16% in 2018, Levi's should interest value investors. The company should trade with an enterprise value of $6.3-$8.4 billion. At that level, investors should not buy shares. With that, if the company goes below 6x EBITDA or an enterprise value of $4 billion after the IPO, Levi's seems like a buy. The company seems like an interesting play for private equities as its cash flow and EBITDA are quite stable. Hence, the market should expect bids at undervalued territory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.