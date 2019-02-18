Trex: Is The Company's Stellar Run Coming To An End?

Trex Co. Inc. (TREX) has seen robust sales growth over the past few years. That growth in sales coupled with lower tax rate and increased share buybacks added to the dramatic increase in profitability in 2018. But the uncertain economic condition, increased inventory, and increased competition add risks to the company in 2019.

Trex - Stellar Performance in 2017 and 2018

Trex operates under two segments:

Trex Residential Products

Trex Commercial

(Source: Trex Website)

In 2017, Trex saw a 17.8% increase in net sales compared to the year ended in 2016. The increase was due to increased sales of decking and railing products. The year 2017 was a great year for the remodeling sector. In 2017, the company had acquired SC Company that allowed them to expand their business into the commercial arena. Trex paid $71.8 million in cash for the acquisition. SC Company added $21.8 million in net sales for about 5 months of the fiscal year. Gross profit margins also saw a nice improvement in 2017 compared to 2018 from 39% to 43.1%.

Trex's fiscal year 2018 was its sixth consecutive year of record revenue and earnings. In the fourth quarter, the company had a consolidated sales growth of 15%. The fourth quarter of 2018 net sales were $140 million. Trex Residential Products net sales amounted to $122 million, with 11% organic growth. Both international and domestic residential products and commercial products showed double-digit growth. Trex Commercial Products contributed $18 million to the quarter, up 43% from a year ago.

Improvements in Margins

The company also saw some advance ordering in Q4 ahead of the January 2019 price increase on certain decking products. This could pull-ahead some of the demand from Q1 of 2019. The company mentioned that the increased price of freight and non-recycled raw materials necessitated the need for the price increase. The company was able to expand its gross margins by 110 basis points despite the start-up costs associated with new residential product launches and increased cost of legacy projects at commercial products.

In Q4, the gross margins were 42.8% compared to 41.7% reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Residential Products gross margin expanded by 50 basis points to 46.4%. The company was able to reduce costs by sourcing polyethylene material from a greater variety of sources and by implementing cost efficiencies. The gross margins of Trex Commercial Products have been a drag on overall gross margins. Nevertheless, Trex Commercial Products gross margin increased to 18.4% from 5.2% in the year-ago quarter.

The company has also unveiled two new products in the fourth quarter that are designed to penetrate the wood share of the market. The do-it-yourself consumer segment prefers wood. This consumer segment represents 60% of the total decking market. According to the company, wood accounts for 83% of the decking in North America. The company estimates that 60% of that market is addressable by their products. The Trex Enhance line is designed to put pressure on treated lumber with enhanced basic solid color products targeting the value-conscious buyer. The products carry a 25-year limited warranty, including 25-year paint and stain warranty.

The company had a net income of $25 million or $0.43 per diluted share in the quarter. Net income was up 38% and earnings per share were up 39% from the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year of 2018, the company had sales of $684 million representing a 21% increase from 2017. This increase in sales was driven by a 13% increase in our Trex Residential Products segment to $630 million. Commercial sales were strong throughout 2018.

Increase in Inventory

The company builds inventory in its distribution network ahead of the prime deck-building season. Two of its largest distributors are Boise Cascade Company (BCC) and U.S. Lumber Group, LLC. Sales of both these companies exceed 10% of gross sales in 2018. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) directly buy inventory from the company and serve both the contractor market and the "do-it-yourself" market. Trex Commercial product sales are conducted via a direct sales staff, independent sales representatives, and by bidding on projects.

The company anticipates another strong year in demand driven by volume growth. So, it's been adding to its inventory. Its finished goods inventory has increased from $32.98 million at the end of December 31, 2017, to $46.63 million on December 31, 2018. That's a 41.3% increase in inventory. The raw materials inventory increased from $19.4 million at the end of 2017 to $27.3 million at the end of 2018. That's an increase of 40.5%. Currently, there's considerable uncertainty in the economy. For example, December 2018 retail sales dropped 1.2% from the previous month. This was the steepest drop in retail sales in nine years. If the demand for decking is weak going into spring and summer months, it could have a very adverse impact on revenue and profit margins for Trex. This increase in inventory may come to haunt them. The company would be keeping a close eye on its channels to glean any insights into demand trends for the year.

In terms of its raw material costs, the company might be reaping the benefits of China's ban on importing most of the plastic waste from the U.S. This has caused a glut of scrap plastic and the price of scrap has plummeted over the last few years. Besides increasing its inventory levels, the company is also increasing its capital expenditure from a year earlier. It expects to spend $45 million in capital expenditure for 2019. The company spent $33.8 million in capital expenditure in 2018.

Tax Cut Boosted Earnings

The decrease in tax rate due to the passage of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017 dramatically improved profitability. Trex saw its tax drop by a little over 9% from 33% to 23.9%. That drove net income for the full year to $135 million or $2.28 per diluted share. That represented an increase of 41% in net income and 42% in earnings per diluted share. In 2018, Trex had income before income tax of $176.86 million. If the tax rate had stayed at 2017 level of 33%, the company would have paid $58.36 million in taxes. Instead, the company paid $42.28 million (23.9% tax rate) in taxes. This decreased tax rate increased net income by $16.08 million and increased diluted earnings per share by $0.27. Without the tax break, the diluted earnings per share would have been $2.01 instead of $2.28. The increase in diluted earnings per share would have been 24.8% instead of 42%. The tax cut helped pad earnings per share for the company, but that's a one-time stimulus that will fade and factors like consumer demand, state of the repair and remodel industry, and product prices will play the central role (and rightfully so) in determining the future of the company.

Share Repurchase And Q1 2019 Guidance

The company also repurchased 459,000 shares for $25 million at an average cost of $55 per share in 2018. The company is projecting first quarter 2019 revenue of $176 million or 3% increase over the first quarter of 2018. The company does see the highest demand in its second and third quarters.

The company might also see increased competition from Fiberon, which was acquired by Fortune Brands Home & Security in August 2018. The company mentioned that after the acquisition Fiberon, Fortune Brands (FBHS) has been trying new marketing actions. Fortune Brands may bring renewed competition to Trex.

Trex could face multiple challenges this year. The state of the consumer is still uncertain and may take a few more months of retail sales and consumer confidence data to show us the correct state of the consumer. Trex could also face increased competition from Fiberon as its parent company seeks to recoup its investment from that acquisition. Its increased inventory may become a liability for the company if sales slow. For Trex, there's increased risk and uncertainty going into 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.